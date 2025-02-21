The problem with the San Andreas Fault is that it isn’t even close to the inland border.

The problem with no known subduction plates around Nude York is that it may not be earthquake prone unless the HAARP is set at 1 Hz and they do the Lifty-Droppy Thing with it.

Me and Tony C. were talking about cool T-shirts when this flopped out of my mind.

I ain’t no Franzetta, so this will have to do for now.

and… yes, this is Public Dog Mane so if you want to use it like day-old popcorn then go right ahead.

May Olde Estates Be forgot

And Never Brought to Mined

May they rest in Davy Jones’ Locker

Or Loch Ness and n’ere shed a Tear

For Olde Anxiety, my dear

We’ll Rest and Sigh

We’ll Rend the East Coast and The West

And Never Look Behind.

Rend and rent are two distinct words in English.

Rend is a verb, meaning to tear or split apart violently.

We fair ha’e suffered colored hair

and Pronouns smelling ‘high’

The fear of demented Old Gran Dahds

and replacement Gran Dames bye

Their replacements Pretend to Set Things Straight

on a Rocket Sled Ride to Hell

Ye know that They are Devils Too

Just By Their Sulphrus Smell.

