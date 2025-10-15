VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ila's avatar
Ila
4d

You are a good man and I thank you from the bottom of my heart

I hope that you continue posting your knowledge

The scamming and the BS is overwhelming And the answer is let it be

somehow someway we all will find a better way to connect and communicate

Thank you GOD !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
3d

Be sides the fact, that papal serve-vices did it again and made my seventh or eighth ei eye count zombie limited and be sides the fact they axed for ai-dee before pay-mente there seems to be a new ban in place https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj6y42jggdyo We had similar incident in september with-out a report. Basic-allie as I comprehend Good Ur-opiunn-bangs decided to ban pee-fall serve-vices after numerous wide-spread anauthorized direct debits.

The rumor goes that only after fine-and-shill over-sight against moon-eye loud-tearing and tear-your-ism was put in place by inter-nation-null lies into every natio-null state around 2023 2024,

https://oeil.secure.europarl.europa.eu/oeil/en/procedure-file?reference=2021/0250(COD),

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/reg/2024/1624/oj

https://oeil.secure.europarl.europa.eu/oeil/en/procedure-file?reference=2021/0239(COD),

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A32024L1640

unauthorized pay-ments and offers started to appear and circulate among peoples ei eye counts. In adopted lies, we were told these were Rassa-ians, Hey-curse or Pea-to-flies. By off-facial channels we were told, the bangs them selves were doing it. When the only ones getting over sight to ei-eye-counts by these lies are nation-null and feed-dear-all govern mentes.

I have verified this couple times when people went to the bang and bang main-eager said back to them the bang had no-thing to do with it.

I have not very-flied this concrete situation yet. But by going through the block-aid if it is even pose-able I am potencially axe-pose-ink my self witch is the last thing I need .

Un-solution of course is to consent to bio-m.a.i.-trick ei-eye-density-f-action and hi!-or seek-your-tea dye-rectaly at big seems-a-troll bangs.

For now, I am done with my Pee-Fall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture