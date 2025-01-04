Arny's Attit Again
If for nothing else the citation of Selenium and Cystic Fibrosis is worth the read.
It’s like going through a memory book of family fotos of events that you absolutely hated, and going:
I remember that! I REALLY HATED THAT!
Good times.
In Hell.
great charts too and fun memes.
I posted this in the comments section of J. Arnolds article, but it's important:
"I am not an animal", a legal defense used by Alfred Adask in defense of an indictment in Texas. Adask was merely a trustee of a trust that owned a company that the authorities were prosecuting for selling colloidal silver. He never heard from them again.
Mr. Adask himself on the Man or Other Animals clause of the Food and Drug Act:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=978KE23MCMg
A partial archive of Alfreds publications:
https://famguardian.org/PublishedAuthors/Media/Antishyster/Antishyster.htm
https://archive.org/details/AntiShysterVol6No21996/mode/2up
The actual document:
https://www.scribd.com/document/343668685/The-Work-of-Alfred-Adask-A-Summary-of-Man-or-Other-Animals
https://www.scribd.com/document/352379199/Man-or-Other-Animals-Laws-2-Alfred-Adask-Adask-s-Law
Thank you, Patrick, that is generous of you to link to the post.