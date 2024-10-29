Just so you know…

I was typing away on my computer when all of a sudden the screen went black with the power off.

I gave it a bit then powered it up and here we are.

Typically when something like that happens it might have been a thermal event with the CPU and it autoshuts down to protect the device. But if you boot it up you will get a blue screen with a code or a message that your Kernel had a Major Disaster in your Private database in the General location of blah-de-blah-blah.

Nothing.

But when I started my machine - that really isn’t MY machine with government backdoors to everything - to begin the day before the blackout, the videos I had cued were playing at half speed with no sound. Losing my audio driver has always been a ‘tell’ that Microsoft is fucking with the UPDATES. I didn’t get a notification that they were buggering me in the rear, but just now, as I was Stacking on this so that no one should get concerned if they don’t hear from me for a week…

I just got the Icon that an UPDATE had been attempted.

The next Windows feature update is ready and includes reliability, performance, and security improvements.

Reliability?

Like SHUTTING DOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF WHAT I’M FUCKING DOING FOR NO REASON?

Performance?

Like with each new update I lose my audio driver and the system runs slower and slower as if I have a virus although my malware detector shows no infuckshun?

Security Improvements have always ever meant that THEY are hacking YOUR device Better.

I’m of the opinion that an Eee Emm Pee is an urban legend like Nooks, Moon Landings, Satellites, and Globes spinning in vacuumms.

So when they do take out our ability to communicate (however they’re going to do it) I will miss y’all, but I have a lie bury of my own where I can continue the work without the A.I. rewriting the contents or turning the power off on a BOOK.

Save everything you have digitally offline and never allow that device to be continually plugged in.

In the long lines of things that really don’t exist like Eee Emm Pees and Santa Clause and the Eastern Bunnie, I will say that Fairies are real, they do wear boots, and you’ve got to believe me.