Dee; 36 mins ago; Liked by Patrick Jordan Here is where my mind has been leading me. Looking at the "goddess Medea"-Medes/Media/Medicine/Medici and the potions that I call con-cock-tions that appear to be botanicals of assorted kinds, mixed with psychoactive drugs and toxic stuff like snake and/or frog venom, I noticed something. Years ago I was reading about people's trips and who and what they saw on their hallucination journey. Looking at mushrooms, DMT, LSD etc... certain archetypes appear. I am thinking all these god/goddesses/religious figures may be stories of hallucinatory experiences. DMT actually has an archetype that demands you "worship" it. Moses and the "burning bush". Just exactly what kind of bush was burning? As I do not beLIEve in any of the god stories there must be some kind of viable explanation. Archetypes from psychoactive hallucinations would surely be a simple way to explain all the bullshit.

To Dee: You always make me smile with the big pile of dirt behind you as you come up with a dinosaur bone in your teeth.

When I’m dizzy from going around the Spin Cycle in Continuum there are a thousand thoughts that go through my head at once, so I saw connections with the asshole New Agers licking toxic frogs for a high/healing; the Mysteries of Eleusis based on drinking mead and an Ergot-derived LSD (NOT the Latter Day Saints) and one of my Top Favorites of the South American legends of the shamen who claim that the Sacred Tobacco makes you high and then you go to see the Serpent God.

Tobacco? The dogfart shit that nearly everyone in the Old World was fucking addicted after the visited the Old World and started lighting up cigarettes as big as baseball bats? The stuff that everyone in the modern New World got addicted to either as snuff, coffin nails, or chew? Got to get that nicotine insecticide in to those nerves any goddamned way you can. Serpent God? The Muse of the Shaman ‘healer’? Holy Caduceus, Batman! The Hebraic association with Lux Fere being the thing that see deuced Eve nothwithstanding, I have always failed to see the nobility in a POISONOUS snake representing the pillar of medisin. Talking Serpent? Because when the Shamen were high on tobacco they had a convo with Old Scaley who told them important things like to never take money for helping people with their health, but the odd chicken or two used as barter would be OK, otherwise they would lose their ‘gift’ that seemed to be only available for a limited time offer under the influence of blunt and the good graces of a talking reptile. Fuck me?

So what happened to tobacco where it used to knock Your A’Pee’ins on their asses and the common smog that used to be the developed world (ESPECIALLY China) until some woke agenda said it was enough of the hallucinogen? Was it GMOed and bred down to a point where it no longer had any kick or had the human race been so acclimatized to the HALLUCINOGENIC INFLUENCE of the substance that it was Game Over for that level of the SIMhellation? Whatever the answer it is clear the bulk of modern humanity acts like they are stoned out of their fucking minds.

My Second Place story of Tripping The Lighted Fan Taz Stick is from Haaretz (I will never give links because I don't want them cookiefying people)

Was Moses high? Studies linking religion and drugs gain traction

And let's not forget Israeli psychologist Benny Shanon, who in 2008 published a speculative paper that stirred widespread controversy, in which he hypothesized that

the biblical vision of the burning bush was brought about by inhalation of the psychoactive molecule DMT, which is...

https://www.standard.co.uk › hp › front › moses-was-high-on-hallucinogenic-drug-when-he-received-ten-commandments-claims-top-academic-7301516.html

The professor, who came up with his theory after experiencing firsthand the effects of a hallucinogenic brew used in religious rituals in Brazil,

said the story of Moses and the burning bush also ..

Israeli Scholar Benny Shannon Claims Judaism Was Influenced by DMT

Shanon is perhaps most well known for his 'Biblical entheogen hypothesis'. This is the idea that Moses, the founder and patriarch of the Jewish religion, was

under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug during several key events that would define Judaism.

Sew, just like the story that David Icke told about himself, he was trippin’ and then all of a sudden he’s one of us and here to help…

This Family member was drinkin’ the shaman pee, and all of a sudden he’s got an insight in how his inherited mindfuck that holds the whole world in a thrall like the phermones of a Hive Queen got started?

This kind of thing goes a long way to WHY people would riot to insure that anally ray ping illegally held prisoners was a Hu-Man RIGHT that they demand to have recognized and installed as S.O.P. (Standard Operating Procedure). Seems like their God-Module of their brains were activated by some substance or some Thing.

I just like the title:

https://divinity.uchicago.edu/sightings/articles/birth-pharmaco-hasidism

Then you have the Spin Doctors where it’s the Family taking a ‘naturally occuring event’ and turning it into the Plagues Sent Down By God!

https://www.npr.org/2009/04/11/103001423/passover-miracles-meet-scientific-explanations

It's an epidemiologist named John Marr. He thinks that the plagues were caused by dinoflagellates. It's essentially this big algae bloom that turned the Nile red and ended up killing all the fish, which ended up killing all the frogs, and then that just set off this whole chain of events that ended in the death of the firstborn son, which he thinks is caused by what he calls a mycotoxin, which I think is some sort of fungus in the grain, and because the firstborn sons had, you know, preference when they were eating food, they were the first ones who were exposed to the grain.

Why are they hiding one of the prize inventory items in the Witches Kitchen? Ergot, again. Mycotoxin. Fungus in grain. LSD analog. Hallucinogen and poison. Used by Sarai to extract herself from the court of Pharaoh around 4010 years ago - well before Moishe - by inducing St. Anthony’s Fire and the saying it was God’s punishment.

Same Pig - Same Damned Lipstick.

What conflicted me then and now is the congruency of the stories of entities met in the Between Worlds.

It is no mystery since I destroyed any doubt about it that:

Yudaism Christianity Hastanism Yslam Hinduism Paganism etc, etc, etc…

were ALL created by Abram son of Terah: Fashioner of Gods.

Same Pigod Same Damned Lipstick.

So, all of the legends of all of those religions are the same story. Same characters. The names have been changed to protect the guilty. It makes sense that they would be harmonized and homogenized to make people think within the cognitive dissonance that THEIR religion is the only TRUE religion but since they have have the same stench then there MUST be One True God (which of course is THEIRS not the other’s.)

If that was the case on a planetary scale then since shamanism is merely a crossover of the Moishe story then those ‘pagan’ or ‘occult’ or ‘anamist’ ‘stories’ would by design have ALL of the same harmonized and homogenized properties for inducing the same effect.

We are all One.

Namaste means: We are One.

Borg. Hive. Queen Pheromones. LSD, LDS, MSDS, HELP!

This topic of the Faithful being high as fuck led me to my mockery of The Most High, The Not-so High, and the Ain’t High Yet trinity.

When you think of it in terms of trees you have the:

Ea, Ba, Anu

Father, Son, Holy Pupa

Shem, Ham, Yaphet

All fighting each other vying for power. Each probably with their own Drug of Choice.

The Frankenscense in the insence in the HIGH Catholic Masses (did I just say that??? My God! this God-thing is funny!) has THC in it…

So it doesn’t matter if it is Ha Scheesh, or Adrenochrome, these creatures are ADDICTED to something.

Which then prompted a follow up by our friend Dictionary who posted:

wörterbuch Page 14 on your elders on the gold bug....There is something to the thrall that this single metal has over the world and a singular fascination for the race that seems to be infected or the Bug that makes it. If we refuse to label it as a spell or other supernatural influence then the only default position we can take is that gold somehow perpetuates an infectious organism that can run the central nervous system of the infected person.... Exodus 32:20 where Moishe burnt the golden calf, beat it to dust, strew it on the waters, and made the rothsCHILDren of IsRA EL drink. According to this passage they drink gold dust, backs up your theory on page 14 of your elders of szion. Patrick Jordan You, my friend, are a Polly Math that can corn neck the dots no matter how small or far apart. I never considered the gold pollution scene in the screen play. The supposed monatomic gold has an affinity for DNA. The superconductor helix then becomes antennae. If this is genetically passed down then the organism will literally have a HEAVY METAL craving for the stuff! Ho Lee Shit! He comes from a long line of Ho's from the Takit Onnadah Chin Dynasty. wörterbuch Archive has Lenormants Chaldean Magic, will check it for any goldlust and give a report in comments.

The SOLE reason I started this Subtack (that became two until the second one was annihilated) is for this extreme level of interaction where we all become greater due to the sum of our collected insights.

NEVER did I think of gold dust poisoning as ESSENTIAL to gold craving and genetic modification and the rapacious acquisition of what they need a fix from.

If anyone else follows the path to Chaldean Magic, then I hope that the significance of Sacred Prostitution also makes an impact on how it’s been going on non-stop to this day and that sex is the highest form of magicks and that it too is an addiction. Half of all traffic on the internet is porn.

Didn’t think I’d stop there… butt… I’ve got domestic to do so we’ll pick this up in future Stacks.

