EXPIRES TOMORROW

You Scored 15% Off!

Use the code below for 15% off any print book or calendar project in your Lulu account or in the Lulu Bookstore.

Your coupon: BOOKSWAP15

*************************************************

Of course at www.lulu.com

for: of course: http://www.vaccinefraud.com/books.html

unless you want to buy something from a Vampyre Slayer prettier than me and Buffy.

**************************************************

The books will still be here but I will not.

Been catching up on 5 years of neglected farm work where a list starts the day, and by sundown when the automatic lights come on, I have a list of accomplishments - unlike asking folks for at least 5 years to get me the NAME of the fungus that makes the resveratrol that is supposedly something that spirochetes don’t like.

For those of you who might have experienced lower interaction even in emails, it is not because of my giveashit factor (it is - but not the primary reason) it is because when I take anti-parasite herbs I work like three men (wise men… OK… wise-ass men) until the light winks out every day and I’m too tired to giveashit lettalone engage in the saving of a world that can’t even get me the name of a goddamned fungus to save their kid’s lives - because, after haul: Ours are pretty much at their expiry date.

**************************************************

HEY! How’s that for a cheery: Buy My Books sales pitch (like in boiling pitch and pitch-forks) ?

See above about giveashit.

Listen: I’m only being practical (except for the bit of telling you to ‘listen’ when I’m typing shit down in a media that is as ephemeral as an Alzheimer’s victim’s memory) my books are like a cayenne enema, so portraying the personality of Gomez Addams from the Family

(Hadam’s Family was made up of monsters and freaks in case you didn’t get that inside hebrew joke…)

is a little more in line with the dark tone (like full blast sonar to a humpback wail) with what you can expect so it is just honesty in haberdashery.

This is a lot of blather just for a coupon that lasts one day (they have to create expectancy and tension - I guess coupons are like babies) but it’s going to be another scorcher, so I’m stalling because of that giveshit withdrawal account.

Cheers.