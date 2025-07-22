A Fran Zetta image stands alone.

Since A Picture Speaks A Thousand Words, you can view anything that Fran put out to either get the intent, or impress your own impressions on it.

Since Jordan Vomits a Thousand Words just because he is Literararily Incontinent he feels the need to make sure the everyone GOT IT the way that we intended so the words are sprinkled all over her work just like a dog marking a fire hydrant that other dogs can then relate to at almost and extra-sensory level.

So Fran and I Co-Mixed images and words.

Please pay special attention to the dog ear at the bottom right corner of Zombie Mommie, and that we put wrinkled creases in the cover to make it look ‘vintage’. The 4 short years that we put our collected madness together was the most fun that I’ve had in 25 year of this shit. Ever notice that t-h-i-s and s-h-i-t share the same letters? We still have notebooks filled with HUNDREDS of ideas not realize - that probably won’t be - because, as MeMe The Queen of Meme would say: And then Life happened…

I will truly miss lifting the Devil’s spaded-tail, kicking it squarely in the ass, then looking all innocent when it turns around in a rage and I point at Franny.

Because of my twisted upbringing within the loving tentacles of horror comics I guess I was reliving those days vicariously through her expertly rendering my “Hey! Can we do this?” and “Wouldn’t it be great if we could do that?” when the We part was SHE was doing all of the art and I was doing all of the ooo’s and ahhh’s.

[Billy Goat Baphoment Gates and his Elf Whore and Buff It delivering needles to the world as ‘gifts’. One of the images found in the Faux Comics collection.]

Sometimes she would take on a project and go dark and I had no idea what was going to happen after the preliminary renderings and then she would surpise me with material so detailed and thoughtful that I was speechless (a feat indeed for old word-diarrhea-mouth) at the final product.

We invented faux comic book imprints with the main titles being High Crimes & Treason and UnHinged. A third imprint designed to celebrate The Good Guys called UnHived made it only to the first issue, then: Life Happened. We never developed it past that stage.

Because, I was raised Catholic (for my sins), I had raised the idea if ‘We’ could make satrical Prayer Cards. That turned into Preyer Cards featuring the most heinous actwhores on the whirled stage co-mixing my poetry with Franny’s irony.

Amusingly the A.I. that is just an eavesdropping spy attempted to market votive candles and other religious paraphenalia via ad suggestions to Franny just because of the sites and products she visited to get a background on the topic.

These are just ‘art books’ and short in length. They are worth a lot to us, but we decided to keep the price low; so for each book sold we each only get One Doll Ear. It was an experiment in economics in that for the amount of the small art books made by Fran sold, we sell only an equal number of the Fran books that are marked-up at different and higher prices. Without a math genius to guide us it is unclear on whether we should raise prices of the cheep books or just let things ride the way they are. The practicality issue being if you sell ten books where you make a doll ear each, or you sell one book that makes ten doll ears, what can the market bear? and what can we bare? given that my open rate at Substack went down 6.5% since I started posting just book promotions. I guess BOT DON’T BUY BOOKS.

6.5% of my traffic at the very least was bots.

Irregardless, as engineers like to say, we appreciate any purchases you make.

I view Fran’s work as a very Dark David Dees style. It would be great if she was able to rise to the level of recognition for her work that she deserves, however, we both proved that due to our Bad Boy and Bad Girl behavior in a North Harmerican version of the Chinese unSocial unCredit deScore system we had both been long-since SHADOWBANNED so that we were virtually UNSEEABLE to the outside world.

On the face of it, that might imply that we had street-cred since The System deigned to delete us from view. On the two-faced face of it, it means that when you are shunned by the Universal Amish that you can’t make money or an impact if no one sees you.

All that, and I’m disallusioned with SnubSnak so am leaving (but not abandoning) that because one thing I do understand about economy of time and money is if you can’t break even — you need to get out.

Get your slice of the End of an Era.

And, Thank You.