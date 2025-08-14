VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exit stage left's avatar
Exit stage left
11h

Hollywood ( wood: paper: recording device) hactors seam to be selected for their cartoon like anatomy that imPRESS their features ( films) into the memories of their goyeurs ( viewers)...and bread for purpose.

Cartoon....

Ka 2 ( Kool name for borg-me)

Cartouche

Cartridge

Kartoosh ( Star wars planet orbetted by a shipyard)

The story goes that the Ka is the double ( copy ) of the self that goes into the " afterlife" loop, reSet... whatever.

It could be conSCREWed that the living otherhalf has a mass too big to go through " the process" so it has to be " characterised" ( Ka- racterised...caught her eyesed) , compressed, condensed, conscripted into an imPRESSion of its living copy. IN ORDER for it to be re- PRESENTed in the next digital printing spray of evil. ( life).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
19h

I do wish You luck in sales!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture