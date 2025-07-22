That’s how it started.

In the middle of a Plandemic that was organized like it was being run like a Kindergartener’s pageant, Fran Zetta asked me a simple question:

“So, what about Polio?”

FUCK!

That is no different than Rebecca Carley in 2008 asking me to write a ‘chapter’ in ‘her book’ that turned into my first book ICD-999 that brings us up to a book that I credit to both Franny and me that clocks in at book # 18.

We all know about the dead-horse beaten to death by the claim that polio was not polio it was just DDT and Arsenic, etc.

But this was Franny asking ME to give an explanation that prompted the deep dive into something that I had never looked into other than what I had previously covered in ICD-999 and in the Timelines.

It was there that I found that the Arsenic and Old DDT Lace were just TWO of around THIRTY DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSES THAT HAD TO BE RULED- OUT BEFORE A DECLARATION OF POLIO BEING THE CAUSE OF FLACCID PARALYSIS could be lain at the feet of the Iron Lung.

That tractor is pulling an iron lung spraying the orchard with DDT.

If you are not familiar with book printing, the front and back covers are rendered as a single image with the spine accounted for during the stapling or folding process. With that in mind, Fran and I designed a cover so that the back and front made up a single image of a postcard complete with a cancelled stamp and coffee/age stains around the red/white/blue border.

The cancellation on the stamp is dated Feb. 23, 1954 when the demon Salk unleashed his spell-casting potion on the world.

Did I say Iron Lung?

That’s the most damnable part of this entire Covid Pre-Curse Whore that was followed to the letter with EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES introduced at the Eleventh Hour complete with masks and neighborhoods being locked down and neighbors turning in neighbors:

The Iron Lungs were an orchestrated FAKE!

Sure there were some. Sure they were in use. But if you buy the book you will find how they faked it on purpose.

What disturbs me EVEN MORE THAN THAT is that I had been running myself ragged putting in overtime collecting data on the Psy Op and one of the sites that I visited had the SMOKING GUN that the company that had the monopoly on making Iron Lungs WOULD NOT RELEASE their manufacturing and sales information on the NUMBER OF THE UNITS MADE AND SOLD.

When I went back to save that information off-line I spent all night trying to look for it in the exact place that my steel-trap memory had found it, only to feel like I had lost my mind because it was no longer there.

It is my considered opinion that the A.I. that can act in REAL TIME had realized that that particular bit of information offered randomly on an accredited site was so damning to the history of vaccination fraud and the continuation of the covid scam and any scams to follow that within a few hours it had been scrubbed from the website.

Although Edward Jenner the filthy father of vaccines always wrote in his letters: “Believe me!” I would NEVER expect anyone to do so without proof. The beauty of the A.I. and digital-everything is that proof, like identity in a Deep Fake World, no longer exists!

You’ll just have to believe me on that one.

I’ve been doing this work since 2000. That’s a quarter of a century of uncovering lies and attempting to build on bedrock the few bricks of truth that we have been able to formulate ourselves. Whether the doubtable legend of the Minutes of the Meetings of the Rabbis of the Sun Cult was found in 1785 or not, whether the Marsden translation from the Russian version in 1934 made references to things that could date it no earlier than 1832 is of no consequence whatsoever to me.

The Hidden Hand is NOT any president, pope, mason, or rabbi but the very thing that I have been harping on since 2008: an infectious organism that has taken over the brains of its Chosen People to use them as Thumb Puppets for its purpose. The cover for this book is a crop of an image that Fran did as part of another project that can be seen in full in her book Visions.

As part of the 20+ pages of The Protocols I wrote a 144-page book explaining how that could be. Initially it was offered as a narration on CD along with text. That brought in meager sales probably due to the cost. These two books are also priced at a dollar a piece for me and Fran because the information is so critical to get out there that we thought to incentivize it with an affordable price tag. You can get the 20+ pages of The Protocols anywhere on the internet or in print.

You CAN’T get my surgical analysis found anywhere else on the planet that offers a complete explanation of what is going on and HOW TO STOP IT.

As I write this, I’m convincing myself that when Lulu raises its prices in August 2025 that I will probably raise the price of this book.

A vague memory of verbiage somewhere of: pearls to the swine reverberates in my lofty cranium.

Just in case you didn’t grow up on the farm and didn’t know. Pigs are garbage disposers: they will eat literally EVERYTHING including humans. So, if you value pearls and might be disheartened by the idea of an unclean beast gobbling up nacred calcium nobules, that are accorded high value by necklace wearers, and then shitting them out - that is just what swine do: eat and shit, and even eat shit. To them pearls are just fish-flavored breath mints.

With 122 pages of additional blather you can see that I have invested much in the Protocols of Szion.

We switch now to Franny’s Favorite book also with a contested lineage:

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars. Another original Fran cover made specifically to fit the book content. The truncated, original 1979 version ‘found’ in a copying machine was formatted with the text in newspaper format with those annoying damned columns. I changed the format to continuous text with justified margins and put my commentary in it as is featured in Eve’s ILL. So if you are poor and you want to just hang on to Eve for the EXACT same material you will find in this book, then you have only passed up the collector’s option of having an original Fran Zetta work of art on the cover of a stand-alone version of the classic work.

Because I am flippant 105.3% of the time, I say with all sincerity: do NOT loan out a book like this because history shows that you will never get it back. That’s fine from my point of view because then you have to buy a second one, I’m just trying to save you money on yet another book that gets me and Fran only one dollar each.

This book too has deconstruction of the text with insights that can be had nowhere else on the planet! Why? Because I’ve been doing this for TWENTY-FIVE FUCKING YEARS and in that time I have found NO ONE who matches the genius I have put out there.

People are STILL getting their information from obvious yahoodim Family members who are controlled opposition that will mix up to 90% truth with 10% lies just to sucker you in. My stuff has always been steel I-beam between the eyes 100% truth 100% of the time to the best of my ability.

I show in an non-book promoting Stack that you don’t even need to be lied to in order to be put in lethal danger. Trust No One Patrick Jordan · Jul 18 Read full story These fucking Gatekeepers only need to hide TINY secrets that are the difference between life and death and we’re all fucking Goners.

You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.

I haven’t found any evidence of anyone like me before.

Given the mind-gutted youth — I have no expectation of anyone like me coming after.

We had our chance to snuff Evil when it was small.

Now the whole world is a poison ivy patch with thistles and we’re all naked.

If you bought enough of our books you could toss them out there as stepping stones to get to where you want to go, but just be sure that that destination is still there before you try to get there. You might consider buying enough books to just put around the ground to mulch out the evil weeds to stand your ground. We’re in a Closed System. There really isn’t anywhere else to go.

SWQW is my 20th book. 12 more to go (I found another one I forgot to list). Hell, you could mulch the ivy and thistles and build a castle with that much wood fiber!

Didn’t they always say that fiber is good for you?