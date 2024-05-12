Share this postBusiness Lesson with The Boysgeneralportal55.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBusiness Lesson with The BoysPatrick JordanMay 12, 20241Share this postBusiness Lesson with The Boysgeneralportal55.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareI used to watch the 3 Stooges to learn business. They will faithfully teach you how NOT to do something.This is 100% spot-on.Leave a commentSubscribe1Share this postBusiness Lesson with The Boysgeneralportal55.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
🎯🤣🤣🤣
They are so lucky they broke even!!!
#Taxes, interest and inflation