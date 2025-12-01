I made the choice - not a mistake, because everything we say and do is used against us in the SIM - to talk about having fun working on the guitar refret. Knowing full well that if the A.I. God got wind of it then all Hell would break loose as a reward.

It has structured even Harmerican society to not be open about themselves and what they do - except for the fools in FaceButt just like the Iron Curtain days of the Soviet (soviet means: union; so to call it the Soviet Union is a Ox & Moron) where people would be afraid to just be themselves because they might be turned in and end up in Lubyanka or Siberia.

Shit Happens.

So, I spent half a day just finding things that I had set aside thirty years ago (my previous Stack) and left enough water droplets on the floor and my work from the cold making my sinuses leak to go in at the end of the day with the list of projects unfinished.

By the time I got in I noticed that my sinuses and stomach didn’t feel well. It took a while but I ended up finally taking prune and cayenne pepper and it calmed down enough to go to bed.

Bed is no relief.

Never has been.

I can remember THREE DAYS in my entire life where I went to bed and arose rested. It’s clear to me why I and sharks are so nasty. Legend is that sharks don’t sleep either. No wonder they eat everything.

I know why people rely on drugs and alcohol but don’t condone them because my secret to suck cess (up until 2023) was to embrace the pain, get to know it then beat it down for the bitch that it is.

All that changed with brand new Pharm chemiculls and Chemtrail formulas.

So, bed is fraut with minor nightmares (if sleep ever comes) because I bypassed the AGRICULTURAL AMMONIA in my well water by distillation) so the OHMYFUCKINGGOD! nightmares are a thing of the past.

Ammonia being a brain poison. That only took 5-years and about $500 of test equipment to find out myself.

Add in a heapin’ helpin’ of itching that, for all intents and porpoises, since I do muscle reponse testing is a function of the new chemicull wharf AIR agents they have been using.

Given that we’re in the Age of Morgellons and there are so many things Itch could be from it is a daunting task in these modern times to isolate it and eliminate it. Because they are practicing Assymetrical FULL-SPECTRUM Wharfair so while you are figuring out what they did to you 20 years ago they have had new agents that they realease faster than Billy Goat Gates can release spyware.

So, yeah, here we are a day later at 3am where the insomnia and itching are enough to make me think that I’m in the antechamber to Dante’s Hell where the Damned were stung by insects for all eternity while chasing a floating banner forever with no rest.

Kinda just like that.

I woke up yesterday fine after what I suspected were chemtrail induced symptoms, broke the fast, and went out to work in the cold shop again. I was feeling PROFOUNDLY TIRED but I have always pushed through barriers so this day was no different, except for the fact that last summer and fall I was working from sunup to sundown like a goddamned fucking machine IF I WASN’T EXPOSE TO UNBREATHABLE AIR that made the countryside smell like I was neighbor to Dupont’s most heinous whartime factory.

So, in that respect the ‘tired’ was unusual in that when I’m fine I’m fine, when I’m not then SOMETHING EXTERNAL TO ME IS FUCK-ALL WRONG.

I’m out in the shop still laying down droplets of water from my overchilled sinuses, was halfway done with my preliminary project, found half of my old tools, and then my vision went cloudy and I felt fuzzy headed.

Since I wrote the book (with help from Fran Zetta and Sandwich Lady) on hypoglycemia and its fallout, I knew that what was going on had to be either low blood sugar (not likely) or low blood pressure (that is often hand-in-hand with low blood sugar) or some kind of allergic reaction (which the new chemtrails first came to mind because we just had a manufactured winterstorm here in ILL Annoyed).

I made my way into the house, lay down, (never slept - I never sleep) and recoverd from ABYSSMALLY LOW BLOOD PRESSURE to damned near normal.

Because lab science and medicine have been my life I took my BP before I lay down and then after I got up. Given that my hands are immersed in filth and dirt all day every day I did not check blood sugar because I didn’t want to induce an infection through the finger prick. Given that I didn’t eat for hours after this event, that ommission would have exacerbated low blood sugar (I like big words that sound naughty) but it did not.

One of the reasons I’m sharing this in an open forum is because a few days ago one of our Hens reported a woman who had given up sugar that went to the ER because she was felling weak, dizzy, and her vision went spotty. We can suspect hypoglycemia in that case, but the one thing that North Hamerica shares is the air and the fuckers are spraying us like roaches.

What ON the world are they spraying?

Additionally, I get reports from around the world of Itching.

In homeopathy there are gurus that say that Disease BEGINS WITH ITCHING AND ENDS WITH ITCHING. After blaming coffee for all the ills of the modern world of the 1800s, Samuel Hahnemann the founder of the practice amended his theory to that of Psora = The Itch being 7/8ths of all disease.

You only have to see the link below once to wonder if our kidneys are fucked up so that phosphorus and oxalates have given us the permanent Hee Bee BeeGees, or if it isn’t pandemic Lyme that is just crawling through us like a revised version of Dante’s Inferno?

http://spirochetesunwound.blogspot.com/2009/01/watch-videos-of-lyme-disease-spirochete.html?m=1

So:

profound fatigue

hypoglycemia

hypotension

itching

insomnia anyone?

It was Coca and his pulse test that supposedly indicated if you were having an allergic reaction to anything with an emphasis on food. I THINK that it was if your pulse lowered that it was an indication of allergy. I was hoping that was so because my pulse increases when I see a pretty girl and I would’t want to be allergic to that.

I’m sticking with chemtrails because the only thing that was different from my routine was going OUTSIDE where the AIR NEVER SMELLS RIGHT before these incidencies occurred. I had the presence of mind to go out today to the same location with the CARBON MONOXIDE detector to make sure that there were no overlooked confounding factors that needed to be address before blaming the Govern Mente for all of the woes of the Damned In Hell.

NO CO.

It has been a perennial peeve of mine mind that people will talk about carbon dioxide poisoning. CO2 is what you breath out and it can be toxic and it is part of combustion but carbon MONoxide is CO and that’s the shit that you go to bed with and don’t get up again.

Twern’t that.

So we’re back to blaming the Govern Mente and the Stinky Skies.

But another reason other than soliciting stories of people who might have the same curryass symptoms is to report that the A.I./SIM did catch up to me because when I was ready to put my car back in the garage, sitting out in the snow and cold for a couple days when I worked in the garage…

IT WOULDN’T START.

I have a phrase in this video game that is not Life:

”Of COURSE it did!”

Witches to say that beyond the realm of Murphy’s Law where anything that can go wrong will, IT DOES IT WITH MALICIOUS INTENT.

Needle ass to say: I was smiling three days ago, happy to work on something that *I* wanted to do that was more wear-and-tear maintenance (albeit 30-years tardy) rather than repair, but I spent the entire day today looking up CAR REPAIR videos and text to figure out what the fuck is wrong with a goddamned modern car that won’t start in 25-degree weather?

I’m not used to this shit. I’ve always owned older cars. I was besides myself (multiple personalities often have that) when I found out that modern car batteries are expected to be at the end of their service life in THREE TO FIVE-FUCKING YEARS!

My 1999 had a battery that lasted over TWENTY YEARS AND NEVER NEEDED A CHARGE EVEN THOUGH I LEFT THE HOUSE ONCE A MONTH.

New vehicles are built for mentally paralyzed weaklings that PURPOSELY DRAW THE BATTERY DOWN WITH EVERY FUNCTION PROGRAMMED IN. No WONDER the fucking juice-boxes wear out!

And that’s WITHOUT A PARASITIC DRAIN. Factor that in and you’re lucky to get a battery to last 1-2 years.

The Pathologist; Issues 2025; November; The Fevers That Felled Napoleons Army Researchers have identified genetic traces of two infectious diseases – paratyphoid fever and relapsing fever – in soldiers from Napoleon’s army who died during the disastrous retreat from Russia in 1812. The findings, published in Current Biology, suggest that these infections may have contributed to the collapse of the Grande Armée, which lost hundreds of thousands of men to illness, starvation, and exposure during the winter withdrawal.

The FIRST act that Napoleon did when he got into power was to let the Yahoodim into France. But that’s not relevant to this topic - or is it?

The study analyzed ancient DNA extracted from the teeth of 13 soldiers recovered from a mass grave in Vilnius, Lithuania – a site associated with Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow.

I’ve always been fascinated maybe even facinineated that you can (well… THEY can) recover DNA from teeth since the molecule is said to be destroyed on dessication. Never mind, mummies of kings, and ice-men, and dinosaurs can be reconstructed from that which should not exist.

Using metagenomic sequencing and a phylogeny-based authentication workflow,

Wait! please can you use MORE impressive words to tittilate us? What are you wearing?

the team detected Salmonella enterica subspecies enterica (Paratyphi C), the bacterium responsible for paratyphoid fever, and Borrelia recurrentis, the agent of louse-borne relapsing fever.

Borellia is the way that I’ve seen it spelled but I don’t know if I was under a spell.

Borellia is the SPIROCHETE cousin of syphilis so I was disappointed that they didn’t say: Syphilis but at least it was STILL a spirochete. Another good reason to NOT send your children to Pub Lick School to get Lice.

Both infections cause fever, fatigue,

Fatigue? as in tiredness? not the army clothing?

and gastrointestinal

I didn’t admit that I had the most distressing constipation (I NEVER have CONSTIPATION EATING A VEGAN DIET) after the vision blurring event. I bring it up now because we don’t know, given the Witch Cult has had 5784 years to perfect their Buy Oh We Upons that what hit Nappy’s army wasn’t a low tech version of what the high tech boys can crank out today. After all they used to catapult infected carcasses over city walls during seiges. These Reset Boys where probably just mixing it up with the locals. Urban legend has always had it that they adsorb parts or full pathogens to the aluminum in chemtrails.

or systemic symptoms, aligning with historical reports of illness among the French troops.

HERE’S THE BEST SHIT!

Earlier studies had implicated other pathogens – such as Rickettsia prowazekii (typhus)

I was actually expecting that to be cited given the circumcisions - I mean: circumstances.

and Bartonella quintana (trench fever)

Expected that too in place of Relapsing Fever.

Butt do ewe notice that both of these fevers are created by genera of the two notorious co-infections that make up Lyme? Borellia and Bartonella?

Lyme disease in the days of Nappyhead?

– based on early PCR evidence and the discovery of lice among soldiers’ remains.

EARLY PCR evidence. Meaning about the time of the hippy dude that invented it who said that it was NOT to be used for medicull diagnosis?

However, the new analysis did not detect these organisms.

NO! OF COURSE NOT! they are making an ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW FINDINGS using the SAME TECHNOLOGY, when science is required to have a neutral third party (turd party?) replicate the studies to see if the initial findings are valid!

Instead, high-throughput sequencing

Now, I’m just a DUMB FARMBOY, so I will accept corretion, but I thought that HIGH-THROUGHPUT was used primarily if you want to PROVE that everyone has Covid… When they DON’T HAVE COVID!

Mullis said that if you run the test through enough cycles you can ‘detect anything’. Two witch I have always said with a grin: they could take a cheek swab of you to run your DNA for 23 & Me and the other genome stealing shysters and PROVE that you were related to an Octopus if you had kalamari before you gave the sample !

confirmed the presence of S. Paratyphi C and B. recurrentis through strict contamination controls

Jesus Laughed! Isn’t that the shortest verse in the buybull?

Strict contamination controls. Bugger me with a birch branch ! Teeth removed from dead people!

STRICT CUNTAMINATION CUNTROLL!

I fucking LOVE SCIENCE.

No… really I do. This isn’t fucking science it is a Dog & Pony show.

and genomic authentication.

Yeah, because it is a big word and it sounds so convincing.

Four of the 13 individuals

Congrats on the sample size. One third of 13.

yielded genetic evidence of S. enterica, and two tested positive for B. recurrentis.

Oh… OK almost HALF of the samples showed what you were paid to report.

Historical accounts by J.R.L. de Kirckhoff, a French military physician who served during the campaign, describe soldiers suffering from persistent diarrhea and fevers after arriving in Vilnius. He also recorded that troops consumed salted beets and brine from barrels found in abandoned houses,

Salt is used to CURE foods like meat and produce. The word CURE means to preserve from disease. Salmonella genus is rife in mouseshit, so why blame the beets when these were houses that were left because y’all were beatin’ ass and takin’ beets so either mice or humans shit in the barrels as a gift to y’all?

which may have introduced contaminated food or water.

Which may? Whut I said? because y’all din’t say whut I said.

These descriptions are consistent with paratyphoid infection, though the overlapping symptoms of typhus, typhoid, and paratyphoid fever would have made clinical differentiation impossible at the time.

Iddn’t that a kick in the dick which is why I’m featuring this in my rant about illness that CANNOT BE DEFINED IN LIVING FUCKERS?

the overlapping symptoms of typhus, typhoid, and paratyphoid fever would have made clinical differentiation impossible at the time.

Butt, y’all dun da Kerry Mullis test and din’t even get da same results as Befo’ ! Yo!

So, what it be dat you DO know, foo?

I be tellin’ you what we say in the Grain Ghetto:

”Notta Dayahm Thang!”

The researchers caution that the small number of samples analyzed cannot determine the full range of diseases that affected Napoleon’s soldiers. Still, the detection of two distinct pathogens supports the theory that multiple infections – exacerbated by exhaustion, malnutrition, and freezing conditions – contributed to the army’s devastation.

Whut I jus get dun sayin?

”Notta Dayahm Thang!”

To wich dey ALWAYS SAY: We NEED MO’ STUDAY!

The study highlights the growing role of ancient DNA analysis in reconstructing historical disease outbreaks and clarifying the causes of past epidemics.

FUCK ME WITTA ROLLED UP TAX DOLLA!

Whut?

Din’t Mr. Science Man or Woman jus say: We NEED MO’ STUDAY! ?

Whut fo?

Y’all can’t find yo own asses with boff hands and a Gee Pee Ess so who da hell care if y’all is lookin’ at what dun in dem mens what be ded fo’ years?

Only thang you stank bitches’ll do wit it is enhance the pathogenicity of the historical organisms that are still used in modern Buy Oh Wharf Air today (we talk like dat in the Grain Ghetto).

Does anyone remember that I said my car didn’t work?

You need to understand that I am a parallel processor with virtually no time to myself because even when I decided to take time for myself then SHIT happened and so I spent the rest of the day trying to figure out how my CAR GOT DAMAGED at the same time that the feed about nappy’s babies came through my feed. So I consume data in a serial fashion in mixed loads. Whatever tabs happen to be opened get processes.

Enter the CAR REPAIR FUCKING CIRCUS:

I want you, Dear Readers, to abandon the notion that we are talking first about Human Health and destruction that was malicious and planned to segue into MACHINE health and destruction that was MALICIOUSLY PLANNED because there is no literal or figurative difference between the two.

BOTH SYSTEMS WERE DESIGNED TO FAIL !

The Town and Country van won’t crank when the temperature drops below 40 degrees outside, even with a new battery. The starter is not the issue; it runs perfectly fine all summer, but struggles in the winter. It’s a 2002 Limited model. I’ve also checked the fuel pressure, and it’s fine. I’m just curious about the temperature control sensor. Can the coil pack prevent the van from cranking if there’s moisture present?

Can you see from this SIMPLE question from an owner/NON-MECHANIC that the SAME CONFUSION OF WHETHER IT WAS TYPHUS, PARATYPHUS, OR TYPHPOID FEVER was fucking up NAPPY’S ARMY IN THE COLD, or if it was a BATTREE, Start Whore, Coil Pack (I’ll take a six pack of Fortays!), or Fool Pressure?

I will grant you (because a loan is meant to be repaid) that the human body is one complex fucked-up engineering project.

Don’t know who to blame for that since there is no god so we can’t file a product liability suit to the Big Suit In the Sky. I did get confirmation from our Friend in Portugal that there is agreement that the entirety of the human body was designed for the soul purpose of inflicting exquisite pain. Beyond that I can see no use for a human body.

Imagine: getting out of bed because you can’t sleep and the itching was so bad it was preventing sleep, and that you just had an episode where the turgor pressure of the organism almost crashed for no apparent reason, and that bad teeth are among the most heinous introduction of suffering in to the human frame, {NO WONDER THEY WERE YANKIN’ NAPOLEON’S TEETH TO FIND OUT WHAT KILT THEM!!!} ALL COMPOUNDED by the fact that motherfuckers claiming to be Sigh Ant Tists and Docked Whores can describe down TO THE MOLECULAR LEVEL WHAT A DISEASE DOES BUT THERE ARE

NO FUCKING CURES !

yes, my friends, we are in Hell and Dante told us in 1300 AD on the Door to Hell:



Before I was, No Thing Created were.

Save the Eternal.

And I, Eternal Abide.

The professional response to the car inquiry above wanted to clarify if the engina did not crank at all when the key was turned, or if it cranked but did not start. There were suggestions to check the sensors for things that the poster didn’t even think of, that you need a SCAN TOOL TO DIAGNOSE… unless… the sensor wasn’t giving a FALSE READING…

HOW THE FUCK IS THAT NOT THE SAME AS GOING TO THE DOCKED WHORE HAVING THEM RUN A TON OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS BUT STILL NOT BEING ABLE TO TELL YOU WHAT IS WRONG OR HOW TO FIX IT?

… and if there was water in the fuel then lines could freeze, or the if the coils get damp they can arc to ground…

AND HERE IS THE MASTA-FUCK OF THE WORLD OF MEDICINE AND MECHANICS: THE INTERMITTANT OR UN-REPRODUCEABLE PROBLEM WHEN YOU SEE THE DOCKED WHORE OF CAR REPAIRMAN !

Well, I replaced the sensor, checked the battery, and flushed the radiator. With the new sensor, a good battery, and fresh fluid, it’s 33 degrees today. The van will turn over but won’t start. Nothing seems to be working. It’s driving me crazy. Here’s the situation: when I finally manage to start the van, it runs perfectly for the rest of the day. The problem arises only if it sits in the cold overnight and the temperature drops below 45 degrees outside. The issue starts when the van’s engine cools completely and there’s no heat left in the engine; it simply won’t start, but this only happens when it’s below 45 degrees.

I’ve owned cars from the 60s-70s and the ONLY thing that would prevent them from starting is if you forgot to plug in the engine block heater BEFORE GLOBEHELL WARMING BECAUSE 45 BELOW is fucking cold, 45 ABOVE is not.

As Above, So Below.

Did I already rant about batteries? Well, modern batteries are expected to be charged to 13.5 -14.5 when the alternator is running. The static charge without load should be at least 12.5 where some ‘experts’ say that 12.2 is FUCKING DISCHARGED?

MY god we started unmodern cars with farts and a push down a hill for godssakes!

A test if you have a voltage meter is to turn the key and if it goes from 12-whatever to 11-whatever you might have a hope in Hell. If it goes down to 10 V then you are on your way to Battery Land.

So, here’s the scam. Motherfuckingcocksuckingevilconnivingcriminallyinsane Docked Whores shoot you up with wax jobs to ruin you forever. Then they milk you like a cash cow for everything that you have until you are dead (don’t worry they’ll make more) because THEY BROKE YOU ON PURPOSE SO THEY WOULD NEVER FIX YOU.

The Battery makers and Red Headed car engineers are probably Ouroborusing each others mouths and asses over having the every system of new cars drain the power so much that swapping out the car battery is like getting a NEW iPhone every year.

Except the iPhone Red Headed Engineers made sure that you can’t swap out the batteries on THEIR SHIT.

See: Back in the day with a few ASE tools and enough knowledge to be dangerous you could fix just about any problem on an old car. These days even if you study this shit down to the component level they have failsafes and booby traps designed in so that even the scan tools can’t detect the problems!

ENGINEERED TO FAIL.

I mean: My God! the self-help pages for cold start problems included bad spark plugs and wrong viscosity oil, and… and… and… when all else fails to troubleshoot the problem then they say that the COMPUTER BOXES HAVE FAILED.

I know why people give up. I never give up, but I know why they do.

The Amish say: Electricity IS The Devil.

I’ve never doubted that.

Here’s the Injury on Insult that is beyond my ability to sustain:

Common Causes for the Red Lightning Bolt and No-Start Condition When the red lightning bolt is illuminated and the Chrysler Town and Country won’t start, consider the following potential causes: Faulty or Unrecognized Key: The transponder chip embedded in the key may be damaged, or the key may not be programmed correctly to the vehicle.

Immobilizer System Malfunction:

Internal faults in the SKIS module or wiring issues can cause communication failure between the key and the vehicle’s immobilizer.

Battery Issues:

A weak or dead battery can prevent the immobilizer system from functioning properly, triggering the warning light.

Ignition Switch Problems:

Wear or damage to the ignition switch can interfere with the key’s recognition and starter signal.

ECU or PCM Faults:

The Engine Control Unit (ECU) or Powertrain Control Module (PCM) may have software glitches or hardware faults affectingimmobilizer communication.

The THEFT GODDAMNED FUCKING CONTROL SYSTEM IS LIKE ROBOCOP GONE BAD BLOWING HIGH CALIBER ROUNDS AT EVERYTHING IN THE BOARD ROOM. (You’d have to see the movie).

STEAL MY FUCKING CAR GODDAMIT, JUST DON’T PREVENT ME FROM STARING THE BITCH IF THE BATTERY GETS 0.4 VOLTS BELOW THE THRESHOLD THAT SOME COCK-BITING RED-HEADED ENGINEER DESIGNED INTO THE SYSTEM TO FUCK US OVER FOR MORE MONEY!

Damn them.

Damn them all To Hell.

https://cartipsdaily.com/are-duralast-batteries-good Shopping for a car battery shouldn’t feel like decoding aconspiracy theory. You’re standing in AutoZone, staring at Duralast batteries with their bold branding and big price tags, wondering if they’re actually worth it. Here’s the short answer: yes, they’re good—but whether they’re the right choice depends on where you live and how much you value convenience. Who Actually Makes Duralast Batteries? Here’s something AutoZone won’t advertise on the shelf: Duralast batteries are manufactured by Clarios, the same company that makes batteries for DieHard, Clarios is the industry heavyweight, producing more than 150 million batteries annually. They’re the same folks who supply batteries to major automakers straight from the factory. So when you buy a Duralast, you’re not getting some sketchy knockoff—you’re getting hardware from the company that powers one in three vehicles worldwide EverStart, and abunch of other brands you’ve probably heard of.

I found this expose when I typed in Duralast which is the battery I had in my old car for 20 years with no service life ruination engineered into the car. Regardless of the quality of that battery the domination of the market used to be called monopoly/cartel. Now it is just called brand diversification; and remember: that ALL planned obsolescence was ENGINEERED BY THE GOVERN MENTE.

Well.. I’m done raging (hard to imagine I was happy two days ago), so it is time for some pre-breakfast so that I can go out when it warms up to try the half a notebook of tips on how to start Le Fooking Automobile.

Even notice how there is BILE in automobile?