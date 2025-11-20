I never liked ANYONE who did things: By The Book.

Doesn’t matter if it is military doctrine or Bible doctrine (still military) or any other dogmatic dogshit.

Railed against it al of my life. I guess my Bullshit sniffing skills were well developed since youth.

What we have is a tale of a teenage girl accusing the Admiralty of Britain of MURR DURR RING THEIR OWN SOL DIERS.

Now, that’s a pretty hefty accusation, but no one should think that it is out of anything but OBVIOUS.

Britain/Roman/Yahoodim-Run EMPIRE had been a Planetary Military Organization from the beginning and the only JOB of the military is to create deth. Since the Yahoods have always recruited Goyim to fight for them by psychological manipulation (dooty to G-d & Cunt Tree); or threat (punishment for NOT going to foreign lands for a foreign enemy to wipe out a target that you don’t know and have no ea-rthly reason to do so); or just because their recruits were already psycho kyllers down to their very genes and wanted a fun working vacation: the deth that the military creates is irregardless of whose ‘side’ those ded are on.

So it is obvious to me from the outset of the video that IF the admiralty was kylling THOUSANDS of their own sol diers with the EXCUSE of holding to ancient doctrine and REFUSING to change, then we have the situation of the Default condition of a computer when the power button is turned on and it boots up.

The BIOS = Basic Input Output System once it gets power, sets in motion fundamental processes that prepares the entire system for higher functions that require user interface.

IF the BIOS of the Planetary Military (never forgetting that during ALL world whores it was cousins against cousins) is to Kyll — then IT DOESN’T MATTER WHO GETS KILT. Our Boys… Their Boys… It doesn’t matter if “Britain” STARVES, because like all choker-collar pets: the slave dogs beLIEved that they were part of The People when those ‘dogs’ were considered lower than animals (read your Tall Mud).

There is no doubt in my mind that the Is Ra ELITES of England (Jacobites, Isaac’s Sons = Saxons, and a cast of thousands) would be well-fed whether their cousin Arny Shicklegruber had starved out the plebes or not.

[Well-Fed {play on words with Federal Reserve} by Fran Zetta. It’s strange. Franny was repulsed by my idea of the pope as Charon in a river Styx of babies based on the papal DOCTRINE that aborted fetuses are OK in vaccines because those fetuses were harvested so long ago… But when she came up with this image on her own and I saw it it grossed me the fuck out {and that’s hard to do} while she had a clinical detachment from it the whole time she worked on it} ]

So 90% of the premises set up during WWII, and accepted and regurgitated now (such as we see in the video linked above) were just window dressing to fan the flames of esprit du corpse to keep the animals occupied on anything except the truth: They they (citizens of cunt trees and sol diers for those cunt trees) are NOT The People and therefore the Cunt Trollers are NOT part of those citizen/soldier CASTES; and that Govern Mente means: Mind Control.

I think the Cunt Trollers did a damned good job.

You had the admiralty either pretending, or for real, “not believing” that their By The Book tactics/traditions were kylling “their own people” due to Santa Clause Trauma where when the truth is told: NO ONE FUCKING BELIEVES IT.

COUPLED (and here’s the pure yahoody genius of it) with the plebes so lost in Santa Claus Trauma inculcated into them from their Govern Mente, that the plebes are INCAPABLE of beLIEving that “their own people” in the form of their Sue Peery Roars

[I would challenge authority if I could ever find it…]

would murr durr “their own people” as just a matter of course of business.

The Disbelief Game is played out in ALL science fiction where you will have the one character who is trying to warn everyone of alien invasion but he is labeled crazy until the whole town is taken over by Pod People (and then it doesn’t matter) and the few left have seen everyone they knew or loved taken out by the aliens, but then the remainders are outnumbered, demoralized, and ineffectual to do a goddamned thing about it.

Sew, you can Sea, why I’m quitting this nonsense.

Since 2008 I developed my theory starting with the suspicion that Evil was Viral: AN ACTUAL INFECTIOUS ORGANISM that I suspected was herpes or some heretofore unpopularized bacteriophage or mycophage.

NO ONE FUCKING BELIEVED ME.

[They Really DO Exist! art by Fran Zetta]

Well, I say: believed because one would expect that if you BELIEVED in something or someone then you would DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

Witches to say that my theory matured to the idea that the herpes that is shed by spirochetes (thank you Mel Thornberg) is a sign of neurosyphilis that is the contagious evil, that if hunted and exterminated might have the added benefit of taking the compromised collaborating host with it.

Two demons - one really big fucking rock!

But Alas and An Ass… clandestine services saw fit to invent the Viruses Don’t Exist PsyOp piggybacked on the DISBELIEVE EVERYTHING operation so that even some of my top people fell out of The Work when I needed them the most.

Just like in the alien invasion movies: the star (that would be me) warned everyone of an unseen threat taking over the minds of every man, woman, child and pet on the planet, and I was met with either tepid attempts at seeking a remedy, or mild smiling dismissal while being sent VDE propaganda, or outright denial.

Is it any wonder I’m quitting this shit?

It’s not like my brother was taken out by a U-boat, a U-tuba, or a U-rethra. I’ve got no REASON to pursue this to the bitter end if the entirety of humanity is GOING BY THE BOOK which includes abdicating that the Book of Revulsion says HOW the world is going to end and it’s headed that way according to script so they’re just going to ride their asbestos slidy disk down the magma slopes straigh to Hell, AND the demons along the way whisper to them that Viruses Don’t Exist - which, IF the Devil WAS A VIRUS then he/she/it WOULD tell EVERYONE NOT TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE VIRUS BEHIND THEIR CRAINIUM.

Sow what do we have? A complete and perfect fractal of what was going on with the girl with the chalk, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and Pat and the Putrid Phage.

No one is listening.

No one is DOING (with apologies and recognition to the six people out of 8 billion who are actively engaged with me and our work right now, love you, thank you for your help) ANYTHING to stop the hollow cost. Therefour, Balfour, I post shit like this to show the pattern that THEY have been murr durr ring y’all from the beginning and will never stop until YOU stop them and Elvis is preparing to leave the bill ding.

catharsis /kə-thär′sĭs/ noun Purgation, especially for the digestive system. A purifying or figurative cleansing of the emotions, especially pity and fear, described by Aristotle as an effect of tragic drama on its audience. A release of emotional tension, as after an overwhelming experience, that restores or refreshes the spirit. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

or, as Stephen King would have it: “Sick it up. You’ll feel better.”

Nope. Done puked. Don’t feel better.

Cathar Catharism from the Ancient Greek: καθαροί, romanized: katharoí, “the pure ones”) was a Christian quasi-dualist and pseudo-Gnostic movement which thrived in northern Italy and southern France between the 12th and 14th centuries. Denounced as a heretical

Heretic means: Free Thinker.

NOT going By The Book.

sect by the Catholic Church, its followers were attacked first by the Albigensian Crusade and later by the Medieval Inquisition, which eradicated them by 1350. Thousands were slaughtered, hanged, or burned at the stake.

God Is Love.

Followers were known as Cathars or Albigensians, after the French city Albi where the movement first took hold, but referred to themselves as Good Christians. They believed that there were not one, but two Gods—the good God of Heaven and the evil god of this age (2 Corinthians 4:4). According to tradition, Cathars believed that the good God was the God of the New Testament faith and creator of the spiritual realm.

They had a few things right so you have to recognize that a tortured mind seeks solace wherever it can find it even if it is in total fantasy.

Many Cathars identified the evil god as Satan, the master of the physical world, who was the same as the God of the Old Testament.

See? They got that shit straight!

The Cathars believed that human souls were the sexless spirits of angels trapped in the material realm of the evil god.

The TOP thing that they got right is that, like the Gnostics, they held that procreating was the #1 TOP SIN to bring a new soul into HELL ON EA-RTH. I guess that fat wicked peed on us writer didn’t see fit to put that in there.

They thought these souls were destined to be reincarnated until they achieved salvation through the “consolamentum”, a form of baptism performed when death is imminent.

That’s about as stupid as the Shave Head buddhist nonsense and the scifi Mormon moronics. Pre-deth baptism is a fucking crapshoot, but at least it gives an excuse if you accidentally find yourself coming back to this shithole. You can blame it on missing the baptism right before that Amtrack crayshed into another Amtrack.

At that moment, they believed they would return to the good God as “Cathar Perfect”

Do you realize WHY I put this at the end of the Stack?

Cathar

Cathartic

Catharsis

I guess the last one would be someone’s sister in the religious sect, but then they weren’t supposed to breed.

Thing of it is: When the Cat Licks came down on them like greased hell ablaze the Cathars were given the choice to recant or be kilt. The last of the Cathars had already prepared a bon (means: good) fire so entire villages walked into the fires rather than submitting to the Universal Church of Mafioso Kyllers.

NOW THAT’S FUCKING BELIEF BABY!

Except it is contrary to the Church of The Mechanic philosophy.

Whereas everyone has been indoctrinated/inculcated into the notion to NOT Be Like Them by hitting-a-hit and kicking-a-kick (something nature does instinctively for preservation without any thought whatsoever) in exchange for doing themselves in, in place of fighting back and taking down as many of the fuckers as they can before they go… it is the resolve of the Cathars that is impressive NOT their candy-ass response to fighting pure evil when they are face-to-face with the neurosyphilitics.

Church of The Neurosyphilis.

Has a ring to it. Deth Nell.

The Catholic Church orgy of “slaughtered, hanged, or burned at the stake” anything that opposed them with THOUGHT CRIME, might have been buffered to this very day if the Yahoody #3 religion of Catholicism had been afeared of reciprocation.

“And how we burned

Never noticed the Cathar connection of bonfire parties til now.

in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

There’s a bug that needs kyllin’ and I’ve only got about 6 people on it.

Either way: you’ve already been burning. Might as well DO something about it.