It is August (8) First (1) 2025.

Ms. MaGoo sent a stinger of a video:

That basically says what I’ve been saying from the start:

No one knows Jack Shit.

Jack said to say: Hi !

The history of Ms. MaGoo is that when we started out together nigh on 15+ years ago, she would send me links to stuff that I did not ask for that dovetailed PERFECTLY into what I was already working on.

The Cartoon Mr. Magoo was about a fellow with squinty eyes (essentially blind) who would bumble his way through dangerous situations and always come out on top based on PDL. Pure Dumb Luck.

So what do *I* consider knowledge?

Well, I don’t. Had my ass handed to me by Sandwich Lady who after much suffering, thought, and later study of the Arcane, told me by way of asking me just what good all of my science had done? that it too, was just Black Magicks Illusion that made me tail-chase for answers that never really came to conclusions.

Back in the 1990s you could go on Hulda Clark’s parasite cleanse and get better. By the 2000s the world had fundamentally changed and the Old Magic stopped working.

Now, in the realm of Game Theory this is called diminishing returns where if you lose, the gambler, the bet maker, will keep going to their own detriment even beyond the level of losses that would make any sane person stop, which is why Game Theory diminishing returns is always coupled with INTERMITTENT REWARDS to keep the poor bastards and bastardettes playing.

Sandwich Lady showed me by my own admissions that just like in the legal realm the whirled of mediSIN would always have the dialectic of:

Eggs are good for you, WITH PROOF! contrasted with:

Eggs are bad for you, WITH PROOF!

Coffee is good for you, WITH PROOF! contrasted with:

Coffee is bad for you, WITH PROOF!

Wine is good for you, WITH PROOF! contrasted with:

Wine is bad for you, WITH PROOF!

Pat Jordan comes along and says: You’re all fucked in the head.

What no one told you is that the feared cholesterol in the egg yolk was in balance with the lecithin in the white, so if you were into eating the unborn babies of chickens then the nutrition MIGHT have been OK years and years ago.

BUTT! Over those years the Demons here in Hell VACCINATE EGGS that are then sold all over the whirled to be raised as chickens to become meat or egg producers. This means that the primary generation of the chick or the egg (funny: that) was POLLUTED FROM THE START.

Copy with NO ORIGINAL.

So that as the birds grow up to inhale mist vaccines for lung diseases or be shot in the wings for things like fowl herpes… they are polluted MORE, so that the quality of the egg might be so fucked beyond imagination that EGGS REALLY ARE BAD FOR YOU.

One commenter asked the musical question while reading my first book ICD-999…

well… it’s aways best just to cut & paste.

Rusty Well I'm about halfway through icd-999. As one dumb farm boy to another I really hope you aren't an expert demoralization agent.. Patrick Jordan Knowledge is Power. "You can't fight what you can't see." Martial arts grandmaster. I consider my work a Bitch Slap to the world that we have been under a Black Magicks Spell for 5784 years it's time to face the hot hard facts of Hell and with that mindset comes a purpose to destroy that which tortures us. So, no demoralization at all. A call to harms. But I do get the frustration, exasperation, confoundation that everywhere I point I say: "and THERE'S a landmind... and THERE'S a landmind, and.... uh.... better not lift up your foot - just yet." Plus, my friend, you have only 24 more volumes of depression to go, so that book is just the opening ceremonies. mary Oh boy, that's the book I started with so many years ago. It changed everything for me. Patrick Jordan I often tell the story of the Little Red Hen who had a copy of that book and used a yellow highlighter to mark all of the important bits. Then One Day, she told me that she needed another copy. Why? I asked. Because the other one is ALL YELLOW! Hugs. mary Truth! :)

Does anyone see the irony in all of this?

Ms. MaGoo sent a video that demonstrated that NO ONE KNOWS NOTHING.

This is why I ABUSED those who claimed that THERE ARE NO VIRUSES because they read some ‘expert’ who said there wasn’t; then SOMEONE petitioned the govern mente (the most ruthless biocidal cabal in all of history) to PROVE that there was even a ConYid virus, but since the govern mente offered no proof that they made a Buy Oh We Upon to wipe out millions or perhaps BILLIONS of idiot apes that don’t even KNOW when they are being LIED to, then that was taken as ‘proof’ that there was no virus.

Two Witch I always replied: So what clinical laboratory work did YOU do to confirm or deny the existence of viruses?

Crickets.

The Absence of Evidence is NOT the Evidence of Absence.

So no one knows nothing and neither do I.

I’d be a liar after 25 years of Eggs are Good/Eggs are Bad and Sandwich Lady rubbing my face in the Fractal of Lies to say that I knew anything but Jack Shit and he really is keen on letting you know that he’s out there.

So, Sow, Sew, what is it that *I* do?

Well, I started the Church of the Mechanic.

The main Cannon is: “Things Must Work.”

So, when I go out to gather this elusive ‘knowledge’ I, being a farm boy, am looking for actionable data. Something that ‘works’.

I’m not looking to have my private parts petted and told I’m a good boy if I disbelieve in viruses because that really stomps the peepee of the Bad Men (like those hermaphrodites even care about you or their own peepees). I’m not looking for intellectual tittillation. I’m looking for something that works for ALL the people ALL the time.

So what is going on is exactly what was described in the video shared by Ms. MaGoo that when a premise is postulated, that is contingent on another premise that also has to be substantiated, that if we can make it WORK in the Real World so that there is positive benefit in order to label it GOOD INFORMATION; or if it fails partially or miserably to then label it BAD information; or work or fail intermittantly - then all of this is INSTRUCTIVE in a WORLD OF LIES where our very existence (on a countdown timer for the fun of it for the dirty bastards that set up this CUBE SIM) depends on shit that works not just what strokes our petty egos.

The first phrase that I learned in 1973 on the farm was:

If you don’t work - you don’t eat.

By 1976 when I was running heavy equipment the new phrase was:

Run it til it breaks.

It’s a practical mechanical thing where if a machine might not be working properly you can’t stop the process of farming which is time and weather dependent to troubleshoot what MIGHT be wrong. You wait for a good HARD FAILURE because then you KNOW what is wrong therefore go about specifically fixing that fault.

In fact, the fact that Sandwich Lady said that for all of my work plus THEM pissing all over what used to be our lives and health so that what we USED to do to maintain them is now a game of WWI ATTRITION WARFARE where we can’t keep up with the old assaults let alone the new assaults so that the OLD REMEDIES may only partially work or not at all

FORCED ME

to use our collaboration to create my theory of Cyto Mito Geno Pathology.

3 videos; CytoMitoGeno Pathology

Where does that leave us in this Fractal of Hell?

Remedies used to work.

……. New Assault. Old remedies partially work. New sickness. Need new remedy.

……………..New Assault. Old remedies partially work. New sickness. Need new remedy.

……………………….New Assault. Old remedies partially work. New sickness. Need new remedy.

This is why Rusty asked if I were a professional depressional.

Makes sense. It’s good to question Reality Itself including the braggart Patrick Jordan.

Call me Jimmy Braggart.

But in place of DEMORALIZATION that the Yahoody use as a tool all of the time to make people give up in despair…

Protocol 5:11 ***** We must so direct the education of the GOYIM communities that whenever they come upon a matter requiring initiative they may drop their hands in despairing impotence. The strain which results from freedom of actions saps the forces when it meets with the freedom of another. From this collision arise grave moral shocks, disenchantments, failures. BY ALL THESE MEANS WE SHALL SO WEAR DOWN THE "GOYIM" THAT THEY WILL BE COMPELLED TO OFFER US INTERNATIONAL POWER OF A NATURE THAT BY ITS POSITION WILL ENABLE US WITHOUT ANY VIOLENCE GRADUALLY TO ABSORB ALL THE STATE FORCES OF THE WORLD AND TO FORM A SUPER-GOVERNMENT. ****

I’m not that Agent of the Elders. My view, my purpose has always been to pull back the veil, to expose the Fraud and Murr Durr of which even in their system has NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS. Then formulate a plan to extinct THem. But if that veil is pulled back to reveal another veil, that is instructive.

It tells us that we are being Gamed. We are in a Fractal. We are in a Controlled Reality. That alone should break people out of their Depression/Demoralization that was induced in them over trying - only to fail - to try again, then adopt the psychosomatic narrative that was inculcated into them by the very Fractal Master (bators) that, in the absence of the sense of ANY WAY OUT, then they cocoon themselves in the notion that it was WRONG THINK on their part so that if they only THINK their way out of fraud and murr durr, click their heels together three times and repeat:

There’s no place that’s Home… There’s no place that’s Home…

then the realities of Hell will be replaced by self-hypnotic delusion just to get them through eternity.

HOWEVER…

there are a few of us Little Red Hens that see the futility in even that, and say:

HELL NO! to HELL, in order to work out the vulnerabilities, in order to destroy Hell itself down to its foundations, then snuff it completely once and for all.

Frankly, my Scarletts, I don’t think that anyone throughout all of what passes for history here has EVER come up with that plan.

Specifically to Rusty’s inquiry: This transcends Depression/Demoralization.

Even if we are sentenced to Hell for Eternity. Even if there IS No Way Out. We get the exciting option of attempting to DESTROY HELL for eternity which is better than sitting on one’s charred, crusty ass, and creating a sauna from the tears vaporizing on the magma.

After long conversations with my Little Red Hens, I would often ask after many laughs shared, “Who has more fun than us in Hell?”

oh… the ONE THING that WE ALL KNOW FOR SURE is:

That WE ARE IN HELL.

The only evidence/proof that you need of that is:

FUCKING LOOK AROUND!

See? I’m STILL smiling.

The Devil Hates that.