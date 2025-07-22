VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2d

Seen this: It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened?

Moderna's Covid-19 virus formula Patented 2013 - #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013: From that patent for Moderna's Covid-19 virus: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG - They started in 2002 on C19

As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic

Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start? It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2d

Polio is still alive and well, vaccines did not kill it - what "they" did was rename Polio as Motor Neuron Disease or Parkinson's Disease or some other ones - and then Polio was gone for good thanks to vaccines, which never worked and never have. Easy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture