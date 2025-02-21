The problem with the San Andreas Fault is that it isn’t even close to the inland border.
The problem with no known subduction plates around Nude York is that it may not be earthquake prone unless the HAARP is set at 1 Hz and they do the Lifty-Droppy Thing with it.
Me and Tony C. were talking about cool T-shirts when this flopped out of my mind.
I ain’t no Franzetta, so this will have to do for now.
and… yes, this is Public Dog Mane so if you want to use it like day-old popcorn then go right ahead.
May Olde Estates Be forgot
And Never Brought to Mined
May they rest in Davy Jones’ Locker
Or Loch Ness and n’ere shed a Tear
For Olde Anxiety, my dear
We’ll Rest and Sigh
We’ll Rend the East Coast and The West
And Never Look Behind.
Rend and rent are two distinct words in English.
Rend is a verb, meaning to tear or split apart violently.
We fair ha’e suffered colored hair
and Pronouns smelling ‘high’
The fear of demented Old Gran Dahds
and replacement Gran Dames bye
Their replacements Pretend to Set Things Straight
on a Rocket Sled Ride to Hell
Ye know that They are Devils Too
Just By Their Sulphrus Smell.
For Olde Anxiety, my dear
We’ll Rest and Sigh
We’ll Rend the East Coast and The West
And Never Look Behind.
Noooo I am underwater in your map. How about Seattle as a substitute for CA?
If your timing was good, you could take out Bill Gates.
That scorecard would read Dissidents of Hell...1 point....finally!
Noose swoon's fault to faulter a good yoke!
Hill laird e-us..