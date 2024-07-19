The history of the United States of Harmerica reads like a fucking horror novel with tiny concessions that are then spun to show how ‘progressive’ the failed state has become.

The wholesale slaughter of the bison/buffalo (tatanka in Lakota) was for the express purpose of removing the food and supplies from the Plains Natives since they used just about every damned part of the beast.

This is why I resorted to calling the creatures that control whateverthehell this planet is: Biocidal Maniacs. Because Jen Oh Side Is Not Just For Breakfast Anymore.

So all we have to do is pick up the Cookie Cutter (more like flesh and bone cutter) and turn it upsidedown to get a mirror image of the same technique that has been a working football strategy for millennia.

Trees that took over a thousand years to grow were uprooted by Is Ra Eli punks with bulldozers in a day.

If you Control the Food you Control the People. If you DESTROY the food you DESTROY the People.

I’ve had olive oil from Canaan.

yeah… it’s that good.

They’ve already bought up all of the farmland in the U.S.

They’ve already polluted it with human drugs and toxic chemicals.

They’re outlawing growing plants that feed the animals, the flesh and blood of which most people can’t function without.

So it’s never been a matter of: Native Americans, Canaanites, and You’re Next…

You’re food supply is already been cut down so that if you don’t eat cancer or bugs you will not survive.

Satanic Point #21: That which does not kyll - makes stronger.

Leave a comment