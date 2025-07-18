There are many things that I pseudo-innovated. I say that, keeping that collossall ego of mine in check, because it is bad-form to brag about what you did when you stood on the backs of giants.

Continuum Theory is one of them.

The basic premise of Continuum Theory is based on The Nexxus: that every single fact is connected either directly or convolutedly to every other fact.

With that as the starting point, I took the sum of my knowledge after 40 years of fighting the Devil in hand-to-claw combat to arrive at the logical conclusion of works that came before mine such as Theron Randolph of Environmental Medicine fame.

6:01 min; Continuum; 623 views; 8 years ago. Well, at least it got 100 more views in the past 2 years even though it should have put me up for the No Bell Prize.

This particular connection was that there are NO artificial gaps between the Hypersensitivity Reactions of the Immune System. They are all part of a continuum.

Another connection that Grannie Annie and I made is that of Herpes to what feeds it. Given that Herpesvirales (covered in Prion Agenda) Order of viruses are ONCOVIRUSES = cause cancer, then knowing what fuel to avoid in the form of Doof should have gotten me international recognition if not a prize from the inventor of dynomite.

My solo connection of Industrial Agriculture Herbicides as being HUMAN DRUGS that have the added benefit of killing ‘weeds’, is another.

My work with Sandwich Lady and indentifying that the ‘sudden’ appearance of Salicylate sensitivity was related to RoundUp glyphosate causing the plant stress hormone: salicylate to increase exponentially was buried by the Cult of Personality who rallied behind the ‘credentialed’ Stephanie Seneff; and the fact that the average ape can hold only one thought in their garden pea brains at one time so they either have the Seneffian Glyphosate-Bad, Oxalate-Connected connection thus obviating the possibility that since ALL FACTS ARE CONNECTED TO ALL OTHER FACTS that you can have glyphosate disrupting human cell function regarding oxalates, sulfates (another connection she has made) AND salicylates {and probably the entire laundry list of phenols, tannins, phytates, urates, and etceterates.}

Sandwich Lady and I developed CytoMitoGeno Pathology Continuums.

Three video playlist.

The damnable thing is that all this and more are NOT covered in the 15th book that I wrote: Continuum; but I highlight these principles as examples of the title of the book.

Clocking in at 739 pages (you could clock someone in the head with it) there are many topics inside like the inclusion of Church Of The Mechanic as found on my website.

Like with Science Fiction where you can pull anything out of your ass to distract the masses and maybe make a few Shek Hells while doing it, Religion is the pentultimate Science Fuckshun where you can make the most outrageous claims; force people to do the most outrageous things; and they not only pay you, but they spread your particular brand of bullshit like those viruses that aren’t supposed to exist.

So why not make up my own religion?

I think there’s two confirmed members not including me.

It’s a start. I won’t be seeking 501.c.3 like the Church of the A.I. but I am the Founder of the cult where the cannon is: THINGS MUST WORK!

Still waiting for that to happen…

Within the pages of Continuum, I continue to whittle away at the redwood of Homeopathy with a pen-knife trying to bring it kicking and screaming into the world of science instead of airy-fairy bullshit that makes the practitioner rich and the victim poor. I took all of the material from this and earlier works on homeopathy and trash-compacted them into ~438 pages of what was to be a stand-alone book Homeopathetic, but the whole point of scientificicizing this off-again-on-again practice was to make it work for everyone all the time, so on that topic I have no answers so the book will sit until such miracle occurs.

Inside Continuum, I expose the fraud of Rope Worms which is something that you can’t do if you want to be in the club. I guess circumcision is another thing you have to do to be in that club, but that shit ain’t happenin’ neither.

AlterNOTive medisin is no different than its cousin allopathy. It’s all one big club, I’m not in it, but I’ve picked up that club and started swinging. Folks who are bleeding other folks out of money for nonsense at best, or harm for worse, don’t want an Iconoclast in their sanctuaries.

In Continuum I expose the Alkalize or Die myth. Very not good. Those fuckers promote it because Lida Mattman revealed that if you can’t grow spirochetes in the lab, all you have to do is adjust the pH of the water to more alkaline and Bob’s Your Corkscrew! Witches to say that alterNOTive medicine and media are CONTROLLED OPPOSITION where there are a few SETTING THE AGENDA at the top and the poll parrots that LOVE to ‘learn’ things and then repeat them like a gradeschooler getting a gold star do all of the fucking dirty work for the serial killers.

This volume has 1,2,3 LIVE! in it as found on my website as a postscript to 1,2,3, DEAD! because none of my exposés and rantings and endless facts mean jackshit unless there are practical applications for countermeasures to the Hollow Cost inflicted upon us.

It’s not like I quit doing anything but I stopped writing books for the next 3 years while I was filling up my youtube channels until I met Fran Zetta that ushered in a whole new era of Imagery mixed with words.

Vaccine Fraud

Lakota Allies

Stay tuned for what happened between Franny and Me at the height of the Plandemic.