Whoever this horse-whisperer shill is, he’s working for the Udder Side.

Working back from the end of this video of trite Sue Dough Sigh Ants nonsense we see his claim that there is no residual radiation above ‘background’.

I’m seeing 23 CPM.

By the time I got enough doughnut nations to get my Geiger Counter, the background radiation in the Grain Ghetto was 36-38. After the Chinee forest fires in Canada I was peaking near 80. 100 is considered an alarm point. 120 is what the phosphorus fertilizer from Amazon read through the bag.

I’m thinking of being alarmed if Hiroshima, according to a video uploaded 9 months ago with 8.1 millions views claims that there is only 23 CPM in Hiroshima, but the Midwest of the supposed builders of the Balm has OVER three times that much!

Lettuce backtrack the video of the Head-Patter (everything is going to be alright; look at the thriving tourist trap) to where he says:

The burst that leveled Hiroshima in 1945 began half a kilometer above the city the reflected blast wave and thermal radiation was more than enough to create the shock to leadership the American government wanted. Crucially, however, the fireball did not touch the ground it was an air burst so there was not a vast amount of dirt and vaporized debris for radioactive particles and fission products to attach to and fall out of the sky with as they got heavier.

Jesus. Did Hoarse Whisperer actually say that? Uranium - the start of the trans-uranic series - WAS the heaviest of all elements. How much heavier does it need to be to be? forced BY explosion? or the its own weight under grabbity? to get to the surface and stir up some shit for its purported half life of:

“Uranium-235 has a half-life of 703.8 million years.”

Yeah, they said mmuhhh… mmuhhh… mmuhhillllion….

How is it then, Mr. Shillboy, that they can chemtrail with light metals that are designed to stay aloft in the stratosphere but I can get ill within 30 minutes? What the fuck is making it to the ground from 40,000 feet up that has a time-weighted average magnitudes below what Your Anium would be?

by the time the fission products in the cloud at Hiroshima got cool enough to fall out they had already decayed enough

No.

Not only NO - FUCK NO!

The reason why I do the fact-check is that the 8.1 million viewers of this kak would sit in a thrall of the lovely presentation and let him LIE about the decay - wait… no… I apologize - my bad - the nukeear detonation led to a time-dilation effect that compressed the 703.8 million years into just One Day! Yeah, that’s it! I see the light - wait, you never want to see the light with a Nook…

and become diffuse enough to pose no long-term radiological danger to downwind populations

What kind of motherfucking deflection is this?

Who is downwind of Hero She Muh?

If there was going to be fall out (and why wouldn’t there be just because it was an airburst (isn’t that a Fruit Chew?) then OF COURSE it would drift and come down somewhere other than right under Ground Zero.

But it wouldn’t pose a danger because… well… I’ll get to that after we’re done doing this autopsy on a live idiot.

the radiation damage done to hiroshima's residence occurred over around 60 seconds and the majority of the residual radiation from the bomb was emitted in 24 hours.

I’ve been writing for 24 years (some people don’t know what the hell I’m talking about) so I’m acutely upset when idiots are either lying shills or they lack the commune eye cat shun skills to say what they mean because we can’t guess at it:

The radiation damage done? What radiation damage? Thermal? or Emissive? or Fall Out? (not the band Fall Out Boy - but they do have a cool single out).

Hiroshima vs Chernobyl It follows from the physics

See? that’s the penis-waggler. That’s the one that gets 8.1 million FOOLS thinking that this kind of kak has substance because he said: Physsssicccssss…

Remember Mel from Truthstream media saying: Sciencccccceeeee…. ? I laugh every time I hear people doing that.

then that Hiroshima and Nagasaki another airburst would experience few if any long-term health effects from nuclear fallout despite anecdotal evidence to the contrary

excuse the ever-living motherfuck out of me!?

WHAT?

What evidence?

Contrary to what? The ever-living motherfucking LIES that you’ve been kaking out for the past 9:49 minutes?

Fuck me with a stick!

and indeed this is what the majority of studies

Stttuuudddiiieesssssss…

and summaries

Summmaaarrrieeessss…

of studies point towards and Hiroshima today has a population well over a million people.

Which, if the balms were real not Hollywood, then there would be a shitload of deformed mutants and glow-in-the-dark chilrens for what was it again?

703.8 million years

Butt, that’s just the half life, you’ve got to keep cutting that in half until the last atom has extincted. That’s the thing about half-lives - no one knows (or cares) what the fuck they really mean. The half-life of radioactive iodine given in medical imaging is said to be just a few minutes, while the radioactive carcinogen doesn’t exit the body for over one year until its completely gone (unless you’re stupid enough to get juiced before that year is up).

A habitable Hiroshima is contrasted with a place like Pripyat here in 1986 a nuclear reactor exploded and then burned for days which dispersed actual pieces of nuclear fuel and longer-lived fission products across a large area there was no nuclear detonation. Chernobyl was effectively a dirty bomb.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki would be permanent radioactive hotspots if it wasn’t for this:

http://heiwaco.tripod.com/bomb.htm

Nooks can’t Day Tone Eight.

and

It was all Hollywood fakery. Both of those cities in Japan were probably Fyer Balmed and then they claimed that their fake mosheen worked.

When we go back to timestamp 5:37 min

seventy thousand injured succumbed to bodily damage exacerbated by acute radiation syndrome unsurprisingly the few doctors that were left eighty percent had died in the blast had no idea what acute radiation syndrome was it had never happened before and therefore they could not effectively treat it this crisis was compounded by the fact that the average radiation dose that would kill approximately 50 percent of adults the LD50 was halved for the initial survivors as radiation injuries stressed the same immunological systems that are stretched thin by extensive blast injuries and deep body burns.

Could the deep body burns have merely been from carpet fyre balming just like they did to Tokyo? He never explains for the laymen that the radiation sickness was supposedly from emissive ionizing radiation, and lumps the deep body burns in with blast injuries after citing thermal radiation just a few times, all of this being cover for him to discount the SINGLE thing of fallout CONTAMINATION of the surface because any FOOL could see the “Thriving metropolis of Hiroshima.” but the non-fools would ask where the hazmat suits are and the superfund cleanup site to bury all of the contaminated soil.

I stayed up late to write this up because I hate liars and if their lies are exposed then you find that The Controllers lie about everything so that nothing is real and you can’t trust them for ANYTHING.

Leave a comment