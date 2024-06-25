Flowers In the Underworld is that section of Vaccine Fraud where there is a glimmer of something almost nice in Hell before the sulfur fumes and heat turn it into a shriveled mess.

If you axed the wrong question - it doesn’t matter what the answer is.

What is cultured meat? Transformed cells grown in a bioreactor.

What are Transformed cells?

CANFUCKINGCER.

If you say it like it is - then there is no debate.

So, should the USDA (Witch Cult) and FDA (Psychological Wharf Air Operation) be giving a NO QUESTIONS ASKED blanket approval to putting CANCER IN THE FOOD CHAIN?

YES!

Of fucking intercourse they would! What the hell were you thinking? They are a Witch Cult and a Psychological Wharf Air agency.

WHAT ELSE WOULD THEY DO?

So, in keeping with the Game Play, then the State Governments play Candy-Ass games with either banning or labeling the products in their States.

In the famous words of the Farm Boy from ILL Annoyed: Patrick Jordan

Fuck me with a Stick.

ABSENT are the charges of fraud and potential murr durr from people being kylt by EATING CANCER.

ABSENT are the lawsuits or actions to defund, disband, and lock up the entirety of a Witch Cult and Psyche Whar Whores.

So, it’s just gameplaying and theater to make you THINK they are doing something when they are running interference for their co-conspirators.

Well… we'll always have shell-fish anaphylaxis from eating bug chitin to look forward too as an alternative.

