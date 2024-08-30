The reason why I’ve never done a: What I Eat In A Day video since 2016 on Eew Tub will be apparent when you keep reading. That topic was all the rage back then and everyone - and I mean: everyone - including cute girls and buff guys were telling you what to eat and how to eat it and how they HACKED their bodies or their gut or their genome.

OPPOSITE FUCKING DAY!

That’s how, dude. When you realize that the Desert Dwellers open their books on what would be the last page and then read from right to left you KNOW that their brains are wired like The Adversary (Hasatan, Shaitan) because they forced us to read the udder way round.

So, OF COURSE they would take Conspiracy Theory that is required in criminal cases to demonstrate that there is something to be ajudicated and turn it into Hayte Speech.

OF COURSE they would take criminal activity,

or,

just plain incompetent and stupid and wasteful to mean something cool and admirable.

hack verb (1) 1 a: to cut or sever with repeated irregular or unskillful blows b: to cut or shape by or as if by crude or ruthless strokes hacking out new election districts

When in my dinosaur-egg years it always meant:

A "hack" is a person who works in a creative capacity who does a mediocre job and is motivated only by money. Possibly from 'hack job': a job done as quickly as possible with the quality suffering.

So, these sometimes pretty, sometimes buff young’n’s would smile and rack up the viewcounts and subs (can you imagine a Stickman showing skin for clickbait?) telling people what they eat and why and what it did for them, probably willfully oblivious that they had no fucking clue what they were vomiting about.

To ILL Us Straight: lettuce take a trip back to the mid 1980s (gawd, I’m old) in Californication where I was under the care of two brothers that ran a chiropractic clinic. They were Mormons and I would listen to them proselytize about Joe Smith & Company. When one of the brothers found out that I was a vegetarian and that I ate a lot of seeds and nuts he told me:

“Boil your nuts!”

He explained that the dark and bitter stuff that is found between the halfs of Pecans (Pee Cans is what you put under your bed) and Walnuts and is on the skin of the nut itself is full of tannins. If you boil them then you can release most of that bitterness.

What I pieced together is that Mormons are not allowed to drink tea or coffee. Two more plants that are full of Tannins. There are Mormon police that come to your house and make sure that you are not breaking the rules, so they take this shit seriously. When I blanched any nut in boiling water for 5 minutes or less it takes a boatload of tannins off of the food and allows you to eat more without your tongue feeling like it turned to cardboard.

Recently I was going over with one of our Little Red Hens the possible causes of constipation. I figured I would bring this up as a Stack to address the topic of tannins that are an astringent and can probably shut down your motility faster than you can say Gooseshitonapumphandle, instead of doing just a one-on-one with our Hen.

Here’s where it gets deeper than the wading pool that NASA films all of its space missions in:

Around 2008 when I went public with what I do, I was visiting messageboards and was shocked to find out that people were complaining about sensitivities to:

PHENOLS the parent compound of:

TANNINS

SALICYLATES

and

HISTAMINE

SULFATES

PHYTATES

GLUTAMATES

OXALATES

ETCETERATE

Looking at the list you see that ALL of these compounds are LIFE CHEMICALS. Life itself, from Kingdom Plantae to Kingdom Animalia, are made of these things so we can’t exist without them.

Lots of complaining on those message boards with people trying to HACK what was wrong but NO ONE ever addressed that these were LIFE CHEMICALS so mankind had been consuming them from the beginning so WHY WOULD THEY BE HEALTH-DESTROYING NOW?

See if you don’t ask WHY? then you are wasting your time and will never solve the problem. You know why: Wax jobs so damaged our CytoMitoGeno operations that nothing fucking works as advertised.

Butt we were talking about Boiled Nuts.

I can’t TELL people that it is healthy to eat a full cup of boiled nuts with some fruit for several reasons:

I’ve relaxed the Food Combining Guidelines except for the:

Eat Melon Alone or Leave It Alone good advice

because Rules and Hacks have no place in a practical world. If a monkey is in a tree eating and shitting figs then it sees another monkey having at some nut it’s going to scamper over there to try to Palestine that nut right out of the other monkey’s hands without thinking: Oh, gee… I should wait three hours before I eat these nuts. I just had fruit and shouldn’t combine it with anything else.

Another myth that I’ve ignored for years having worked insane shift work most of my life is the never eating right before you go to bed.

WHO THE FUCK ARE THESE RULE-MAKERS THAT NEVER ACTUALLY WORKED A FUCKING DAY IN THEIR LIVES?

If you’re hungry - eat.

If you’re thirsty - drink.

If you’re tired - sleep.

If you want sex - keep wanting because they changed ALL of the rules on that one…

That takes care of all of the basic needs of Hu-Mans here on Ea’s Wrath.

But the Nutts! You had me boil my nuts, Man! When are you going to get to the nuts?

OK, so I can’t tell you to boil a bunch of walnuts and eat them with raisons because it tastes like the Chunky candy from the 1960s, because: Well I don’t eat chocolate. I did buy some raw carob powder that smelled like baby diapers and found out there were major recalls all over the world. So, the fruit and nut is as close to my youth as I will get this year. Or hearken back to the days of Christmas Fruit Cake with gooey pecans and dates by faking it with just boiled pecans and properly washed dates. But I can’t tell YOU to do that because what if anything that I said I eat WAS NOT ON YOUR BLOOD TYPE DIET?



See how that goes South quicker than migrants that come to america to be a proxy army?

What I eat in a day is FOR ME - not you.

What I eat is based on the fact that I have at least 3 bowel movements a day whereas most people have a single bowel movement every three days. Missing a day is considered constipation.

Back to your boiled nuts.

So, lettuce say that you have constipation (Wee The Peepholes of the Yewknighted States… no, that’s a constiTUTION) and try to do what Pat does?

Even Pat is calling out to the great god of the Roto Rooter if he eats TOO MANY boiled nuts (they STILL have tannins on them - just reduced) WITH SALT, and some fruit, and maybe forgot to have a full glass of water.

Tannins are astringent. If you don’t know what that means it is impossible to convey. Needleless to say it sucks the water out of cells so that water that is NEEDED for motility in the bowel just went AWOL so getting out said nuts and fruit and salt without straining and choice words is going to be damned near impossible.

AND THAT’S IF YOU DON’T HAVE DIVERTICULITIS OR OSIS OR ISIS OR GNOSIS.

Those folks get blood in the toilet from nuts and popped corn.

Seeing why I can’t ever tell you what I eat in a day? If’n y’all had any of those contingences: Different blood type, constipation, bowel disease, allergy to nuts, etc. you would be in a world of hurt and blaming me for being an incompetent guru.

Now I did share about 30 years of knowledge in a single Stack but unless you studied chemistry, physiology and had a competent memory to anchor things in, then this will all be lost to you when you close the window.

“Isn’t that Pat clever?”

”Oh, yes, dear, he claims he’s a genius.”

”What did he say this time?”

”I have no idea it was all over my head - but it sure was good.”

Seriously, I’ve heard the equivalent of that for 16 years.

Butt this is WHY I decided to Stack instead of doing just a private email to just one Hen. For as long as this platform stays up, or if you have the sense godgaveapissant to save this stuff offline, you can always refer back to it without emailing me:

”Now, Patty-dear, what was it you said about your nuts?”

Circling back (God! I hated her) to the topic of tannins, like I said they are a life-chemical. They are used by the nut to keep the oils in the seeds from oxidizing. Hey! Tannins are Aunty Ox Eye Dents!

But folks are now sensitive to them.

Hmm. Sensitivity.

That’s different than allergy that is based on an immune response to proteins.

That’s different than intolerance that is like inability to digest lactose because you lack the lactase enzyme to break it down.

Want proof I’m a genius?

In this short (amazing iddn’t it? The word: short and Pat Jordan all in the same sentence) video you will be exposed to Hypersensitivity Reaction IV (4) that is lumped in with things like Contact Dermatitis from Poison Ivy and Tuberculinum toxin.

If you look at the Blood Type Diet restrictions you will find that ALL of the blood types should avoid Cashews and Pistachios. Both are members of the Poison Ivy Family Anacardiaceae. Don’t Miss Underpants me: I LOVE cashews and Pit Stop She Oo’s, but I also know botany and chemistry and food preparation.

https://cashewcoast.com/en/resources/the-5-steps-of-processing-raw-cashew-nuts While other methods exist, such as drum or oil bath roasting, Cashew Coast has chosen to use steam instead. It allows for finer temperature control, avoids desiccating the nuts, and prevents worker exposure to acidic fumes.

Anacardic acids are phenolic lipids, chemical compounds found in the shell of the cashew nut. An acid form of urushiol, they also cause an allergic skin rash on contact, known as urushiol-induced contact dermatitis. Anacardic acid is a yellow liquid.

Heep bad shit, maynerd.

See that Phenol thing? Scroll up againt past the CytoMitoThingo to see that I put Phenols at the top of the list. There are good phenols (you’ve probably heard of Polly Fee Nawls but never knew what they were) and bad phenols cashew pee. But that reinforces that I said that these are LIFE CHEMICALS, so apart from plant-defense how the hell did USEFUL PHENOLS SUDDENLY BECOME THE ENEMY?

One advantage I’ve had through all of this is that if I eat off of the blood type diet I get SEVERELY ILL. That’s the temptation here in Hell. Love me some cashews but they make me extremely ill within the hour. Negative feedback for neural integration above a certain animal level is enough incentive to NOT do that again. Butt, if you watch the Continuum video you will know that Allergy and Addiction are the same thing. So people become addicted to the foods that are bad for them, they have no self control whatsoever so their physiological cravings or the bugs in their heads will dictate what they do as if they were a steered husk.

KNOW YOURSELF

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED.

Even when I tell people that about 2/3rds of the way through D’Adamo’s blood type diet book he puts in passing that

if you eat the wrong lectins it can cause microclots that can take out your kidneys and heart.

I would have put that in huge font in the front of the book the middle of the book and the end of the book.

But the addicted mind only knows hedonistic pleasure; so they Damn Pat and Damn the lectins so the whole world is eating their own demise while only Pat seems to be getting better because no one really listens to him which is why he stopped doing consults. Consider this an unpaid private lesson.

Mangos are part of the Poison Ivy family and have latex in them and can cause anaphylaxis so the fuckshithead gurus out there telling all of their Hacked Followers that they eat mangoes every day and that mangoes are good for EVERYBODY are out of the fucking minds and should be straighjacketed and ball-gagged so they don’t put someone into anaphylactic shock thus preventing their victims from ever blogging:

Mangoes… bad idea…

What I eat in a day…

Shit mostly…

FUCK! can’t even joke about that since other freakass motherfuckers promote having your buddy’s poo ‘checked’ for pathogens so some doctor can make a nice capsule of it for you to have fecal transplants.

Tentpole through the temples, man.

NO ONE is talking about CAUSATION.

Why is it that one day you’re fine and the next day your bowels are so bad that you’ve been convinced by strangers to Eat Shit and Die?

I have no words.

And that’s all I’ve done for 24 years.

Words, that is.

Not the eating shit part.

Are we clear now on why I don’t tell anyone what I eat? Has everyone seen that there are more contingencies to putting any one substance in your mouth than the plot of a Mission Imposssible movie?

Lettuce close on the notion of Hypersensitivity Reaction 4 that included tuberculinum toxin. In Canada and Europe they love to give the BCG shot which is a particularly nasty brew of actual TB. While the Operation Paperclip experiment here in the Ewe Ess involves just the TB Tine Test that uses ONLY the toxin.

If you have a copy of my

then you will know that the Tine Test (six pointed HEX mark) is fuck-useless - well… except for the bit where the Hypersensitivity Reaction 4 cuts in and causes autoimmunity and the toxin itself is one of the best ways known in the lab to cause CANCER.

The tine test will probably GIVE you Cancer faster than you can say:

WhatdoyoumeanIhavestage4cancerIwasneversickadayinmylife !

Like the Sarge used to say: Boil ‘em if ya got ‘em!

Just be aware that everything has contingencies and consequences.

Bone Appetite.

