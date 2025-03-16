If this image seems upside down and reverse of the previous post that is because the Creatures in Cuntrol are Opposite Day Devils.

Here’s a response from the person who sent the original email:

Aloha I love it! Big Thanks! Great tips! And I love that your subscribers give phenomenal engagement! By the way, these FrankenSkeeter snake oil sales people are so hypocritical, the mosquitoes that they are flying in and dropping on Hawaiian birds are from California where there's that huge outbreak of bird flu. Normally, our endangered birds living high up in the mountains of Hawaii are isolated and protected from the world by sheer distance so they don't ever have to worry about bird flu. That is unless of course someone releases billions of mosquitoes that have just been breathing California air exposed to bird flu without wearing their masks. Thus the scammers risk importing bird flu directly to the nesting habitats of endangered birds! (I'm being silly, I've never seen a single mosquito wearing a mask)

This is the kindof thing that causes a lot of people closed-skull head trauma.

We are being harangued over Bird Flew! Bird Flew!

Don’t look up or you’ll catch shit in your eye — nose, mouth, and other orifices that they will sample (remember the Chinee Butt Probes?)

The whole while it doesn’t take much looking and logic to see the Cuntrollers are setting up for a Bird Flew ex plow shun!

It’s called Paradox. It’s called Cognitive Dissonance.

While they were hyperventilating about controlling Avian Influenza it is clear that they are engineering it to happen. This is the default conclusion.

Something as simple as this which is called Self Evident in the court system is enough to charge them with breaking international travel rules on QUARENTINE!

Add that to the long list of things that anyone who has the stomach for legal shit to get involved with.

Not that it ever mattered but where are the ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STUDIES? Where are the Long Term EPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES for HUMANS AND BIRDS that would pretend to justify such an insult/abomination to Nature to try to play god with Hematophagic Dipterans?

That alone should get them locked in litigation for decades. It should get them Ligated for a very short period when that trap door in the floor is triggered.

So what should happen is not one bigass suit but like mosquitoes: A SWARM of small suits flooding the halls of demons so that they can’t swat down just one with a broad stroke.

During Conyid there was one brave woman taking evidence to Constables (the equivalent of our Omar Sherriffs) with charges of genocide for the shats. The cops should be put on notice that the bugger attack is a buy oh wharf air attack on the U.S. and should be interdicted upon arrival until the ‘facts’ can be ascertained.

There’s so many options here but I feel that the bulk of humanity has been pacified to the point where they only want some cockhead in a suit to say the Magick Words to the Magis that orchestrated the whole thing to try to make it better.

As fucking if…

Since this is biocide (not just genocide) then Crimes against the Planet (oh! The Planet we must save the Planet!) and Crimes against Humanity have to be invoked just to fuck up their soup.

Lots of cooks.

Lots of dirty fingers.

