The Circles in Dante’s Inferno might have seemed like fanciful artistic license to make a point, but that would come from hysterical blindness on the part of the Reader of his work and the Observer of what is around us.

The As Above - So Below ancient meme filtered into my consciousness when I read - years after I had read the entire Divine Comedy - that Dante was being accused of Barratry = the sale of government offices just like Rod Blagoevich was accused of. There was a special section in Hell that was reserved for the punishment of that ‘sin’. Commentary on Dante within the sociopolitical construct of his time where things on the ‘surface’ were mirror images of what was happening in the underworld gave that sky-splitting, Light-raining revelation that things were total shit here in the Overworld so that the only difference between that and what was going on in the Underworld was:

Nothing.

There was no difference. That is how and when I developed my notion that: WE ARE ALREADY IN HELL!

Hence the section title to this Stack: Proof we are in Hell.

The Anteroom to hell had masses of souls running around endlessly chasing a banner (FLAG) that was fluttering ahead of them that was always just out of reach.

Others were constantly plagued by stinging insects.

As is increasingly the case: there was a video that showed how a city was clamping down on homeless camping in public with the suggestion that they would infest them with vermin (a picture of a mosquito was in the thumbnail) but I did everything to recover that video to place here but it is gone.

So, just like reading Dante’s Inferno: Use your imagination. Here’s a substitute for those who need a transition that includes mosquitos and horseflies:

We’ll skip Dante’s First Circle of LIMBO where the virtuous dead hung out, because the only thing close to that would be that while we experience the horrors of Hell, there are those who apparently go through life like there is nothing wrong, then pass away in their sleep at a ripe old age.

I think they’re all NPCs.

Circle 2 was constant wind. I like to avoid a North American-centric view to the stuff that I post (kinda hard to do since El Norte Sucks - or blows as the case may be) so here’s a dry factual account of whilwinds across the Whirled.

Circle 3 was Icy Rain.

Circle 4 was The Damned pushing dead weights around for eternity.

Because the A.I. is teaching us how to D.I.E. diversity including exclusion, the suggestions for my searches were heavily weighted with women in factory settings. It is accurate because while the men were being culled in a Black Magicks sacrifice called World Wars the women were at home breeding the the F-troop rejects and running the WAR MACHINE so that “our Brave Boys” could fight “Over There”.

Staged photos like the above were peppered with other ‘more-believable’ propaganda of Soviet babushkas from 1941 that are a bit more accurate.

Salted with the obligatory Pinterest Inclusion of:

Because no matter what search terms I put in, it thinks that is what I was looking for. Frankly I find intrusions like that to be very painful since Pinterest is just a wishlist for things we’ll never have, I’m a man on a mission so I’m not getting anything that I want in either aspect of this search for academic or extracirricular purposes… but I guess that Pinterest is just a subroutine of the Program HELL version 6.66 and this is part of my regular regimen of torture.

Pity me.

Between the Dead Weight Pushers of Circle 4 and the next circle was the River Styx.

That lends itself well to a sick Farm Boy joke of the River of STICKS in North Carolina where WORLD WAR 4 has been shifted from Over There! to Over Here! brought to you by the same ones who have turned Canaan into a grey dust zone but already started selling the real estate before that dust has settled, before they ILLEGALLY - NO: UNLAWFULLY SETTLE there.

What I find curious before we leave Circle 4 is that the female Work Units rose as a monolithic body to do jobs relegated primarily to men where the women proved themselves competent fabricators of instruments of Deth to complete strangers in foreign countries, yet today young women are unable to put two sentences together let alone perform any form of work if it doesn’t include dancing in front of a cellphone to post it for income.

Witches is PERFECT segue into those same industries pumping out the instruments of Deth using stolen tox doll ears to Jen No Side an entire country/race in the

FIFTH CIRCLE OF HELL = City of Dis (Satan) that finally got us into the fabled FIRES of Hell-Proper.

This is from the Instagram I embedded in a previous Stack that was gone within 4 hours.

This is not the only demon in Hell that is responsible for the above, although he does look like his predecessor sans moustache… because it couldn’t have been done without all of those Dead Weight Pushers from Circle 4 that paid the taxes that bought the materials and paid the wages of the willing Damned to make the Ra Kets to burn innocent people alive in canvas tents as they obeyed the Demon to get the hell out of Dodge but they couldn’t dodge the Hell that he would rain down on them for sport.

With no minimizing the suffering seen there, the physical pain (and mental too) inflicted on the Canaanites is a win/win for their cousins in that those of us who know why the young man’s arms and hands and neck were seen to be paralyzed by the richtus of deth due to the fire destroying his nerves and muscles as he was cooked alive possibly by a rocket that was SIGNED by a member of the Sanhedrin masquerading as the Congress; but is also a traumatic assault for those who don’t know the physicality of what I described but can hear the cries of the damned as they are punished in the City of Dis with the fires of hell. The unsullied mind, the altruistic mind cannot conceive of Total War, of gleeful infliction of maiming and deth by biocidal maniacs. I’ve been studying Evil so long I’m permanently stained by it. However, the repulsion can still well-up inside sometimes if I let it, sometimes even if it is not allowed. So both of us will be damaged just by being forced to passively witness our Fellow Damned suffer. Compounded by the feeling that there isn’t a Damned Thing we can do about it for ourselves or others.

Circle 6 is a plain full of burning sepulchres where Dante would bend over graves to have a nice chat with Popes, and Anti-Popes, and people that he knew Above.

Circle 7 had three divisions one of which was reserved to punish those who were Violent to Nature. I’ll let you figure that one out.

Circle 8 Malbolge = Evil Pockets. Ten concentric rings each with their own unique offenders and punishments mostly organized under the heading of Fraud. Interesting how my website is called: VaccineFraud.com

The question of the naïve mind will always be: How can humans do that to another human? Which will require an inhumane response from me of a Bitch Slap to the Brain: THEY AIN’T FUCKIN’ HUMAN!

The dumpers, that is. I opened with the thing you were supposed to get in your head before ever taking Poet Pat’s Guided Tour Through Hell. THEY ONLY LOOK LIKE US. Therefore: THAT’S WHAT DEMONS DO: Demons in Security Gaurd Clown Suits (and guns) dumping grannie on the cold concrete in bad weather.

Would that ever happen in Heaven?

Would that ever happen if Ea-rth (Yah’s Wrath) was Neutral?

Wouldn’t it be Standard Operating Procedure in Hell?

So, the follow up of the numbified naïve is: What if it was THEIR mother? … etc.

THEY’RE FUCKING DEMONS! EVEN IF THEY HAD MOTHERS THEY WOULD HATE THEM. Nearly all humans I met can’t stand their families. This is why the lockdowns were so ‘hard’ on families because THEY CAN’T STAND EACH OTHER.

One of the Evil Pockets in the 8th Circle was where the Damned were tormented by diseases. The very first day that I took my mom to her dialysis clinic I said outloud: I’m in Hell. I told the social worker: This is my Worst Nightmare. I didn’t bother explaining Dante to a woman who turned out to be the epitome of Evil. We got no help from the Social Worker yet the ex-con Black Men living on the streets were the only ones that treated me and my mother decently.

So, I could go on for quite some time about all ten rings in this circle but this is the economy tour and I have to get you back to your regularly scheduled Hell at the end of my shift. Shift. With an “F”.

Circle 9 is the last stage of Fraud = TREACHERY. Since I read The Divine Comedy when I was 20 years old I lacked the insight (and repeated abuse) of being BETRAYED to know why Dante put these special folks where HELL WAS FROZEN OVER.

Life and repeated abuse led me to see the poetic wisdom of his choice. This sin is so drastic that I hesitate to gloss it over, but we are running behind schedule and it is a long climb back to the Wood of Error where we first met to get you back to the Shuttle Bus. There are three zones of frozen rivers in Hell. One for those who betrayed Family. Two for those who betrayed Country. Three for those who betrayed God.

The only way out for Virgil and Dante was to go to a crevice in the ice between Dis’s legs that were frozen into that ice then crawl out of the center of Hell then up to Purgatory. Only until I typed this out for you did I realize that the canon of Christianity being: You must Kill God to achieve salvation was directly tied to Dante’s artful art of putting a three-headed Satan chewing on notables such as Judas Iscariot who betrayed the “j”man; therefore in order to GET OUT OF HELL FREE you must betray/kill god, then get between Satan’s legs and crawl through his Ice Hole to get out.

Din’t see that one coming.

Here is just a mild analogy of how in the Above World they BETRAYED the people of Texas leaving it to Freeze Over.

Motherfuckers Lied. People Died. The only way that you can get into Hell except for Dante and a few Greco-Roman Heros is to be DEAD. Which then begs the question of IF, after all of the proofs I have given that there IS NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHAT IS ABOVE AND WHAT ‘AWAITS’ BELOW, THEN HOW IN HELL DID WE GET INTO HELL IF WE HADN’T DIED?

I’m dying to know.

