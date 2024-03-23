It’s a classic PsyOp to pretend to be a Third (turd?) Party sitting back while letting or even egging on two other parties to duke it out.

Duke = Prince = King.

Marduk = Mars Duke = King of War.

John Wayne (Yahoodim) The Duke = The King.

PElvis Presley (Yahoodim) = The King.

The Mouthpiece of the Elders is not allowed to say ANYTHING that is not under the control of The Elders:

Protocol 3:5. All people are chained down to heavy toil by poverty more firmly than ever. They were chained by slavery and serfdom; from these, one way and another, they might free themselves. These could be settled with, but from want they will never get away. We have included in the constitution such rights as to the masses appear fictitious and not actual rights. All these so-called "Peoples Rights" can exist only in idea, an idea which can never be realized in practical life. What is it to the proletariat laborer, bowed double over his heavy toil, crushed by his lot in life, if talkers get the right to babble, if journalists get the right to scribble any nonsense side by side with good stuff, once the proletariat has no other profit out of the constitution save only those pitiful crumbs which we fling them from our table in return for their voting in favor of what we dictate, in favor of the men we place in power, the servants of our AGENTUR ... Republican rights for a poor man are no more than a bitter piece of irony, for the necessity he is under of toiling almost all day gives him no present use of them, but the other hand robs him of all guarantee of regular and certain earnings by making him dependent on strikes by his comrades or lockouts by his masters.

Opposite of THEY LIVE! Sunglasses:

Protocol 12: 4. NOT A SINGLE ANNOUNCEMENT WILL REACH THE PUBLIC WITHOUT OUR CONTROL. Even now this is already being attained by us inasmuch as all news items are received by a few agencies, in whose offices they are focused from all parts of the world. These agencies will then be already entirely ours and will give publicity only to what we dictate to them. 5. If already now we have contrived to possess ourselves of the minds of the GOY communities to such an extent the they all come near looking upon the events of the world through the colored glasses of those spectacles we are setting astride their noses; if already now there is not a single State where there exist for us any barriers to admittance into what GOY stupidity calls State secrets: what will our positions be then, when we shall be acknowledged supreme lords of the world in the person of our king of all the world .... ============================ 15. Methods of organization like these, imperceptible to the public eye but absolutely sure, are the best calculated to succeed in bringing the attention and the confidence of the public to the side of our government. Thanks to such methods we shall be in a position as from time to time may be required, to excite or to tranquillize the public mind on political questions, to persuade or to confuse, printing now truth, now lies, facts or their contradictions, according as they may be well or ill received, always very cautiously feeling our ground before stepping upon it .... WE SHALL HAVE A SURE TRIUMPH OVER OUR OPPONENTS SINCE THEY WILL NOT HAVE AT THEIR DISPOSITION ORGANS OF THE PRESS IN WHICH THEY CAN GIVE FULL AND FINAL EXPRESSION TO THEIR VIEWS owing to the aforesaid methods of dealing with the press. We shall not even need to refute them except very superficially.

After 4 years in Hollyweird I had the town and its methods figured out:

”No press is bad press.”

It’s a Zen Koan of the Yahoody martial artifice.

NO PRESS means you aren’t getting any attention. For narcissistic psychopaths that’s a Bad Thing (bad press). Not being covered = bad press.

Additionally (not conversely) there isn’t any Press good or bad, therefore: Neither kind of Press, that is bad press. I’m sure that some will have trouble with that Spellwork. I can’t make it any simpler. When you are a narcissitic psychopath EVEN IF THE PRESS IS BAD LIKE SAY: YOU’RE JEN OH SIDING AN ENTIRE NATION IN REAL TIME IN FRONT OF THE WORLD - then, hey! Win/Win motherfucker! No one is stoppinng the psychopath and their Evil Deeds are being recorded for all history.

It’s like the Chinese or Americans or Canunkians who had their cellphones out DOCUMENTING the attrocities of their Govern Mentes, but who the fuck was doing fuck-all about it?

So what Jimmy (Yahoodim) and Kurt (Yahoodim) are exposing was SANCTIONED by The Elders because no matter what is said, no matter how it comes down, it will always be used in their favor even if it is just the most simplistic, subtle aspect of psychological wharf air that I keep highlighting: that they are advertising their Evil and no one is stopping them which gives the existential lesson to the souls of the almost-souless that there isn’t a goddamned thing that they CAN do about it because they’ve been so demoralized by a show of force that there is nothing that they WILL do about it.

This species is so weak that I think Nature Itself has slated it for extinction. Evil eats it own so perhaps like the mold in the petri dish that spreads across the plate until the nutrients are used up and then short of eating itself it just simply perishes in a closed system. Evil will extinct itself when we’re no longer there to feed it.

