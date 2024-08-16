https://www.bitchute.com/video/bB8hHzyzV7pc

Desperate Times call for a Book of Matches…

I won’t discuss the Act Shun but the Re-Per Cuss Shuns.

When you understand social engineering and the famous quote: “Never let a good disaster go to waste.” coupled with Disaster Capitalism; then all of this is just a Win/Win for the Other Side.

If it gets burnt who benefits?

The Insurance companies.

The contractors for the new building.

The cahps investigating… oh they’re called something different in the Land of Ire: Giardia.

Who loses?



The owner/operator (maybe) if they were decent people - but then if they WERE decent then they wouldn’t allow their buildings to be commandeered for a Jen Oh Side All agenda.

Tribute payers lose because they will not only be squeezed for more turnip blood to pay for what was lost, but In Sure Ants rates will be going up for everyone to pay for the message sent.

But what was the message?

”Let You and Him fight.”

Those in the Ivory Towers look down at this having drinks are laughing while the plebes fight among themselves. Like the Watts riots where black people were burning down their own black neighborhoods.

Yeah. That makes sense.

So while folks might be inclined to view this with: “Yeah! If we can’t have it then no one will…” What is left when it is ALL ashes?

The thing that I can’t get across to people (MK too embedded) is something that was said by David: Wynn-Miller that was about the only thing of his that made sense.

The infrastructure is already there.

WE BUILT IT FOR THEM.

The only reasonable thing to do is to take it over.

Good luck with that.

Now… where’s my whiskey? I need a cup of coffee…

Claimer of Dis: I don’t consume either of those toxic brews.

and…

legend is that wishing someone Luck was the same as wishing them the fortune of Lucifer…