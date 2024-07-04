During the Witch Craze of 1200 AD through the Witch Trials of 1600 AD, all that it took was the mere question or suggestion that someone was a witch and then all hell broke loose. The TEST for a witch included dunking.

This is where you tie a woman (nearly always a woman) to a chair on a pole and dunk her in a body of water. If she floats then she is a witch and it’s off to the stake to turn her into a BBQed steak. If she DOESN’T float but drowns instead - then she wasn’t a witch.

The same ‘test’ is being used for tear your wrists.

by… the same… creatures…

You see: in final evaluation if the REAL WITCHES were whispering that someone in the village was a witch (but wasn’t) and the hypnotized or poisoned fellow villagers got excited about tossing some upright woman in the central oven, then all of a sudden you have a deficit of REAL WOMEN and all that is left in the gene pool are marrow-line witches breeding more evil.

Ever wonder how and why the world is absolutely polluted with Evil?

There is an obscure quote in Salman Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses:

”Hagar was not a Witch.”

It took me YEARS to think that one through. Answers will NEVER come from the grimoire called the King Haime Authorized Di-Version of the Bible. You have to go to Yahoodish legends to get the story.

Terah (possibly a progenitor Tear Your Wrist) was a Fashioner of Gods. Need a god for rain for good crops? Third shelf up, third on the left. 3 shekels. Need a fertility god? Come back tomorrow and he’ll have it finished for you then. Terah was a Magi in the court of Nimrod. Abram and his half-sister-wife Sarai are the children of a Court Magician and wholesale god-manufacturer.

The line of witches is said to travel in the female. If Hagar (an Egyptian princess) was not a witch….

… then who might have been?

Sarai had Abram send Hagar and Ysmael the father of all of the Hamitic Tribes called Arabs into the desert to DYE!

You don’t forget something like that. But over 4010 years later instead of sending them into the desert these children of a Witch are turning the entire country into a desert and just kylling them outright.

Why? Because the Real Witches had whispered to the world that the innocents were Tear Your Wrists.

No proof necessary. Just fire up the village oven, stoke the stake, build the gallows, get the dunking chair ready….

… and the world watches with glee as the same football play is run for 5784 years.

