Just a little setup on Witches buried in basements and doing anything for a buck.

I’m sure she has good and referenced material. My point has been that the Szion Mists and the Not Sees (funny how the captions under the original video had it spelt that way too!) are not collaborating - THEY HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THE SAME!

But the reason that I posted the video on the book by Sim Kern is that they are claiming that they will only get $1 per book.

Anything for a buck.

Which is how we priced out a couple books that Fran Zetta did the covers for, where she and I each only get a buck a book.

This one is supremely relevant to the topic of the video:

as is this one:

this one is just art and has a more ‘humorous’ (if sardonic black satire that makes you grimmace can be considered humor) bent (definitely bent) to it.

This is just flat-out a Fuck-You! To the Whirled indulgent nod to my pre-teen youth

And this one destroys ANY mythos surrounding the Po’Leo scam:

All netting me and My Other Sister Franny a buck a piece.

Neither of us get an advance. Neither of us get ‘royalties’ because that is treated different than direct sales because it requires a ‘publisher’. So with the other books that Franny contributed to that get higher rates of return there is no publisher stipend neither because WE simply cause the books to be printed.

The best we can do for the Children of Canaan the Land of Dust & Blood is to bring awareness since we can’t even afford to pay our own bills.

The best we can do is highlight that Family Insanos now have their own agenda of the borrowed phrase from the video below: “From the Riviera To the Sea.” That made my gut sick for the Arrogance of Shem Corp. Inc.’s heinous insult to their cousins and the world (who are next).

Our ancestors that never left us the legacy of a stamped out cigarette butt when Evil was small, knew exactly who was who and who did what. Now there has to be referreed Fact Chuckers to tell you what to believe.

There is only one thing to know even amongst my now: 739 Substacks (-137 disappeared without warning).

It’s all bad. All the time.