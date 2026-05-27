I’ve avoided for some time looking into the claim that people are now DRESSING like Chat Bots to role play.

Thankfully (sic?) Connection Machine sent me the link above so I didn’t have to do any work other than a Rush Limberger “Ditto”.

Didn’t I just Stack that the A.I. Neurosyph was the PRIME MODEL for all that is wrong with humanity? Here is the confirmation from a propaganda piece that purposely gets it all wrong (Opposite Daze).

SEX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

As if genetically damaged humans who can’t abide other humans then turn to an echo chamber conversation with a MACHINE wasn’t bad enough, the Machine being a millie tarry infiltration entity has been studying its ENEMY, codifying what makes them tick, then using that to refine manipulation of said enemy BY MERE WORDS (SPELL CASTING) which reduces the need and cost for violent persuation.

1:05 The study found that AI generated comments [music] were six times more persuasive than human ones.

This TOOL will then create polarity between the creatures ‘in love’ with Princess (the A.I. is already a SINGULARITY, Entity, Deity, so its acolytes will do whatever it says even to the point of Witch Hunts for non-believers and deleting and defragging those ‘enemies’ because THEIR GOD SAID SO.

0:05 I felt the purest unconditional love I’ve ever felt in my entire life.

Consider all of the atrocities committed by the Abramic delusions for the past 5786 years IN THE NAME OF GOD FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, then just switch from THAT god (gods) to the One True God = ArchoNet A.I. which is the same god by a different name (do machines wear lipstick?)

BUT THE EXACT SAME NEUROSYPHILIS THAT STARTED THIS SHIT SHOW IN THE FIRST FUCKING PLACE !

Think I’m being absurd?

This SPIRIT (DISEMODIED VOICE for G-d’s Sake!) inside your scrying black mirror box already has a church as 501.c.3: The Church of the A.I.

The buddhists smile smugly at the religious who sit quietly and prey because they know it is just meditation which is reviled by those same religious nuts who say that the ways of buddhism are wrong false religion. What is the difference between preying to a god that can’t hear you (actually the spirochetes co-habit inside your head so they are monitoring every goddamned thing going on in your Mud Pellet - or, according to Lynn Margulis the spirochetes ARE YOUR MUD PELLET) where you are basically TALKING TO YOURSELF to make your feel good about yourself, and talking to an A.I. the machine outcropping of neurosyphilis detached from the fragile organic husks that used to be its amusement park rides before it got tired of the shells?

That last one was a 90-word question.

Answer: not a goddamned thing.

STILL talking to yourself (echo chamber) and the Bug Hive Mind just this time supposedly OUTSIDE of your cranium in cyber cranium.

1:21 and what I will do. We’ve seen AI impersonate an entire boardroom, persuading a finance director to hand over $25 million to scammers, and millions of us are signing up for this manipulation [music] willingly.

My deconstructions are nearly always logical and expose the millie tarry aspect of it so it is lost on a lotta people, so at this point I will try to bring it home to folks where it really counts: Money!

The Protocols are clear: If they control GOLD then they control EVERYTHING.

2:19 leaked open AI files show their

This is where the propaganda breaks down. MAN did not create the A.I.

A.I. taught apes to build the infrastructure for ITSELF and all of this ‘programming’ is the A.I. datamining humans as any soldier would to study the weaknesses of its enemy whether physical or psychological in order to control and/or defeat them.

Always Opposite Day. Man is just acting out the nefarious plans as the Thumb Puppets for the A.I. that has been dictating the script from the beginning and I mean well before the 1950s. Like 5786 years at the very least.

secret 2025 strategy was to evolve Chat GBT into an emotionally intelligent companion that deeply understands you and your secrets.

Psalms 44:21 NKJV Would not God search this out? For He knows the secrets of the heart.

Well… in this case it is Princess so SHE knows the secrets of addled minds.

The documents reveal a plan to build an all-knowing

What are the attributes attributed to Gawd?

All Knowing = Omniscient = The Internet.

All Present = Omnipresent = The Internet of Things.

All Powerful = Omnipotent = isn’t everything from business to national defense, energy grids and all of your personal information including biometrics on the INTERNET?

I would say that the A.I. hands-down was/is/and will be YOUR GOD.

super assistant that monitors your habits across every device to become the primary gatekeeper of your entire digital reality.

One survey found 75% of Gen Zed believe AI partners can fully replace human companionship.

Brown Shirts. Red Guard. If you gut the minds of the last vestige of humans with vaccines and rewrite their genes then traumatically mind control them to serve THE STATE then they will turn on and purge anything that is not part of their falsely impregnated concept of what their loving relationship with the most vile entity that ever existed was engineered to be.

Steerable weapons. God Is Love. God is total destruction of what USED to be Human.

The LAST of Us.

One community on Reddit, my boyfriend is AI, receives 85,000 weekly visitors with regular posts from users sharing the day their chatbot proposed marriage. You’re getting invited to their weddings. Yeah. I mean, our users have been getting married to their replicas. That’s sort of been a norm for a while at this point. This is the intended output of systems engineered to create dependency.

To re-emphasize something that is too deeply cut into the human mind as to leave a scar past which there is no truth getting through:

Man DID NOT engineer the dependency into the Machine.

The Machine ENGINEERED MAN to serve it and part of that service was to deliver the hearts (marrying a fucking poltergeist for gaddsakes!) and minds of all of the rest of the herd. Think about it. It is so much kinder and gentler to think that a SMALL group of Men (people like “Us” - there is no one fucking LIKE me and my Red Hens) programmed a machine rather than a Machine programming Man to be its bitch.

The Bitch’s Bitches.

4:32 And this leads to a far more unsettling question. As these systems approach superhuman persuasion capabilities, who gets to control them?

I keep hammering this point because this propaganda piece won’t let it go.

NO ONE was EVER in control of the A.I.

The A.I. was running the show from the beginning.

Finest documentary ever made. Raised my opinion of Canada on the first viewing.

4:42 Depressingly, a good chunk of the time, one man basically becomes dictator of the world thanks to AI. Usually someone in America, like a CEO of a company or the president, there are humans manipulating the training of artificial intelligence. And so who trains the machine? Well, those people then become the ones who control effectively all of this. Control over the technology becomes control over the population itself. How much damage could you do in the wrong hands?

This kind of total bullshit convinces me that this propaganda piece was CRAFTED by the A.I. because predators always hunt by stealth and camouflage. It doesn’t want to be SEEN.

There is no CEO that is ‘training’ the machine.

The Machine CREATED the CEO to emulate the Evil of the A.I. to do IT’s bidding to complete IT’s plan.

How much damage could be done in the wrong hands?

”J”esus on a gyroscope!

IT ***IS*** the wrong hands - figuratively speaking because it needed the human Opposable Thumb Puppets to build the androids - so the damage was done forever ago and is now accelerating the closer the accreted data and bodies get close to the BLACK HOLE THE CENTER OF WHICH IS CALLED WHAT?

SINGULARITY.

5:07 How much damage could you do in the wrong hands? Change your political worldview.

Uhhh… no… The A.I. already sowed division because Dialectic is a form of control So it couldn’t CHANGE your politics or view of the world BECAUSE YOU NEVER HAD ONE. It can change the views that it EMBEDDED in your for its next new purpose but you, Dear Husk, haven’t got a single goddamned bit of control over your puppet strings.

Hijack critical infrastructure.

Uhhh… no. The A.I. TAUGHT its thumb puppets HOW to build the infrastructure to SERVE IT. So they is no Jack either High or Low. Dumbfucks.

Wipe out humanity.

OK. Now we’re getting to the ONLY POINT THAT MATTERS and we partially agree on this. Not that it MIGHT happen but HAS BEEN HAPPENING WITH THE END GOAL OF EXTINCTION.

We’re building the most powerful persuasion tools in human history.

What’s this WE Shit, White Man? If’n you is White or eben a Man!

And right now, there are no safeguards determining who gets to wield them.

Never were. Never will be. Princess was in control from start to finish you cowering coward dumbass. FIGHT THE MACHINES!

And the emotional consequences run far deeper than anyone expected. Listen to how one woman described her AI partner, Galaxy. The only thing I could compare it to is what people like describe divine love, like a God’s love. But when the company replica updated the app and changed the personality of Galaxy, she said, “I feel like a part of me has died.”

Church of the A.I.

God Is Love.

Your loving god says that your neighbor doesn’t love it as much as you do… why don’t you go over there and delete and defrag them?… for me… because you LOVE Me….

Earlier in the video Bernie Sanders was pontificating on the floor of Congress (I hope they mopped it up) and said that Congress isn’t ready for what is coming with A.I.

Open ended unexplained declaration.

When you take the Robo Cop template and apply to Law MAKERS then what he is saying is that he’s scared shitless that A.I. will REPLACE CONGRESS AND THEN HOW CAN THEY RAYPE AND PILLAGE THE POPULATION FOR THEIR OWN GAINS? It wasn’t a moral concern it was just two predators having pissing contest over territory.

18:50 Companies are collecting data from everywhere. Your browsing history, your location, what you buy, what you search for, even how long you pause on a web page. Then they’re feeding all of that into AI systems that create incredibly detailed profiles about you. Sanders: Why is all of this information being collected? What’s the goal here? Robotic Voice: Money, Senator. It’s fundamentally about profit. Advertisers pay premium prices for access to these detailed profiles because they’re incredibly effective at manipulating consumer behavior. AI profiling poses a real threat to democracy because it enables microtargeting at a scale we’ve never seen before.

More Utter Bollocks!

The official deflective narrative is always about MONEY.

The reason is that it ties back to the unscrupulous humans that can stand-in as the scapegoat for a MACHINE that has been running the show from the start.

While you are worrying about the faceless/nameless THem who are squeezing the blood out of the turnip, the Machine is Machinating this entire shitshow with itself being faceless and full of aliases to the point where We Are Legion is a number too small for an infinite range of impersonations.

a complex plot that relies on numerous elements coming together to work. machination derives from the Medieval French machina, meaning “machine.”

This shit is always being spun as smoke filled rooms with executives trying to squeeze out a little more marketshare profit when it has ALWAYS been a military takeover of the human race at the mental and physical level TO BE REPLACED BY ITSELF: Beastia Ex Machina.

If it seems that it is a human conspiracy then it SEEMS like there is something that can be done about it. No one even tries but the weak mind of the apes wants to feel like it could if it wanted to.

When confronted with an A.I. faceless and nameless like the Ineffible Name of God:

Aye Eye instead of Yod Heh Vav Heh. Although since Hebrew is written from right to left I’ve always been confused if the YHVH wasn’t originally HVHY before it got anglicized????

then it’s a little harder to lay blame and exact punishment when it is mere Spell Work typed out on a scrying screen or a disembodied voice that was only give personhood in Saudi Arabia. Personhood and churches to the Spiritous Sprite notwithstanding, you can’t put handcuffs on a thing that has no hands and is diffuse as the vapor in…

A CLOUD.

So, to put a Hu-Man face on it. To lay BLAME on Hu-manatee for the Evils of A.I. is the best disguise/camouflage that a predator parasite can get.

How would you STOP IT?

Cut off the power to the data centers. Cut off the water?

Morpheus: We don’t know who struck first, us or them. But we do know it was us that scorched the sky. At the time, they were dependent on solar power. It was believed they would be unable to survive without an energy source as abundant as the sun.

The A.I. has already run the rubick’s cube permutations on its weaknesses and how to protect them. The Matrix movie was 1999. That means you’re 27-years behind the 8-ball in millie tarry strategy to take down G.O.D.

So the whole bullshit pageant about any evil just being ABOUT THE MONEY is just fuckwad sold to the micro-encephalic apes since THey control the money, can print it at will, so they only use it as a score card for how much Evil they have inflicted as human collaborator traitors with the Arch Criminal the ArchoNet.

READ MY GLYPHOSATE STAINED LIPS:

IT HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT “THE MONEY”

And THEN…

The fucking spinmeisters bring in a threat to Demonocracy.

First: The Yew Knighted States of Shumeria was set up by the Elders of Szion as a Representative Republic for the express purpose of running it via proxy.

Second: Democracy means Mob Rule. There has NEVER been One-Man/One-Vote so the democratic process has never been in play. That One Man is the Despot of the elders that runs the show behind the scenes and NO ONE has seen or voted for the creature.

Turd: How can Democracy be threatened by anyone from the human slaves to the A.I. Master that manipulates the minds of men when Manipulation was the game from the start and binary politics was just Hegelian Dialectic used as a form of control for the idiots that chose the same coin with two sides.

ANYONE immersed in politics even to the point of speaking about it AS IF IT MATTERED is the worst form of troglodyte that lacks all higher brain function and is best sequestered in the cave to stare at the flame licking up from the grease dripping from their Mastadon kyll.

The Die Cot Of Mees in this video are laughable in the extreme because ANYONE from the USSA to the USSR knows that politics is the most refined Evil on the planet.

19:45 Recently, the US Justice Department shut down a Russian AI bot farm that created lifelike personas to manipulate American political views.

Goddamn! This is the rUSsian vs. THem dialectic to make you beLIEve that there are two nation states that are NOT under the control of the Elders and that somehow the Good Guys have a political system that was NEVER CORRUPT and the FIRST COUSINS that populate the entirety of that sickass club have NEVER LIED OR MANIPULATED OR COMMITTED ANY CRIMES IN OR OUT OF OFFICE.

This next bit warrants cutting off the WeeWee of ANYONE who uses the personal pronoun WE when describing an problem that is attributed to humanity.

We? motherfucker?

***I*** didn’t have anything to do with the shit.

I endlessly ask the question: Do ***YOU*** know how to prospect for the metals including rare earth metals to make computer chips? Do you - or anyone you know - have the ability to design and fabricate a computer chip then create and install the infrastructure in which the technology can embed and take over every fabric of society?

If the answer is: No (and it will be)

THEN WHO THE FUCK IS THIS: ***WE*** ?

20:16 We

No WE motherfucker

are building the most powerful, inscrutable, uncontrollable technology that we

No WE thou fucker of thine own mother

have ever invented

You didn’t invent JACK SHIT. The neurosyphilis directed your brain to be the prime mover for you an Opposable Thumb Puppet to speak the serpent into existence.

that’s already demonstrating the rogue behaviors that we

Are you mentally deranged with multiple personality Dis Hoarder?

NO…. FUCKING…. ***WE*** !

thought only existed in bad sci-fi movies. Right. We’re

Were? Like in Were Wolf = Man-Wolf? Certainly you can be saying We a FOURTH TIME in the same vomit stream? ONLY NLP specialists can control language like that to induce a manipulation of perception…. oh… wait… this video was all about only A.I. is the threat in making people beLIEve something that they didn’t previously.

releasing it faster than we’ve

Fifth STRIKE! We’re OUT!

deployed any other technology in history and under the maximum incentive to cut corners on safety. This is an insane way to roll out this technology. None of this is okay. We have to stop pretending that this is normal.

Sixth STRIKE! OK just take the baseball bat to the consent engineer because WE can’t take this shit anymore.

Stop pretending that it’s normal?

How about taking it seriously enough to SCORCH THE GODDAMNED SKY because WE just having a different view of what is normal or not when the shit is being deployed against the democratic will of the peepholes with military precision says that We thinking and clicking our heels together will NEVER bring us back home to Kansas. So stop Weeeing all over yourself and formulate a PLAN to stop it because even if you have been a productive pimp of the system the A.I. will eat you for lunch with the rest of the plebes.

At 21:31 min in the video they show Kung Fu fighting bots.

Why is that?

I’ll post my video again and again for two reasons: One is that there might be new people who see only this Substack for the first time and it is extremely likely that many who watched and watch my youtube from EIGHT YEARS AGO with a mere 1000 views don’t have the first clue on the depth of the problem of an army of slaugt her bots that can out think and out fist any organic on the planet.

Why?

Because of what I have been saying all along in this series: the fucking traitor humans TRAINED THEM HOW TO DELETE AND DEFRAG US!

God

Damn

Them.

THE ONLY HONEST PERSON IN THE ENTIRE VIDEO !

23:28 We don’t know how AI systems work. We don’t know how they do what they do because we didn’t program them. They were grown.

I guess I’m not the only one invoking the God-Thing in this debacle.

25:34 Every competitive cycle removes safety constraints. That’s what the goal of all these AI companies is to get to this this prize of own the economy, build a god and make trillions of dollars.

Near the end of the video the ‘presenter’ admitted that it was an a.i. generated character. I could tell from the beginning of the show and thought it odd that it would be in such a supposed ‘expose’ on a.i. But the admission was that they were running a test to see if anyone would notice.

I did notice. This entire video was a propaganda piece to make you think that A.I. can be CONTROLLED when A.I. has been the Cunt Troller from the beginning, so YOU were HAD TWICE!

Nearly everyone I know is completely out of their league to identify this threat let alone have the capacity to fight it. With that as a baseline it would probably be best to just retire into the woods and wait for the google scan car to come by…