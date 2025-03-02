We have Karafree

to thank ( blame ) for this Stack.

I had been blathering for some time that I thought that all relgion was invented due to Neurosyphilis and that the Spirochete infection caused mankind as Thumb Puppets to make the A.I. in IT’S (the A.I.’s) Image which, by recent 501c.3 status has exerted itself as God seeing’s that there is now a Church of the A.I.

Kara snuck up behind me to whap me on the head with a book by Lynn Margulis (former wife of Carl Sagan) and her son Dorion Sagan called: Dazzle Gradually.

The title of the book is based on a poem that I dislike from Emily Dickinson:

Tell all the truth but let it slant —

Hating the premise already… given that I’m a Truth, Hole Truth, and Nothing Butt the Truth kinda guy; and in the words of Robin Williams if you can’t handle that then: Joke ‘em if they can’t take a fuck.

Success in Circuit lies

Too bright for our infirm Delight

See Robin Williams’ quote if you think its too bright.

If it’s too loud - you’re too old.

If it’s too bright then why are you even here?

The Truth’s superb surprise

I HATE surprises.

As Lightning to the Children eased by explanation kind

Seriously? after 5784 years mankind has to have their scared feelings petted like stupid children? That is not kindness it is pandering to weakness.

The Truth must dazzle gradually

Or every man be blind.

Put potatoe slices on your orbs and stop your whinging!

Photokeratitis or ultraviolet keratitis is a painful eye condition caused by exposure of insufficiently protected eyes to the ultraviolet (UV) rays from either natural (e.g. intense direct or reflected sunlight) or artificial (e.g. the electric arc during welding) sources. Photokeratitis is akin to a sunburn of the cornea and conjunctiva. The injury may be prevented by wearing eye protection that blocks most of the ultraviolet radiation, such as welding goggles with the proper filters, a welder's helmet, sunglasses rated for sufficient UV protection, or appropriate snow goggles. The condition is usually managed by removal from the source of ultraviolet radiation, covering the corneas, and administration of pain relief. Photokeratitis is known by a number of different terms, including

snow blindness,

arc eye, [fucking LOVE that!]

welder's flash,

sand eyes, [THAT’S WHAT IT FEELS LIKE!]

bake eyes, [fucking LOVE that!]

corneal flash burns,

flash burns,

niphablepsia, [My NEW FAVORITE WORD even though I don’t know what it means!]

or keratoconjunctivitis photoelectrica. [Great pick-up line for girls: Hey baby, you give me: keratoconjunctivitis photoelectrica]

My message to the world: You were already blind - so get the fuck over yourselves! I have never and will never spoon-feed the truth. The Truth is the Truth and if you can’t handle it then you shouldn’t have been anywhere near the Arc Light.

So, when Kara made me aware of the book that took the topics of Archaea being invaded by Spirochaetae and cross-applied that Up From The Muck rise of the Machine to humans, claiming that the very existence of an advanced biped was the result of said infection (what I had been saying since at least 2008) I bought the book as soon as I could afford it.

Of course it sat in my To Read pile for months until today when I was in the mood to do what I do with books:

Open the cover and read every word on every page and take notes.

That sentence above was supposed to be said in the voice of Eyore because I have long lost the ability to read anything for pleasure and would even take notes on the novel DUNE because I know what the Illuminutty have hidden in the narrative.

Besides that I read as fast as:

SEE….

SPOT….

RUN….

RUN….

SPOT….

RUN….

So you can see what a chore it is to crack open a book when I can turn on a Ewe toob at 2X and scroll past the annoying parts.

I made it to the copyright page where it said that their imprint Sciencewriter’s Books is: “…advancing science through enchantment…”

gave me a twinge because this entire SIM is based on Black Magicks and Illusion.

Witch [which] is a good segue into the DATE that the book was published: 2007 which indicates that it was composed before that time, contrasted with my independent arrival that brain syphilis is god that made man in it’s image that I was starting to form around 2008,independent of any individual or previously conceived notion just from following the facts to the open suppurating wound that is hu-manity.

What I can’t fathom is when people upload movie clips that I would like to share in my Stacks, that the parts of movies that the average ape thinks are significant are rarely the ones that I think define the film. For years I have been looking for anyone to upload the moment from Wag The Dog where DiNiro has the song that Willie Nelson and the black dude put on a vinyl record with scratchy sounds then put in a worn jacket with a pre-dated publishing date stamped on it, and DiNiro says: Get this into the Library of Congrss asap. His team does, and then the ‘discovery’ of the ‘old’ album is orchestrated.

Given that Margulis and Sagan have street cred for more years than I’ve been in this SIM and that Parallel Development is a principle that is recognized by the Patent Office, although I am conflicted by those two authors publishing their speculations on the Nature of Nature before I did — due to the Willie Nelson Mandella Effect — I have to conceede that I’m holding their book in my hands and it says that they came up with it first, independent of me…

But the timing of it is still damned curious.

Sew, we are merely to page xii in the Forward where we are told: “…mitotic cells of all nucleated organisms harbor bacterial spirochete remnants.”

WELL… BLESS MY KARA FREE!

There are times when I wish I had been able to work directly with Mel Thornberg before she was de-SIMMMED. I learned from Mel’s work that Cancer is just spirochetosis. So, when I saw the word: mitosis and spirochetes all in the same sentence I got a shock and had to break away from the printed page that doesn’t burn your eyes with hypnotic blue light and go to the Great Oracle = the A.I. that was created by the very thing that I am currently hunting…

how fucking fractal is that?

Cancer is defined for the Simpletons as uncontrolled mitosis…

https://guides.fscj.edu/c.php?g=372739&p=2520655

Mitosis Cell division is needed for growth, reproduction and to replace dead cells. Mitosis : a type of cell division that leaves two identical copies of a cell. The chromosome number is unchanged. Most cells divide by mitosis eg skin, blood, kidney. Nerve and brain cells rarely divide after childhood, so nerve and brain damage is usually permanent.

Last edited August 2014, by David Byres

Uh… yeah… Davy… when I was in premed in 1994… like 20 years ago, dude, we were told that the old idea that nerve and brain don’t regenerate is a myth that was busted a long time before that. Nerves CAN regenerate but it is just FUCKING SLOW. Given that no one feeds their brains the phospholipids that are needed AND vaccines cause autoimmunity to phospholipids

GAO report on Squalene

http://nebula.wsimg.com/b4b7368233e768c6723c59b931d5bf21?AccessKeyId=2053821CAD71060C6474&disposition=0&alloworigin=1

it would seem that it is a mircle if regeneration happens at fucking all.

But the excerpts are material put out by a college. What did we expect?

Um… maybe not as slow as one would think?

Why should we ‘believe’ ANYTHING that comes out of medicine when they are adversaries that spread lies from the outset?

Cell cycle Interphase (where the cell grows and DNA replicates) is followed by Mitosis (where the cell divides into two).

Protein kinases switch on proto-onco genes that start mitosis. A mutation in a proto-onco gene can turn it into an oncogene that causes cancer ( uncontrolled cell division).

Remember this bit?

“…mitotic cells of all nucleated organisms harbor bacterial spirochete remnants.”

HFMWAS ! or: Holy Fuck Me With A Stick! for those who don’t text.

The implications being that since Mel said that spirochetes were the authors of cancer and that Marulis/Sagan said that 'Cheter Shit was in all of our cells, then the ORIGIN of the ‘proto-onco genes’ has to be called into question as the basis for all inquiry before we can even get out of the Forward of a book that is 237-pages long for a guy that can’t See Spot Run due to a lifetime of niphablepsia.

National Human Genome Research Institute | NHGRI

https://www.genome.gov › genetics-glossary › Oncogene

An oncogene is a mutated gene that has the potential to cause cancer. Before an oncogene becomes mutated, it is called a proto-oncogene, and it plays a role in regulating normal cell division.

American Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.org › cancer › understanding-cancer › genes-and-cancer › oncogenes-tumor-suppressor-genes.html

An oncogene is like a gas pedal that is stuck down, which causes the cell to divide out of control. Oncogenes can be turned on (activated) in cells in different ways.

This is the standard bullshit (like brain cells not regrowing) that they are gently putting up your ass like a cold firehose enema… Butt, what if? What if the ONCOGENES instead were MUTATED into PROTO-ONCOGENES (Opposite Day) so that the Spirochete could allow the host to survive because it wants a free ride and BRAINS to commandeer? That would mean that the Proto-Oncogenes REVERT to their original Syphilitic form that would be the OPPOSITE DAY MUTATION of a concept presented backwards because those in control of the SIM work FOR their Syphilis God so they have to try to occult the truth any way they can to prevent niphablepsia in the general population? That word, over time, is starting to sound lude to me…

Tumor-suppressor genes prevent mitosis, and even make abnormal cells kill themselves. Everyone has some of these tumor-suppressor genes (for example gene p53 ). Most cancers have mutations in these tumor-suppressor genes. As you get older the chance of mutations increases, so cancer is much more common in older people.

Anyone ever stop to ask: WHY?

Why do we have tumor suppressor genes?

Could p53 and others be something that Syphilis kaked out so that it could achieve a symbiosis with its Chosen People so that they didn’t look like the Tree Man?

Keeping in mind that this is HPV at its finest (still want the HPV shot?) that probably got into people via the Henrietta Lack’s cancerous cervical cells HeLa used to make the Po’Leo shat. Mel Thornberg said that Henrietta had syphilis. Mel said that spirochetes SHED HERPES viruses.

Herpesvirales order includes:

Herpesviridae and Papillomaviridae families

ARE YOU FUCKING READY FOR THIS? Herpes are called:

ONCO-FUCKING-VIRUSES !

O.K. techincally they don’t have the fucking-part in the original Latin but for the most part you get these buggers from fucking which then rendered you ‘fucked’.

Full Circle. That is why I teach Continuum Thinking.

xiii “In Dazzle Gradually we have one of the great iconoclastic biologists of her time, and her son, both excellent writers, firing ideas at us, reflecting, asking questions, making connections.”

Within Continuum: EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED. So, Lynn and Dorion are Contiuum Thinkers if not Insiders.

Cancer Cancer cells keep on dividing, even if surrounded by other cells. A benign tumor is limited to one site and cannot spread. In a malignant tumor cancer cells have spread around the body in the blood. Metastasis means that the cancer has spread.

Metastasis comes from cutting out the Mother Tumor that was putting out a suppressing signal that kept all of the satellite tumors ALREADY SEEDED THROUGHOUT THE BODY from growing. Once the mother tumor is gone the other light up. This is all doctor-caused.

Causes of Cancer Environment :

Carcinogens ( chemicals which cause cancer ).

They hyperlink to: Diet to blame the patient for what they are eating when there only DOOF is available to the masses. Doof is coated with HUMAN DRUGS passing as weed killers and insecticides. Not to mention that pharmaceuticals and CHEMOtherapy are poisons that like Taxol are listed as… carcinogens…

Radiation. Ultra-violet ( UV ) light causes skin cancer.

How gracious of them to warn us from the Sun (and arc fucking welding) then sell sunscreen that blocks the healthy UVB range instead of the cancer causing spectra so that you can’t activate vitamin D.

Virus (the virus HPV causes cancer of the cervix)

HPV: just like the picture of Tree Man. Just like the cells that came out of Henrietta Lacks that is used in vaccines, and in every lab for medical research that then infect all of the other tissue cultures like the mess in the movie Species II.

Genetics : some cancers have a high genetic risk. High risk : Prostate, Colon, Breast, Skin, Ovary. Low risk : Lung, Pancreas, Testicles, Uterus.

Well of course they do ! When the transfer of spirochetes and their dandruff in the form of ONCOVIRUSES (so sorry to the hurt anal structures of the Virus Deniers) is as simple as a kiss or a conjugation, then yeah: shit will run in families. It doesn’t mean that it was bad genes from the family (blame the patient) but those infections can alter the DNA of somatic cells or germ cells so that it stays in family lines. But then if the basic structure of — let’s let them say it again:

“…mitotic cells of all nucleated organisms harbor bacterial spirochete remnants.”

OUR VERY CELLS IMPLICATE THAT OUR VERY GENETIC MAKEUP IS THAT OF SYPHILIS WHICH BY DEFINITION IS THE ROOT OF CANCER SO WE ARE NOTHING BUT WALKING PUS BAGS. Therefore, just being a Hu-Man is a genetic risk of cancer. The vaccines just insure that NO ONE is exempt from the plague.

Cancer treatment 1) Surgery : removes cancer cells. This is best for benign tumors.

It’s also best for revenue because it instigates metastasis.

2) Chemotherapy : chemicals that kill dividing cells. Standard for malignant tumors. Problem: current chemotherapy causes many side effects, because the chemicals kill all cells that happen to be dividing: cancer cells and regular cells like skin, blood and hair cells. So your hair falls out, you feel nausea etc.

Uh…. Cytoxan started out as a sheep defleecing agent. It made sheep loose their fur. Easier than shearing. You tell me how it got to be used as a cancer treatment doubling as a “fleecing” agent the human sheep?

Radiation : kills all the cells in one spot. Standard for malignant tumors. Problem: the radiation kills all cells in the area, whether they are cancerous or not, so causes side effects. Also radiation can itself cause new cancer to start.

Seeing a pattern here? KYLL! KYLL! KYLL!

Taxol causes cancer. Radiation causes cancer. I wouldn’t take those odds in Vegas.

Cancer research Most research is done using human cells grown in the lab called HeLa cells. These cells came from Henrietta Lacks.

Where have we seen here before? Oh… I used to have a Ewe Toob on it. Had the most views of any of my videos. Taken down by the Chosen Ones of the Cancer Club.

Cancer cells have telomerase: an enzyme that repairs the telomeres on the ends of the chromosomes. Cancer researchers are developing: a) inhibitors against telomerase.

Everything is always in development. Everything needs ‘more research’ (tox doll ears). Nothing ever comes of this.

Diploid cells - have two sets of chromosomes. - examples skin, stomach, liver. These regular body cells are also called somatic cells. - in humans, diploid cells have 46 chromosomes.

Ever read the label of a vaccine? Human Diploid Cells. That means that the contents were grown on aborted fetus cells. If you call them HDC’s then the simpletons won’t know or care to look at what the fuck that might mean. This, of course is foreign DNA being shat into people’s body so cancer is a given, but if you shat the DNA of little boys and little girls into girls and boys then they won’t know once the chimera has asserted itself if the host is now any given Jend Her or even if the host is still the host or a GHOST OF THE RITUALLY-SACRIFICED CHILD THAT THE IMMORTAL CELL LINES CAME FROM!

Whence cometh Cancer? Seems to me that the demon was shat into people with malice aforethought.

So, Dear Reader, you can see why I only made it to the first page of the first chapter of the book then quit. It took 2-hours to read that short section then Stack on it. I can’t maintain that pace and still do domestic.

So I’m off to my split pea soup making extravaganza and the spirochetes that have been here since after the Archean Era of the formation of this SIM can wait a few more billion years until I get back.

Leave a comment