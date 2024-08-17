Isn’t Semetic a language?

If Ms. MaGoo axes a question then I have to assume that a large number of other people don’t get it neither.

Technically: Yes & No…

Abram, son of Heber decendent of Shem would qualify Abraham (Babylonian Name Change) as being Shemitic and his language group transmitted to his at least 39 spawn as being Shemitic.

See what I just did?

It’s called Shibboleth.

One of our recent subscribers and commenters gets the INTERNECENE WAR-thing going on. Three Clans. They all hate each other. They all came from the same patriarch so they have a hard time telling each other apart so they came up with the Shibboleth.

Well… it’s spelt sibbolet…

A shibboleth (/ˈʃɪbəlɛθ, -ɪθ/ Biblical Hebrew: שִׁבֹּלֶת, romanized: šībbōleṯ) is any custom or tradition, usually a choice of phrasing or even a single word, that distinguishes one group of people from another. Shibboleths have been used throughout history in many societies as passwords, simple ways of self-identification, signaling loyalty and affinity, maintaining traditional segregation, or protecting from real or perceived threats.

I thought that Wicked Peed On Us was being diplomatic in its coverup of history, until I kept reading the posting:

The modern use derives from an account in the Hebrew Bible, in which pronunciation of this word was used to distinguish Ephraimites, whose dialect used a different first consonant. The difference concerns the Hebrew letter shin, which is now pronounced as [ʃ] (as in shoe). In the Book of Judges, chapter 12, after the inhabitants of Gilead under the command of Jephthah inflicted a military defeat upon the invading tribe of Ephraim (around 1370–1070 BC), the surviving Ephraimites tried to cross the River Jordan back into their home territory, but the Gileadites secured the river's fords to stop them. To identify and kill these Ephraimites, the Gileadites told each suspected survivor to say the word shibboleth. The Ephraimite dialect resulted in a pronunciation that, to Gileadites, sounded like sibboleth. In Judges 12:5–6 in the King James Bible, the anecdote appears thus (with the word already in its current English spelling): And the Gileadites took the passages of Jordan before the Ephraimites: and it was so, that when those Ephraimites which were escaped said, Let me go over; that the men of Gilead said unto him, Art thou an Ephraimite? If he said, Nay; Then said they unto him, Say now Shibboleth: and he said Sibboleth: for he could not frame to pronounce it right. Then they took him, and slew him at the passages of Jordan: and there fell at that time of the Ephraimites forty and two thousand. — Judges 12:5–6

42,000 kylt… where have we seen THAT in recent tymes?

Canaan was invaded by the Chosen around 1409 BC that predated this particular Internecene skirmish, so mofos been at it fo long time.

Even Sam Bankman Fried-chicken made a nod to the use of Shibboleths to get into the club.

It’s kinda like going to a summertime family reunion and at the entrance they axe you to say a password but even if you are a distant cousin they will slay you with plastic cutlery because you pronounced it wrong.

yeah… just like that. Waterboarding with Kool-Aid.

So is Semitic a language?

Of course not. Shemitic is.

Are there Semites?

Of course not. Just Shemites.

Were they from Sue Mary Uh?

Of course not. They were from Shumer. (any relation to Chuck?)

Can you be Aunty Semitic?

Of course not. Just like “J”ehovah and “J”esus, “S”emites never existed - except as a way of telling the Stupid Goy Cows from Family.

Yet every day, all the time, the SGC will vomit the word in its mispronunciation thus signaling like pissing on a wall with spraypaint in gangland that:

YOU AIN’T THEM, Homey.

If you are given and accept the label of Aunty Sem in the SIM, then you will be prosecuted and perscuted for a FICTION. But see: We are in Hell (many people are now telling me that) and so facts and reason and logic have no place down here.

Can you be Aunty Shemitic?

Wouldn’t the proper question be: Can you be Aunty Noahididic?

It seems that the grief of the world has its origins in the Three Clans. So whereas it is bad form to hayte one particular group, if you applied Equal Oprah Nudity to the situation then wouldn’t that be equitable?

Anything you say can and will be held against you.

Tell the truth = persecuted and prosecuted.

Truth is like poison in Hell. Of COURSE you will be punished for it. Shut up and suffer like a man! … woman… thingy…

My contents section of my books all open with:

”If you can’t cuss and curse in Hell - then where can you?”

