In that conversation with Tony C. he brought up his meme: AVOID SORCERY which is to say that the Witches with hollow tubes riding hollow needles should n’ere be around the Wee Ones. At first I thought some nice glow-in-the-dark lettering on a black shirt would be nice, then the image of grumpy babies flooded my mind and so I had to render them asbestos I can for you to share in the scary places that are the recesses of my mind.

Actually Recess was my favorite part of school.

Y’all know my favorite Buy Bull Verse:

“Thou shalt not suffer a Poisoner (Sorceress) to live!”

Nothing like some good Toddler Rage, I say.

That concludes the Tour of My Mind. Thank you for coming. Please put your trash in the receptacles on the way out. Remember: Thursdays are free and Saturdays are Matinees.