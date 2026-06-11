VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Karafree's avatar
Karafree
5h

I'll go with "Hive of spirochetes"

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PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
8h

Excelent Post! Thank you.

Here is what I have noticed on my self and my report of all my attempts reading your post.

my 1st read attempt,

Ou my holy .., micro plasctics are everywhere .. I need to consult you on the top-pick or filtering water in the comments what product and prize is the most afford able. Which one do you use?

my 2nd read attempt,

Ou man, I am really not able to stand to watch the first video to the end, the scientist is talking and talking, data and data .. and I need to do something else.

my 3rd read attempt,

I all most finished watching the video, was interupted by real life.. Then almost forgot what I was doing ..

my 4th read attempt,

I over came all my internal processes so I could be moved during reading and listening .. and finally succeeded in reading everything including the last sentence ", we are still in hell". It made me smile.

my 5th read attempt

I did not read your article but I was read by your article.

..

So the video and you suggest that the very basic equipment or even axioms we are guided by could be flawed from the start and that it is not our fault, but only we can find out what it truly is in our cases?

Wise WombMan and UnWombMan, That is POWER FULL!

It is all most like I need to RE and RE and RE-AD your posts from now on.

I have to re-consider what reading means, all I thought reading was

"To read is to scan and understand letters and words, making sense of language. You can also read into something, interpreting a meaning."

https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/read

It seems that my original take on reading which I thought is mine that looks like TO READ has more in common with TO GET RID OF than with to read.

having a good read of your article = having a GOOD RID OF your article.

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