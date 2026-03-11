I would like to put all of the topics of instrument building under the section of Flowers in the Underworld but the deeper I go into what I abandoned 30 years ago the more I see with my jaded eyes the ABJECT BULLSHIT THAT IS THIS SIM WHERE NOTHING IS STABLE (Continuum Theory relies on ANCHORS in order to circumnavigate the treacherous Seas Of Lies) and everything seems to have been substituted by the mandibles of Mandella with outright lies, made-up shit or discoverable gaslighting like: there was never a Corn Ewe Cope Pee Yuh on the Fruit of the Lunatic Underswear lab hells.

40 years ago when we were making bass guitars, I had been looking into different Scale Lengths of instruments that is measured from the Nut at the end of the fingerboard near the headstock to the Saddle of the bridge. In doing so the reference that seems obvious would be the Grand Piano if you really want some kickass bass tone.

Uh… it’s been 40 years but I remember looking into the

TWELVE FOOT CONCERT GRAND

(which apparently practically no one makes… more Man Duller?)

for the scale length of the strings coupled with what was called:

BACK THEN:

The Effective Length of the string which includes all of the fiddly bits between the anchor and the pins before those stupid tuning friction pegs.

EFFECTIVE LENGTH.

It is longer by sometimes a few inches than the Scale Length.

So I had arrived at the best bass guitar measurements to be 36” based (based my basses on this basis) on the 12-foot grand (that barely exists).

Nice even number.

It would even lend itself to the Rule of 18 that I just learned about within this past month when looking into the 25.5” scale of Fender guitars vs. the sloppy shit intonation of a Gibson guitar (they sound chunkier because the string tension is lower and the PAF pickups give it balls through a tube amp so ‘tone’ is never a single item on the buck-it list). But I will save that for later after I do a vivesection on this whole paino (yup spelt it right) / bass thing.

A default view might be that “you were young and confused 40-years ago” but when you merely gauge that big names in piano building are Rubenstein and Steinway then the margin for gaslighting that can lift an entire town off its foundations is piano-wired into the very fabric of the SIM.

A 9-foot grand piano is not 9-feet. It can be 9-feet 4-inches.

So much for accuracy. Especially if you wanted to know if it would fit in the back seat of your Tesla. That extra 4-inches can be a bitch.

Butt it gets worse. The SCALE LENGTH of the strings within that cabinet are nowhere near the advertised size.

A 6-foot grand has about 5-feet of longest string length.

This is getting to the ridiculousness of how they label right and left-handed tuning machines on guitars…

On one messageboard there is only ONE GUY in the entire circus who even had a clue on what the physics of instrumental design might be and his comment was sloughed off by the asshat that started the thread with:

I only needed numbers to plug into an experimental spreadsheet. I am not redesigning a piano.

Same NPC brushoff that I personally get in every endeavor that I undertake like a mortician.

The whole ‘not redesigning’-thing is prescient in that:

I’ve never been able to accurately measure much beyond a tenth of a millimeter. The speaking length of C-88 in early pianos varies from around 47.5 to 51 mm. in later pianos it will be somewhat longer. There is no standard. Some of this variation is by intent, some by manufacturing variability. ddf Delwin D Fandrich

Fandrich Piano Company, Inc.

Piano Design and Manufacturing Consulting Services -- Worldwide

then you have the entire piano frame engineered on purpose under too much tension snap! to catch your head in the middle of a cat’s ball of yarn of piano strings with this from Steinway:

Piano technology has changed a lot over the centuries. The first pianofortes had fewer keys, fewer strings, and lacked iron plates. The instrument we know today as the piano developed between the late 1860’s and the mid-1960’s. During that time, pianos became more dynamic, shorter, and began to last longer than a few years. Similar to how cell phones have changed, the performance of smaller pianos has shown the most dramatic improvement. Because of that, the scale shrunk and the names changed. The world’s first baby grand piano was the Steinway & Sons Model A, invented in 1905, that settled in at 6′ long – nearly a foot longer than a baby grand piano today. The modern version of this piano is only two inches longer, but because modern baby grand pianos can perform like a 6′ piano did a century ago, we now call 6′ pianos recital grands. And yes, it does follow suit that today’s best designed 6′ pianos can outperform yesteryear’s 7′ pianos and 7′ pianos can outperform 9′ pianos from the past.

It’s all in their names.

Gaslighting. Name Changing. Shifting goalposts.

No wonder I thought that a 12-foot grand when scaled down by octave divisions (divide by 2) would arrive at the ultimate 36” scale for a bass guitar.

No telling WHAT THE ACTUAL SCALE LENGTH LET ALONE THE EFFECTIVE LENGTH WAS UNDER THAT HOOD.

Effective length…

Yeah… about that.

One day we were just living our sentence out in the SIM and all of a sudden the Cunt Trollers introduced the words: Challenge, Opportunity, and Moving Forward. OVERFUCKINGNIGHT everyone on the planetae were vomiting Problem, Oprah Nudity and Skidding Backwards as if they got a software upgrade but were never aware that these words were never part of their Lex I Con.

It is so obvious when PBS has some interpreter telling you what some native in the african bush is saying in relation to a geopolitical event in their country and as they are speaking in their tongue the forked-tongue of the Cunt Troller interpreter is interjecting the challenge, of moving forward while waiting for the right oprah nudity.

Believe me: there is NO right oprah nudity!

So, 40 years ago I was aware of what was called the Effective Length of a string when we were building basses so we reversed the headstock. The fellow that haunted the shop where we were employed, worked for a mafiaoso major name in guitar factories was on the phone when I walked by and said: “You’ll never believe what these guys are doing. They’re using left handed necks on their bass guitars.”

Next thing you know Mafia Brand Guitars (fiction - obviously - I don’t need cement shoes) came out within weeks with their own version of a left-handed peg head for their basses.

Effective Length substantially increases the TENSION on a low-fat string thus improving the tone. Today the string companies and builders are talking about it as if it is a given that they pioneered.

I laugh in contempt at the boutique builders who still robotically use the 2x2 or more arrangement of tuners on either side of a peghead because for all of the money they are charging for their ‘named’ pieces of shit, they sound like expensive rubberbands. I guess big names in the industry like to play rubberbands.

But these days piano makers and bass guitar makers and talking heads are using the phrase: Speaking Length of the string as if it was always in the lexicon and is the true label and description of EFFECTIVE LENGTH.

No wonder I dropped out of this world of self-inflated posers that pull lingo out of their asses and like that blues song pressed into vinyl with the crackles in it that Willie Nelson and the black janitor recorded for DeNiro in Wag The Dog that was snuck into the Lie Bury of Con Gress, I guess you can normalize any language and if enough people have said it long enough even Wicked Peed On Us can be adjusted to say that the industry has ALWAYS spoken of Speaking Length of a string.

But, I’m stuck - aren’t I?

I was CONVINCED that a 36” scale was harmonically accurate to the physics of a proper tension-to-length ratio when it appears that notion is total bullshit.

Half of 36 (last time I checked) is 18.

So I only just came across the Rule of 18 that I cited earlier.

Historically, the “rule of eighteen” is the mathematical formula used to determine the fret positions on the guitar neck, but it should really be called the “rule of 17.817, since technology has allowed for more accurate calculations.

Here we are again where 18 is actually not 18…

At least in these modern times.

It really WAS 18 back in the day of first guitar building and supposedly the positions of the frets would render a flatter note than would be accurate for the ‘scale’ but since a pressed string is stretched, therefore sharpened, then it should have been spot-on back in the day with an uncompensated bridge saddle.

Today they use the twelfth-root of 2 as the derivation of the 17.817 divisor to lay out the frets in more ‘accurate’ scale positions but playing that way makes them SHARP so that is why saddles are compensated backwards at the bridge.

…Left handed tuning machines are for right handed guitars… lather, rinse, repeat after me.

I laid out my first guitars using sheet metal with bluing on it with a straight edge and compass set to the twelfth root of two. So I was using the modern modified Rule of 18 without ever knowing the history of it.

We are either ignorant (correctable) or made ingnorant or lied to or natural idiots (all of the above in some cases) but with that level of confusion it has to be a mathematical IMPOSSIBILITY even in a multiple outcome universe for ANYTHING TO GET DONE!

Fake it til you make it; Make up shit as you go; take the money and run.

This has to be a SIM because the level of precision as bragged about in many industries simply doesn’t exist. It’s all just a fudge factor of projected reality in a Hollow Graph.