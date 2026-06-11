I would wonder how humans still have functioning adrenal glands, but I know for a fact that they don’t.

You can’t whip the apes into a fearful frenzy all day every day without the turnip no longer able to have adrenaline squeezed out of it.

So…

Microplastic fear porn?

Bullshit.

What did you expect?

Outside of the entire corpus of Gilbert Ning Ling’s work - the most brilliant scientist that ever lived - I spent 26 years consuming so-called science publications and books.

In that time I read:

SIX PAPERS THAT COULD HAVE MET

MY

CRITERIA FOR PROPER SCIENTIFIC METHOD.

All other works were either partially useful, had one useful data point, or were total fucking goddamned bullshit that should have resulted in public punishments for ALL INVOLVED.

My mind feels sullied for the quarter of a century dip in the Cess Pool.

I didn’t even have blackwater water wings.

When I worked in the semiconductor industry in the early 1980s our production manager was already on the lookout for microplastic contamination of uber-clean process water that could fuck up a micro circuit chip. He said that if you transported someone from the 1800s into the 1980s they might have an immune response and dye just from drinking the water because the current Apes had developed an immunity to the already-known contamination that we had decades to adapt to.

So when the microplastics rage hit the AlterNOTive and Main Scream media in recent years I just shrugged and yawned.

Modern science reporting has sections; one of which is Materials & Methods. I taught Grannie Annie who had only a GED how to read and analyze high level science so NO ONE HAS AN EXCUSE. If you read a paper and see NO ACCOUNTING WHATSOEVER FOR

CONFOUNDING VARIABLES

then the paper is shit from the beginning.

Shit paper.

Given that most of what we consume (eewwww bad word) - uh - Anal Lyse (yuk, another bad word) - is electronic and not even paper, we can’t even USE that paper to wipe the shit from our hands or heads.

But here’s the rub:

When you see ANYONE citing the ‘research’ or ‘studies’ or ‘experiments’ of

ANYONE

in mainstream or even AlterNOTive science quoting them as ‘experts’ or ‘authorities’ then you know you are dealing with goddamned idiots.

EVERYTHING YOU KNOW WAS GIVEN TO YOU.

EVERYTHING YOU KNOW IS A LIE.

So, other than comparative analysis to see if the Cunt Trollers were hiding Truth in Plain Sight, or like Ling and those 6 others who actually knew what the steps of the Scientific Method were/are, then to blindly accept whatever is in print or buzzing in the media shows you don’t know science that

REQUIRES that any claim even based on experimental data

HAS TO BE TESTED BY A INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE FINDINGS.

Because most apes are goddamned idiots that couldn’t find their own ass with a map on their cellphone and caption that say: You Are Here !

then they simply make EMOTIONAL DECISIONS THAT THEY LIKE certain information over other information.

Science was never a consensus or a popularity contest.

The WHORE that Science was transformed to is merely a disease open to the highest bidder.

Like with microplastics, and those who deny viruses because they like to be contrary to the ones that they think lied to them

except for that ONE TIME when they lied about lying to you….

You get

what you PAY FOR.

All of these labs are run or LICENSED by their governments so why would you go to the Devil for Add Vice?

Sharks and barracuda pack-hunt schools of fish because it is easy to make the entire group flash in one direction, then the other direction, which just happens to be the open jaws of their buddies.

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is insight.” Proverbs 9:10

I wouldn’t disagree with that: Once you know that the EL-AL operates from a control mechanism of FEAR then you have the seeds of wisdom that you are being handled by something that is just more powerful than you are at this moment.

Knowledge of the Satanic Creed: Good is Evil and Evil is Good applying to the Holey One is indeed insight.

Isaiah 45:7; King James Version I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.

Forget Hegel (He G EL) we’re talking the God Dialectic. Playing both sides against the middle.

1 Corinthians 1:25 For the foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than human strength.

So… God is a fool…

Wise as in Wise Man, Wise Woman, Weissman, etc. was code for the Village Witches.

Just like a genius came from the Genii that were uber intelligent but also had a very dark/sadistic bent to them that they liked to whip humans with.

I have no disagreements with any of the message to the Greeks above. Like any parts of the Great Grimoire that has everyone under its spell the collection of madness IS wiser (as in witchkraft) than the witchkraft of humans. Anyone with logic and critical thinking can see right through the holy books of ANY of the cultures nearly all of which are Same Pig Different Lipstick with the Abramian shuck & jive. The fact that it is a laughable vomit-fest turns the most celebrated of the retchings into a weakness that cannot stand against humans that dare to be more moral, ethical, logical, and compassionate than the Demiurge that tricked everyone into thinking that it was King Shit of PooPooLand. So, in that respect the WEAKNESS of this blatant biocidal maniacal religious claptrap is indeed stronger than the strength of 8 BILLION DELUDED APES ON THIS PLANET.

Can’t argue with that verse neither.

Revelation 13:18; King James Version Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Six Electrons

Six Protons

Six Neutrons

Carbon based life form. Man. Sew… whether the husk of a man is possessed by a god that is co-substantial with the devil; or a Hive of spirochetes; or ______________ (your theory here); it is the Opposable Thumb Puppet that CANNOT RISE ABOVE ITS PROGRAMMING that is the clear and present danger to all that is considered life and goodness wherever this is that we happen to be.