Hey Folks,

I’m slowly working my way to Exit Stage Left from all of this madness while leaving SnubSnack up for as long as it can maintain; for people to: datamine, harvest, and share with folks that aren’t butt-hurt over bad words.

Some months: generous people will buy my entire list of books that I wrote.

All 32 of them.

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/books.html

Some months (like this one) I sell and astounding $10.71 of books.

Just in case there might be folks from Europe with that annoying habit of making (.) into (,)s thus throwing off the babylonian numbering system: that’s a whopping ten doll ears and 71 scents.

There are frauds in the Alternut Medialand that hurt people, who sell more shit than I do in an entire year.

Sew, I have to consider when this December rolls around, where my renewal for my website is a couple hundred doll ears {because it is an expired platform with no Fucking A.I. and I don’t have the time, money or inclination to ‘upgrade’ to a ‘better’ (always means: worse) website platform that would actually be less money per year… } whether or not it is even worth my while to keep the website going.

The world wants to go out with a whimper so I’m inclined to let it.

So, it will be up to someone other than me to determine if the website continues.

If’n y’all want to donate doughnuts to what I feel is possibly one of very few websites worthy of staying up, then I will keep it running.

If folks vote NO via no doll ears then the headless doll with the crewcut will simply fade and I doubt the A.I. will allow even the Internet Archive to retain copies.

Witches a subtle warning to save everything you can offline. Weather it is my stuff or not.

We’ve got two months, but since I do my budgets two months in advance and can’t even pay my current bills, then the website is for the chop.

There will be no Yahoody middlemen taking their cut from weak minds that would rather have the ease of ‘buying me a coffee’ (i can’t even stand that evil brew) or use some other payment platform that is no different from any other beyond the illusion sown that it is different than all of the other reviled platforms of money changers at The Temple.

So, for ease, if you are in the U.S. you can mark any amount you might want to give as a “GIFT” and send Friends & Family via Paypal. Outside of the U.S. - Friends & Family are not allowed. So much for a Globe Hell Economy.

patrickjordansnewemail@gmx.com

is the email for my paypal.

If you are old school and have exited the Beast System then my Post Office Box is still active:

Patrick Jordan

PO Box 41

Rantoul, IL 61866

Please mark whatever instrument you are sending as “Gift”. I strongly caution against the sending of greenbacks as the Pee Oh is notorious for making incisions in letters to surgically remove the contents.

And, since I leave the homestead only about once a month, please let me know in advance when you are sending it to know when to ride the mule down the mountain to check the cubbyhole.

Some services like anti-virus software are as retarded as roadkill, in that: if you renew ahead of time then they will deduct that earlier payment date from your service so as to imply they are gouging you for early renewal. I can’t remember if the website operates the same way. I will find out, because I like to be a good steward of people’s gifts (call me: Patrick Steward. Make it so!) by using the doll ears immediately for the intended purposes. So, if I can renew before the December deadline then I will.

I know that most of you are poor, yet many of the poorest have given the most, and I know that some have no dolls, no ears, and none of the hair off the plastic heads after the crew-cuts, so I thank you one and all for your unflagging support over the past 17-years.

Cheers.