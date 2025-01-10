Bat it away
This is why I spend as little time with politics as possible.
This was in my feed. I played it long enough to see that the Top Yahoods are putting their money in Oil and Gas saying that there is no money in oil and gas…
but then a HUGE motivating factor other than Biocidal Mania for turning Canaan into a parking lot is to have a straight line right to the gas fields under the Med Eye Turanian.
21 seconds in and I turned it off. Anything that is predictable is able to be anticipated. Anything that is able to be anticipated can be controlled.
Bruce Lee called it: Interception.
Yeah… stupid me. You need fyghters to make the first move.
Since there is an endless supply of oil, like PryMary water, which they already coin troll, oil and gas are the only Commode Diddys left, that will survive the devastation being Purple Traded on the planet. Sounds as though plans are Moo Ving pretty quickly now, if that is any In Dick Cajun.
I guess all those investwhores in Fartcoin and the like will be wondering why they didn't invest in something that actually exists.
Not that the general motoring enthusiast ( or investwhore) will have access to oil and gas cos fuel is prioritised/ diverted to the military and asscentral servitudes during emergency acts like in times of war or plague or unnatural dizarsta.