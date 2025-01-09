For Con Text or Pro Text or anything other than just Text Neck:

Were = Man. So a Were Guild is the PRICE OF A MAN IN GOLD.

I had already known that a Were Wolf = Man Wolf.

The legend of the Wolf Man is a deflection from the fact that a Witch (typically women but included men too) was a Shapeshifter who could assume the form of any animal including wolves. You could only kyll a Witch with a Silver Boulette so the action CROSS-APPLIED (crosses need not apply) that if She (or He) had been a Witch in the form of a wolf at the time then you would get two mammals with one moon (associated with silver while the sun was associated with gold) stone.

Selene Dyin’. Selene being the God Ess of the moon among many other Babylonian Name Changes.

Aren’t we in a mess of what Artermis left us?

A temple to Artemis/Diana (bitch changes her name more than Imelda Marcos changed shoes!) was made of silver mirrors. At the Quan Tum (chinee?) level you can receive a signal before it is even sent via Argentum phase conjugae mirrors on electronic circuit boards. Time travel. Back to the Few Sure.

WHAT IN THE HELL WAS I TALKING ABOUT AND WHAT IS THIS STACK ABOUT?

Had something to do with the duality of the title of the video that the A.I. wanted me to see…

Why WERE -Rabbits Killing Peepholes in the Mid Evil Man You Scripts?

Since you know the CuntTrollers have been having at us like Bint Tarts in a Monty Python sketch we can’t rule out that throughout His Story they have been dropping clues with a wink and a knob on the head that twart they say and twaht they mean are at least two different things.

https://www.africaresource.com/rasta/sesostris-the-great-the-egyptian-hercules/ishaq-speaks-the-rhesus-factor/ Articles, Rastas ISHAQ SPEAKS: THE RHESUS FACTOR August 25, 2012 Don Jaide 122 Comments THE RHESUS FACTOR WHITE RABBITS, WHITE LIES AND WHITE SUPREMACY (THE TRUTH ABOUT RH NEGATIVE BLOOD)

I thank y’all (whitebonics for THINK Yoos) should read the entire artickle. I’ve been promoting it since it was first sent to me in 2012 to debunk the whole Rh thang.

Grannie Annie was one of our Greatest Little Red Hens and information specialists but she was plagued by health problems. We used to joke because she had a marvelous sense of humor: that she, being Rh negative SHOULD have been a world ruler instead of languishing with painful disease having filed for bankruptcy.

So, I’m just voting for some kind of Basque Connection which is kinda like the French Connection

but in Spain…

You’d be hard-pressed to find that location if you were doing just a search on Basque Country with Wicked Peed On Us because THEY NEVER REALLY SAY SPAIN in the whole goddamned post as if you WERE SUPPOSED TO KNOW that Basque region was part of spain just like the Rh Rhesus monkey factor DIDN’T HAVE A GODDAMNED THING TO DO WITH RHESUS-PEESUS but Rare Bits instead! (You’ll have to read the website to know what I’m tawkin’ boat).

There’s a side-link to Iberian Pennisula from the Basque Country page and it’ll take you a while if you’re an American Geographic Illiterate like me [AGI] to make sure the Iberia is in Spain. You might want to view the Wicked Peed On Us page for Iberia for the 32 mentions of the word: Jews while whoever wrote that page DEFTLY avoiding the fact that Ebro/Hebirus River from which the Heberia was named comes directly from Heber the father of the Hebrews. You will notice that Hercules is mentioned in the Rasta article. The name of Greek Legend is associated with one of the sons of Abram through Kethurah. Aprah from whom the entire contintent of Africa was named, including Egypt and the Mid-Hell Yeast, was also an offspring of Abram through his third wife.

Where ALL of these COVERUPS are concerned: I seem to be the only non-Mother, non-Fucker out there who EXPOSES the Name Changes and makes sure that everyone knows that there is only one single narrative to the SIM Script.

After a while you start to get why there are citations even in the Wicked pages like:

The 1348–1350 bubonic plague devastated large parts of the Iberian Peninsula, leading to a sudden economic cessation. Many settlements in northern Castile and Catalonia were left forsaken. The plague marked the start of the hostility and downright violence towards religious minorities (particularly the Jews) as an additional consequence in the Iberian realms. After the accession of Henry III to the throne of Castile, the populace, exasperated by the preponderance of Jewish influence, perpetrated a massacre of Jews at Toledo. In 1391, mobs went from town to town throughout Castile and Aragon, killing an estimated 50,000 Jews, or even as many as 100,000, according to Jane Gerber. Women and children were sold as slaves to Muslims, and many synagogues were converted into churches. According to Hasdai Crescas, about 70 Jewish communities were destroyed. The last Muslim stronghold, Granada, was conquered by a combined Castilian and Aragonese force in 1492. As many as 100,000 Moors died or were enslaved in the military campaign, while 200,000 fled to North Africa. Muslims and Jews throughout the period were variously tolerated or shown intolerance in different Christian kingdoms. After the fall of Granada, all Muslims and Jews were ordered to convert to Christianity or face expulsion—as many as 200,000 Jews were expelled from Spain. Approximately 3,000,000 Muslims fled or were driven out of Spain between 1492 and 1610. Historian Henry Kamen estimates that some 25,000 Jews died en route from Spain. The Jews were also expelled from Sicily and Sardinia, which were under Aragonese rule, and an estimated 37,000 to 100,000 Jews left. In 1497, King Manuel I of Portugal forced all Jews in his kingdom to convert or leave. That same year he expelled all Muslims that were not slaves, and in 1502 the Catholic Monarchs followed suit, imposing the choice of conversion to Christianity or exile and loss of property. Many Jews and Muslims fled to North Africa and the Ottoman Empire, while others publicly converted to Christianity and became known respectively as Marranos and Moriscos (after the old term Moors). However, many of these continued to practice their religion in secret. The Moriscos revolted several times and were ultimately forcibly expelled from Spain in the early 17th century. From 1609 to 1614, over 300,000 Moriscos were sent on ships to North Africa and other locations, and, of this figure, around 50,000 died resisting the expulsion, and 60,000 died on the journey.

And this was supposed to be another SHORT Stack for me…

Rabbit? I don’t think this was a joke of Illuminated (think about that word) manuscript scribblers. I don’t think it was a fantasy. I think it was a glaring neon sign that if you went down the strip (interesting word) in Las Vegas and it said:

GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS!

that you would find out soon enough that it was as advertised and wasn’t a type of graphical error for Grills.

White Rabid Priviledge.