Everybody knows what Fire is.

Well… they THINK they do.

Just because you can strike a match (do they even MAKE those anymore?) or a BIC or a burner on your gas stove (why would ANYONE have that in their house?) or medicate everyone with pure lithium fumes trying to charge their EV (no fucking comment) doesn’t mean that you understand the first thing about Fire.

Fire, I was taught: is Phsyical Decomposition.

Lightening or Native American tinder to the prairie or timber and the next thing you know the whole planet is Cheech & Chong Up In Smoke.

It wasn’t until my Pharmwhore neighbors set the cornfield on fire at the end of the worst drough in a decade threatening many homes and farmsteads around him, that I came to the introspection that

THE ENTIRE WORLD IS A TINDERBOX.

But then upon that arousing revelation, I then sank to the bottom of the trough of that wave with the mathematical Given that OF COURSE IT WOULD BE IF WE WERE IN

HELL.

Solved that problem.

It is a common phrase among the Gnostics that call themselves: Christians, to repeat the phrase Fire & Brimstone.

Brimstone being sulfur.

If you’ve ever been to Yellowstone (sulfur is yellow) national monument and gotten a headache from the couple thousands of feet of altitude (I’m a flatlander so it makes sense why I would ‘gravitate’ towards Flat Dearth Theory), and breathed in the bowel-gas of the SUPERVOLCANO (another evidence of Hell) that is beneath Old Faithful and all of the other Gee Oh Logical formations there, that makes your headache go from a Ten on a scale of 1 to 10 right out to 55-5/8ths, then you know that sulfur is not a pretty smell.

Sodom and Gonhorrhea was famous for having Fire and Brimstone reigning down on them. It probably didn’t smell pretty for long because everyone was wiped out like the Pest Exterminator testing the new Scorched Ea-rth Policy Mixture.

You know me: I like to set up a Stack with the Mess Oh Pot Aim Eye Ann Noir of:

It was a dark and stormy sodomy night. Brimstone pelted down on the brim of my fedora…

before I get to the point of the Stack.

I FINALLY — after all of this time describing that an Asparagus and Carrot ferment that could foment whirled peice if people would just enjoy it, had a reminiscence of fermented olives (a chemical memory only gathered from probably age 5-6 — bought some organic olives to be able to compare a fermented olive side-by-side (inside my Donkey Jaws) with my fermented asparagus.

The results were…

interesting.

They were nothing like each other.

There was the distinctive taste of the Olive and the equally exotic taste of the Asparagus but never the Twain or the Sawyer or the Huckleberry shall meet.

Then WHAT IN THE NAME OF SAMUEL CLEMENS WAS GOING ON INSIDE MY BRAIN?

It seems that the faded memory from youth had merely cued on on the high sulfur content of the olives and cross-applied it to my unadulterated asparagrass of my adulthood.

But I had NO IDEA if sulfur is a main player in the life of an olive.

Thank Goodness! (Sin Non-amiss with God and Evil) that the Internet can bring in instantaneous answers from a single inquiry in nanoseconds so you don’t have to KNOW anything on your own and you don’t even have to wait for what you don’t know!

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › 18800801 Heavy metals and mineral elements not included on the nutritional ... Sulfur was the most abundant element in table olives , followed by aluminum and tin (related to green olives). There were significant differences between elaboration styles, except for aluminum, tin, and sulfur.

So, there you have it. A pre-teen kid with nothing but chemical allergy has an encylopedic knowlege and memory of chemical constituents of food plants that informs the adult database what might be going on within the complex environment of microbial-enhanced foods.

Given that one-third of the sixth of an acre garden in production for 49 years was dedicated to plants that were high in sulfur, I’m kindof a guru/prophet/profit of Brimstone.

So that answers why I thought that these wee beasties were similar in their palate even though they don’t taste anything like each other.

I made an asparagus/carrot/fresh oregano ferment that was frankly indescribable.

The asparagus brimstone was there as an undertone from the underworld; but the sugar from the carrots and the spice from the oregano imparted a FLORAL scent and taste that made everything nice.

Nearly forgot to channel my inner-hand-rubbing merchant to promote my book on anaerobic fermentation. I guess my inner Sigh Key is so demoralized from FOOLS and Criminals that HARM PEOPLE with their nonsensical and DANGEROUS food fermenation cult ways (probably instilled in them by some govern mente PsyOp) that I just figure: What’s the point of being the Voice Going Hoarse in the Wild Deer Ness?

[No relation to Elliot Ness. Or Loch Ness Monster.]

As to the ferments fomenting whirled peace, that was a heartfelt thought with no practical value or practice in it at all. I knew full well that the Land of Milk and Honey invaded since 1409 BC had a culture of cultured olives, some of the trees that were recently bulldozed by the recidivist invaders were around

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OLD.

So, when you couple the biocidal action with the suggestion that some Yahoodim might have REACTIONS to the consumption of Olives, then the “Peace? No Peace!” response of the alien from Independence Day when the president sent out an

OLIVE BRANCH

to THOSE invaders in a scifi movie, has so many parallels that I feel like it is multidimensional Olympics on parallel bars in parallel universes.

Aliens

Invading

Consuming Planet

Moving on.

s2jnews.com https://s2jnews.com/when-the-land-itself-rejects-them-most-jewish-israelis-are-allergic-to-levantine-olive-tree-pollen-study-confirms When the land Itself Rejects them: Most Jewish Israelis are Allergic to ... Apr 2, 2025 A study concludes that 66% of Jewish Israelis are hypersensitive to the pollen of native olive trees,

I would remind the gentle reader that when you talk in thirds:

One-third = 33.3%

Two-thirds = 66.6%

getting a vibe from that number?

Three-turds = what passes for Life on this Planet Hell.

compared to only 16% of Arabs in Israel. • The Israeli authors draw parallels to Australians who are highly allergic to Australian native olive trees compared to their indigenous population. A study titled “Hypersensitivity to pollen of […]

Palestine Remembered https://www.palestineremembered.com/Articles/General3/Story38928.html Why are today’s Jews allergic to olive pollen if they are genuinely ... How can today’s Jews call themselves “indigenous to the land” when they planted very few olives? What was tragically funny was that soon after Nakba, the Jews went out of their way to destroy Palestinian olive groves because they had little use for them (Sacred Landscape, p. 165). Well, maybe because over 60% of Israeli Jews are allergic to olives! Similar findings about skin cancer were found.

ASEAN NOW https://aseannow.com/topic/1363373-natures-answer-to-the-question-who-is-really-indigenous-to-israelpalestine Nature`s answer to the question, who is really indigenous to Israel ... Jun 11, 2025A study titled “Hypersensivity to pollen of Olea europaea in Israel” was conducted by researchers affiliated with Kupat Holim, Zamenhoff Allergy Clinic in Tel Aviv, Israel. It concluded that 66% of Jewish Israelis are hypersensitive (allergic) to the pollen of native olive trees, compared to only…

I’ve covered this topic of Alien Invastion several times on my SlubSlack:

The name of this Section is Flowers In The Underworld.

Every once in a while you get a scent of Heaven mixed with the fire and brimstone.

The GAME must give you tiny little concessions in order to keep you engaged in playing The Game.

Is it enough to make you want to stay here to ‘enjoy’ the ‘experience’ of an eternity of torture or in legal parlance: Tort Sure?

Hell NO!