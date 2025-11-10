When I was growing up the phrase was:

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Analog.

Isn’t it interesting today that a digital clock once broken is only right once per day?

A hammer with a broken handle can still be used to hammer with, but without the range that it once had.

A hammer with a broken head can still be used for its handle to dig out that caked-in ear wax.

But some things are just too complext that, once broken, are of no use to anyone.

With enthusiasm, for way too much money, I attempted to ferment two really nice heads of storebought (organic) cabbage. The little krauts wouldn’t sour on me.

With the same enthusiasm and the weight of history of success, I also tried some organic carrot shreds, that if done thinly enough and with 3.5% brine get so tart they could burn the enamel off of your teeth.

For all intensive purposes ALL OF THE FERMENTS FAILED.

Since these were started in a serial fashion I also started to ferment cereal.

Having the input of some dedicated Little Red Hens it became blatantly clear that ADM = Archer Daniel Midlands: Supercartel to the Whirld was positioning itself within the rice bran (including organic) market to corner it and excluded EVERYONE FROM IT.

This expose was exposed within the past three years when the BEST thiamine pyrophosphate (vitamin B1) ever made was discontinued and we went on a Quest for Organic, U.S. grown, stabilized rice bran.

You can buy the stuff all day long from India and maybe even Thailand.

I didn’t lose anything in those countries.

Only within the past few weeks did I give up the senseless endeavor, I broke down to get some organic rice bran from Japan via a company in New York.

Globehell Eye Zashun.

There is a process that the Japanese use to instantly pickle food so although I bought the rice bran to consume specifically as a single item, I figured I would do a quarter batch of the stuff to see what happens.

Six days into it, it had broken down on the counter (aerobic conditions - not the best way to do things) into a stinking, repulsive, fungusy mess.

Couldn’t see the mold but for a guy who can smell in parts per trillion, when I turn up my nose as an instant visceral response to stimuli, you know it is going on the Kombu Kompost pile.

None of this is surprising to me.

I live in the heart of the Grain Ghetto where human drugs have sterilized the planet to where autofermentation is damned near impossible.

I live in Hell Planet where my deepest investigations have revealed that DARPA has already had at Lactobacillus plantarum the HEART of Kingdom Plantae fermentation.

So it make sense that either proper fermentation won’t start, or it will start and fail because the clock isn’t broken, the hammer isn’t broken: They no longer exist.

I’ve warned of problems that were unique to me in the grain ghetto that then expanded across the yewknighted states, that were later reported to me from folks that live across Both Ponds.

There is coming the day when you can’t grow your own food (I can’t) and can’t ferment your own food (I can’t) because #1 i can’t grow food, and #2 because it won’t autoferment.

What’s left? Freeze dried GMO crickets?

Now, I compose. I used to compost but things won’t even break down without the proper bugs… So when I CHOOSE my words like ‘autoferment’ it is for a reason.

Yes, any fool can BUY culture media with bugs that I would never want; grown as GMO creatures with accession numbers from the Type Culture lab; on substrates that have nothing to do with their natural ecology; and genes that…

well, fuck me with a stick! I just established that the bug-fuckers from Hell have already had at the top of the bottom of the food chain.

Just because a product comes from a healthfood supplier doesn’t mean that it hasn’t been DARPAed.

When you know the A.I. like I do: how it scripts, how it engineers compliance and consent, then it is clear that they HAD to destroy the biosphere so that we would be forced to COME TO THEM for the bugs (mcrobial starter culture).

Given my last Stack on Mirror Organisms, that adds a level of creepy dispair to the entire situaiton

of GodNose what they did to the bugs?

All of this denial of natural process, waste of time and money, just so you can attempt to recapture what NATURE allowed mankind to do for MILLENNIA before the fuckweeds put their fuckweeds in the mix.

Always induced-dependency on them and their products.

Control the food (even to the gene level) to control the Peep Holes.

Clock.

Gone.

Hammer.

Gone.

Oh… and that three year rice bran project?

I couldn’t possibly know if what I have works. Every time I consume it I feel unwell. But that is impossible to differentiate from influences like chemtrails and pharm chemicals (yes, they spread the most godawful smelling toxins in the fall and winter here) and exposure to the Zombie masses. So who knows if the rice bran is a help or a hurt.

Can’t fix broken bodies with broken tools.