A tiny bit of background might be necessary before I accuse the entire planet to be spineless chickens.

Butt Fürst I have to share with you the laugh that I had with the Universe that at times seems to have a mild sense of humor that doesn’t have carnage attached to it. When I went looking for Mssr. Laarsohn’s - how do you say? - Parfaitement! comeek de la poussin while choosing my poison in the form of a Parfait.

Oui Oui, Wee Wee, and Oui Ja Board. Allow me to fineesh the sentahnce above by saying that Patty’s La Bomba, eff le Alcohol does not ignite from veegorus stirrang! weel NOT blow out the side wall of your Keechen; so please to make as much parfait as you wish before acheiving the unconsicousness, n’est-ce pas?

Butt - no! no! thees is NOT the funnay part! When I was saving le comic de poulet, the file folder that automatically opened was in my Pictures folder that had a section for BIRDS. Le Birds as pretty as a Franch Woman! eh, no? Not like the file that I was going to save of the limpy, limpy birds!

Is it also not the fate of the fete of the parfait that these birds of the Evarglaads of Floreeda were in a video that I had just watched before deciding to put on my false moustache and Franch acksahnt !?

Only within Continuum, and/or the SIM having fun with me could there possibly be the synchronicity of offering to save the ugly cartoon of birds in the folder where I store images of pretty birds including the ones I JUST extracted from the video above. The video is actually worth your time watching because it is just another example of fuckers NOT stomping the Serpent in the Garden of Eaton then letting things get out of hand so that some later fuckers could have the bright idea of releasing HONEY BADGER (close relations of mine) FROM FREAKIN’ AFRICA into the GLADES to stomp down the population of OTHER FOREIGNERS that took over the Hood in the form of Burmese Pythons.

When a Cluster Fuck becomes its own Cluster Fuck I don’t think that even Mandelbrot has an equation for that !

So, laugh at what you want:

funny comix

state of florida aka; state of confusion

my crooked moustache

or right after you stub your toe in the dark, because I warned you about it ahead of time…

It’s all good.

NOW! On with the show.

Whoops, no, wait! I said at the OPENING that I had to give background BEFORE I did my diatribe and then the chickens and Frankaise distracted me, so we have to GO BACK instead of the NWO “moving forward”.

This is an exchange in the comments of an earlier Stack that I had with the renown Jeannettically Modified.

Jeannettecally Modified Thanx Pat, for the gift of total unrelenting heebie jeebies about the fact that we’re being eaten alive byalien predators. I was thinking about this & I feel like we were birthed from an alien MOTHERship (our Mama) & dumped into this place thru her “PORTAL” into hostile territory where we became DINNER for whateverlurks here. It’s alien on alien mortal combat daily. They give us the story lines, it’s up to us to parse out the factual parts of said “story”. OMG, Here’s the terrifying twist .... what if they see US as the parasitical invading race because ourMOTHERship was infiltrated by serpentine parasites that penetrated her egg chambers & then headedfor the light on the other side of the portal? Yeah, were playing out a feature creature film. ... end scene!

My Reply:

Patrick Jordan What are friends for if not to spread the Heebrewie Jeewbies? I have this as a cut&paste because Shamalan was so deadly accurate on it: I’ll tell you exactly how the Illuminutty view us: Vermin. I’ve been stalking and trapping critters on the farm for half a century. You get tired of them chewing through your foundation, eating your food, shitting on EVERYTHING, so the only solution is extermination. The same hatred for vile creatures in your living space that anyone should have for military-engineered disease vectors (that’s all that mice have become: proof: the White Footed Mouse is the ORIGINATOR of Lyme from which the DEER tick of false flag fame gets its payload!) is merely a one-to-one relationship with the Cunt Trollers to us. They view us as USELESS eaters and shitters in THEIR WORLD. Thing of it is: NO ONE has ever SAID that but me. That is why it is called a Silent War. We were never given a choice. Whoops, here we are out the birth canal sluice gate just like Neo down the tube into the SEWER and since he was a podman all of his life his muscles had atrophied so unless morpheus fished him out out the shit soup, he would have DIED. For THEIR lack of control of SOME of us, we proved the Jordan Maxim: “A Machine cannot rise above it’s programming.” Which is to say that the zombie hive THEY created will serve ONLY the Zombie Hive and NOTHING ELSE so the new age notion of winning hearts and minds and getting that 100th bare-assed monkey is just fuckshit talk. But! Those of us who can imagine, strategize and (THEIR greatest existential threat) PULL OFF an extermination of THEM past the quantum resonance PROVES that we are NOT MACHINES that we are remnants of what they worked millennia to erase, and we are the last and only threat to their total dominance. The protocols are clear that FEAR is their primarty tool. But those same protocols say that they FEAR THE GENIUS. If the very few humans left knew and worked with that then the tables would turn so quickly andpowerfully that it woud be unresistable.

…and NOW on to the Subject, Predicate, Object, and Dangling Modifier of our show!

The thing that got the group in australia into legal trouble was the assertion that a certain Ladge colored Bluu regularly practiced Black Magicks rituals in which —-

TRIGGER ALERT!

THIS PROFOUNDLY AFFECTED ME, UNTIL I PROCESSED IT OVER SEVERAL YEARS, BUT THEN I UNDERSTOOD THE ENTIRE NATURE OF THIS SHITSHOW AND THINGS I HAD WITNESSED IN SMALL TOWN HICKSVILLE HIGHSCHOOL THAT DIDN’T MAKE SENSE WHICH WERE FINALLY PUT TO REST.

For initiation into the Cult, THey would take an infant to kik around in a circle like a football until it was lyfeless mush.

THE NEED for such a graphic revelation is twofold.

We have all been subjected to life-long and serious mind control via trauma and passively through paradox.

TRAUMA is needed to embed mind control.

A SECOND TRAUMA is required to erase the first MK so that new instructions can be input. That story is highly fucking traumatic for anyone with a soul. A mental image that mind-shattering demonstrates beyond denial what the Other Side is willing to do to acheive their goals. This means that IF they can do something like that, then there is NO LIMIT to what else they will do. If it is done as a group then it has gone beyond the realm of cult and ritual into that of INDUSTRY.

Here’s the deal: When I was in high school I learnt that Skinner and his operant conditioning for behavioural control took TWO WEEKS TO TAKE EFFECT.

I was always told that I had a Bad Attitude (I know, I can hear you all saying: Not Pat!) but by age 16 I did the introspection to determine if THEY were right or of I was. Because I have the pointy-ear tips of a Vulcan to prove it: having examine the accusation with PURE LOGIC, I determined that there wasn’t a goddamned thing wrong with me, but the WHOLE WORLD WAS FUCKED BEYOND FIXING.

I NEVER looked back.

But, because Science was my life back then, (and that Old Hag is still chained to my calloused ankle) whenever I found something disagreeable in myself by way of thinking or behavior I CONSCIOUSLY did everything I could to CHANGE MY OWN BEHAVIOR AND WITHOUT FAIL THOSE FAILINGS WOULD GO AWAY AND THE NEW BEHAVIOR WOULD EMERGE EMBEDDED IN

TWO WEEKS.

No trauma needed.

Self-Fucking Control!

Self-Control is something that I realized, the deeper I got in to the Martial (not marital) Arts, was what the average ape was hopelessly lost at every acheiving. Living an ascetic life at young age out of necessity and force of will led to animosity directed at me by the Hedonistic Apes that led to Mutual Hatred Pacts. What the fuck is wrong with an ape that hates you merely because you exhibit self-control and read the labels on cigarettes, bread, and beer, and booze and take no part in any of the MK tools/escapes of said traumatized apes?

Hatred for just being Me.

Hatred for just BEING.

As if me, my philosophy (that I did not proselytize {which makes this all the more aggregious}), and my life were somehow a silent indictment of their useless lives. Witch, on casual reflection - they were.

Before I ever knew of the Tall Mud I was INDUCED to regard these creatures as Sub-Animal, and after I learned of the Babylonian Text only recently, it is UNDENIABLY TRUE which is why (and this is the part that the Sub-Animals don’t get) THEY ARE TREATED THAT WAY!

Because they ACT THAT WAY!

Midrasch Talpioth 225-L: “Jehovah created the goyim in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The goi is consequently an animal in human form and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.” Baba mezia, 114b “The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts.” Ereget Raschi Erod. 22 30 “The Akum (non-Jew) is like a dog. Yes, the scripture teaches to honor the dog more than the non-Jew.”

Who doesn’t attempt to make friends and find like-minded people at that early age? But, because the existential angst by the Beasts was directed at ME for trying to maintain control over my life as opposed to the Beasts directing it outward to THose who took control FROM THEM, then it becomes clear in the Grain Ghetto of ILL Annoyed and everywhere I’ve been on this planet that Beasts cannot be friends, and there are no like-minded people out there.

You CAN’T call me a Miss Ann Thrope because I won’t go through a sex change…

misanthrope /mĭs′ən-thrōp″, mĭz′-/ noun One who hates or mistrusts humankind. A hater of mankind; a misanthropist. One who hates all mankind; one who hates the human race. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

So are they born? Or MADE!

The HIVE will always vibrate its wings at the frequency that they were programed for. If you do not vibrate in Unison, then you will be expelled from the Hive. (or worse).

You can have your John 3:16. I’ll take my Protocols of Szion 3:16

At the present day we are, as an international force, invincible, because if attacked by some we are supported by other States. It is the bottomless rascality of the GOYIM peoples, who crawl on their bellies to force, but are merciless towards weakness, unsparing to faults and indulgent to crimes, unwilling to bear the contradictions of a free social system but patient unto martyrdom under the violence of a bold despotism - it is those qualities which are aiding us to independence. From the premier-dictators of the present day, the GOYIM peoples suffer patiently and bear such abuses as for the least of them they would have beheaded twenty kings.

So I’ve got no use for the Hive Mates. My entire life.

Nor they for me.

Since 2008 I could only identify about 30 people around the world in shifting levels of collaboration and personel who were dedicated to exterminating Evil. Wouldn’t it be funny if it was 33? Bettern’ 13 made up of Jordan and the 12 Ass Post Holes.

I’ve been preaching what I learned from the Love For Life lesson (about the infant sack re-fice) over all of these years, but as I said: the MK is so embedded that I can tell people THE PLAN and immediately afterwards even my top people will say:

“So what are we going to DO?”

NOW: you know why I’m quitting. I don’t have the stamina to say the same thing for 18-years in the public and keep going because that is the very definition of insanity. I may be as crazy as a shithouse rat - but I’m NOT insane.

The background on the baby story was that those who had witnessed it and were traumatized by it, realized that this unspeakable act as part of initiation into the cult,

CONSOLIDATED POWER BY CONSENSUS.

among the robed murr durr rurrs were mayors, and shopkeepers, COPS, judges, and sheriffs, and all of the people in High Places that wore The Ring.

So as an initiate, if you had second-thoughts, was horrified by the crime just committed, THAT YOU WERE INDUCED TO PARTICIPATE IN MAKING YOU A PRINCIPLE NOT JUST AN ACCESSORY TO A CAPITAL CRIME, wanted to get out, wanted to tell the world —-

WHERE WOULD YOU GO?

WHO WOULD YOU GO TO?

THEY WERE ALL IN ON IT!

Protocol 12:3. We shall deal with the press in the following way: what is the part played by the press to-day? ***** 4. NOT A SINGLE ANNOUNCEMENT WILL REACH THE PUBLIC WITHOUT OUR CONTROL. Even now this is already being attained by us inasmuch as all news items are received by a few agencies, in whose offices they are focused from all parts of the world. These agencies will then be already entirely ours and will give publicity only to what we dictate to them.

How could you expose a local cult on a state level if that government is in on it? How could you do it on a national level if that government is in on it? How could you petition another country if ALL governments are in on it?

Every section of society locally and worldwide was in CONSENSUS that the CONSOLIDATION OF POWER BY PROTECTING EACH OTHER WHILE PERFORMING EVIL GAVE THEM IMMUNITY FROM BEING PUNISHED FOR DOING EVIL.

That kind of POWER is beyond intoxicating.

But what I had realized all those years analyzing it was that it was NOT power.

That’s the Beauty of Black Magicks.

ILLUSION.

ILLU SZION.

THERE IS NO BLACK MAGICKS.

ONLY CHEAP TRICKS!

Where was the POWER in kiking an infante like a football until done?

Nowhere. That action was just FORCE.

Would a SINGLE INDIVIDUAL even THINK of doing it?

Perhaps?

But if EVERYONE was doing it, and you were told that the ritual would GIVE you POWER, and that POWER would protect you in ALL that you did just as long as you served that POWER, then even the hesitant individual would do it.

I say that from years of analysis of the small ‘tells’ in people I worked with who wore rings after they had a sudden change of personality, that I was literally SURROUNDED by Evil Itself. Once I realized that at an adult level in the workplace, then I reviewed all of the weird incidences involving the kids of these cultists where the most outrageous behaviors were excused as if they were never witnessed, therefore never happened, while the non-family members of initiates were persecuted as a matter of course. These socially noticeable events and the reports of the cult crimes were not isolated incidences of some obscure Secret Societies. THIS WAS THE VERY BASIS FOR WHAT IS FALSELY LABELED “SOCIETY” AS IT INFECTS EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING ON THE PLANET.

John Trudell: … “The Great Lie is that it is ‘civilization’. It’s not civilized, it has been literally the most bloodthirsty brutalizing system ever imposed upon this planet. That is NOT civilization that’s “the great lie.” … The great lie is that it represents ‘CIVILIZATION.’ That’s the great lie, or if it does represent civilization and it’s truly what civilization is; then the great lie is that civilization is good for us.

Infection.

Good word to bring up here.

Might there be neurosyphilitics who WOULDN’T play baybay football?

Perhaps.

But it is the NEUROSYPHILIS that agitates, provokes, incites the DESIRE for power (that doesn’t exist outside of a mafioso protection racket) that causes entire HIVES of men and women to do the unspeakable.

Therefore: EVEN THE SPIROCHETE DOESN’T HAVE “POWER” UNLESS THE HUSK DOES WHAT IT IS TOLD TO DO.

Therefore: POWER IS AN ILLUSION. POWER IS A CHEAP TRICK. POWER IS FIAT. IT IS SO, BECAUSE THE FORCE OF THE MOB SAYS IT IS.

Fiat money is considered money by Consensus.

Money is not money. Never has been. Never will be.

What is a dollar? 100 cents.

What is one cent? 1/100th of a dollar.

Vacuous logic.

What is POWER? Consensus that evil will protect itself.

What is CONSENSUS?

Con Sense Us.

Conning the Sense of Us that something that doesn’t exist: Power of the Blackest Evil can embue the wielder with anything that it desires.

The Power WAS not there. The Power IS not there. The Power will NEVER BE there.

It is all an AGREEMENT among Hive members to protect each other as they inflict FORCE.

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word “right” is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

I hope I have repeated the same message enough and in as many ways possible to get through to my hypothetical hypnotized Third Grade Class because we live in a Hellscape of polar opposites.

Evil rules.

Rightness, Mercy, Charity are weak and virtually non-existent here.

But why?

Is it because Evil is more POWERFUL?

NO!

It is because there is

NO CONSENSUS

to do the right thing.

Because those who would prefer right were FOOLED by those who consolidated the ILLUSION OF POWER by the consensus of PROTECTING EACH OTHER BY FORCE to think that if THEY TOO used FORCE, then they would be “just like THem”.

Another reason why I despise humanity so much.

Weakness.

Cowardess.

Idiofuckingcy.

“If we were to harm Evil, then we would be just like them!”

Curb Stomp, Next Stop!

“No my lord. Let him go. Too much blood has been spilled on his account.”

That single scene ruined both Tolkein (Rosy Cross insider) and the movie franchise forever. I know that Tolkein later brought Grima Wormtongue back to take down Sauruman, but that is a literary trick that could have been dispensed with because the MESSAGE this scene sends is TOO PERNICIOUS.

THEY taught you to think that way for millennia before there were ever movies and other media that repeat the same fucking bullshit. That concept is like the foot-long roundworm boring through your insides like dirt laying down some nice acetylcholine so that you disregard the pain as it uses your body as a compost heap!

Does ONE evil man have POWER?

No. Only Force. If that man is then IGNORED for their crimes (silence is consent) then the CONSENT of CONSENSUS is that an ENTIRE GROUP OF SUPPOSEDLY ‘GOOD’ PEOPLE HAVE JUST BEEN THE FACILITATORS AND CO-CONSPIRATORS WITH EVIL.

That’s just with one man.

When an ORGANIZED group of Evil is involved but the ‘good’ people have already been pussified and pacified, then the FEAR of the NUMBERS of Evil protecting each other with CONSENSUS are not even a factor in the equation because the ELDERS (actually, the Neurosyphilis) had already convinced the supposed ‘good’ people to let ONE easily-snuffed-motherfucker go, so any metric that follows will be inconsequential when this is looked at as wharf air.

How did it get to the point where 8 billion Hive Mates are organized against you? Because our ancestors NEVER ENACTED CONSENSUS.

How did Burmese Pythons take over the Everglades to wipe out most of the indigenouns life forms including plants that were dependent on those animals lifecycles? BECAUSE ONE OR MORE MINDLESS FUCKS RELEASED THEM INTO THE WILD INSTEAD OF SNUFFING THEM WHEN THEY HAD THE CHANCE.

Instead of Farm Boying it for y’all, let me Cave Man it:

You have no Power. You have no Consensus. You WON’T use Force.

Won’t is a function of the word Will Not.

Nothing WILL change, because no one will change their WILL.

Now you know what YOU need to do.

Jordelvis has left the building.