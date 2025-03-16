I just got an email with this content:

Aloha Patrick from Maui! I hope all is well in your world!

Not so here, we need help, call out the army! Under the excuse of "Climate Change," a massive FrankenSkeeter snake oil sales scam is about to pilfer Hawaii's budget by funding decades of dropping man made mosquitoes on us that are infected with man made bacteria - Nearly a billion per week just on Maui!

Please help us cry out against this corrupt biowar insanity! We're looking for people to comment, testify, file documents, network, by Monday 10:00 am Hawaii Time. Full story here:





Please get word out any way you can, and if not please forward to people you know who are warrior activists, we need everyone against this insane FrankenSkeeter snake oil sales scam.

Outside of going all Haiti on the ones doing the release, the only thing that comes to mind immediately is seeking an injunction based on MEDICAL EXPERIMENTS WITHOUT NOTICE OR INFORMED CONSENT. Since the little bastards will be biting humans. AND filing federal and World Court complaints for biological warfare.

These actions must be done against NAMED, LIVING BEINGS NEVER against fictions: State of Hawaii or even the corporations contracted for this hit-job.

AND….

some apes are so fucking stupid that they let lawyers lead them by their dicks into court for JUST and injunction with NO CRIMINAL DAMAGES SOUGHT AS REMEDY AND RELIEF.

This is a crime. Harm has been had just at the suggestion of it, so the penalties would come from EVERY LIVING BEING NAMED IN THE SUIT.

AND…

Their bonds should be arrested immediately.

Anyone who says that this can’t or shouldn’t be done is The Enemy.

