When discussing (as rational civil discourse, not MMA no-holds barred brawls) the conditions of a Flat Earth Terrarium vs. a Globehell dizzy spaced-out ball, the unsurmountable speed bump is that of physics in a container.

https://www.sciencehistory.org/stories/magazine/pumped-up/ In the mid-17th century Robert Boyle, with the help of Robert Hooke, set about building an air pump and with it a whole system of experimental natural philosophy. Boyle’s air pump, or vacuum chamber, created a space for experimentation on air, and it became the expensive centerpiece of a new scientific organization, the Royal Society of London. New Experiments Physico-Mechanical, Touching the Spring of the Air and Its Effects (1660) described the experiments and Boyle’s attempts to understand the nature of air, its effects on animals and respiration, and the relationship between the pressure (“spring of the air”) and volume of gas in a closed system.

Phenomena in the lab can be studied, experimented on, and codified - but under strict conditions. From these staring points the hypothesis can be made and the reset of the presumptions formed.

By the 19th century talented performers used more affordable models of the air pump to achieve the same end, bringing the sensory experiences of science to broader audiences. While nature may abhor vacuums, 19th-century audiences loved them.

From whence cometh the NEW ATMOSPHERE to replace that which mayest be losteth if thine earth spin dizzily in space sans Snow Globe?

I know the answer - butt due ewe?

If, as Great NASA of the Grand Bahamas of Nassau tells us, that there is a hydrogen cloud that extends from yon bon-bon to the orbit of yon moon, then in the most genteel way to conduct an inquiry:

Just how in the hell do you replace a leak that big while in a vacuum?

What is the volumetric loss of TOTAL atmosphere not just hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and nitrogen?

Earth's atmosphere is composed of approximately 78 percent nitrogen, 21 percent oxygen, 0.93 percent Argon, 0.04 percent carbon dioxide as well as trace amounts of neon, helium, methane, krypton, ozone and hydrogen, as well as water vapor.

Because even though argon, that makes up less than one percent, is ‘heavier’ than ‘air’ that should be of no consequence in the presence of a near perfect vacuum cleaner in space. I’m sure Clark Kent AND Superman will be relieved to know that Krypton is just a trace amount. But, shit - butt shit? - that’s gone too to the Big Suck.

The point being: where does all of the replacement gasses come from in an OPEN SYSTEM if they are being siphoned off by a universe that is Without Form and Void ?(sounds like my checking account)

With credit to UAP that has made its excellent and useful parent video PRIVATE so that we can’t view it from Ewe Toob, I excerpt one of the most poignant (not related to Sidney Poignantier - they call me MISTER Tibbs!) pieces of EXPERIMENTAL SCIENCE devoid of bullshit math and clever fantasy explanations to apologize for globitis = inflammation of the Round Earth Gland.

Sonolevitation can, as that most hateful of Grimoires says:

Genesis 1:6 Douay-Rheims Bible And God said: Let there be a firmament made amidst the waters: and let it divide the waters from the waters.

How would the Buy Bull KNOW THAT?

Well… they covered it in a Star Trek Voyager episode where some opportunist saw a spacecraft Time Ship crash-land on earth. He salvaged what he could from a hyper-advanced culture to then build a corporation from revenue that he generated from the acquired tech. His business would then continue to reverse-engineer the rest of the wreckage and profit from the sales of that tech being slowly eased into the market.

Who’s to say that the Yahoodim haven’t been running that scam for… let’s say 5784 years? Then they hid their modus operandi IN PLAIN SITE by turning it into a SCIENCE FICTION story so that people wouldn’t take it seriously as they walk around with their wireless communicators and 3-D printers and lasers mounted on millie tarry aircraft and really cool pointy sideburns - ok… except that one.

Could it be that UAP suggested that the Low Frequency (MaGoo and JM are going to LOVE THAT) that might separate the wadders from the waters might be the Schumann Resonance?

Sono Levitation?

Genisys, Exodust, Levitateus, Numbers?

The THEME of this Flat Dearth Stack is that of CONTAINMENT. You can’t separate the waters from the waters unless those waters are BOUNDED. You can’t maintain an atmosphere on a spinning ball without a terrarium sphere. A rubber balloon is heavier than air regardless if whether it is filled with air. Some would say the balloon is pulled down by grabbity. Put some helium or hydrogen in that balloon and even grabbity ain’t strong enough to bring down something that by volume and weight is not significantly different in any way beyond bouyancy thus taking grabbity out of the situation.

What’s causing those boundary layers?

Stratified gases?

Thermoclines?

REAL Fairies and Sprites?

We have it straight from Ozzy Osborne on LSD that Fairies wear boots. You’ve got to believe him!

In all of these cases the answer will always be: “WE” or “Science” [as if those two fucking fictions were real living beings with names] “Don’t Know”. Whether the ‘experts’ have a name or breath or not, motherfuckers don’t know jack shit, so they woodshed to get some fancy numbers together to baffle the masses with bullshit, agree that is the current party line, then put the cracked grain down the gullet of the duck.

Why do Sprites and Elves seem to have a boundary?

Quoting the bulk of the script of the X-Files Jose Chung: From Outer Space:

How the Hell would I know?

