This guy did his homework.

Not really hard to do because the shit is so obvious, but he lays it out as a template that you can pick up and apply to any aspect of this SIM that the Yahoodies have pissed on like a dog marking its territory:

Entertainment

Sports

Poltics

Religion

Did I just repeat myself FOUR TIMES?

https://nypost.com/2015/10/04/your-favorite-song-on-the-radio-was-probably-written-by-these-two/

I’ve known this for several years but it really became obvious when there were pop-rock bands that I thought had a good sound but all of the bands were five members with a female front singer, a telecaster and/or strat or les paul guitar players, bassist and a drummer with just a rudimentary kit. The WRITING of the songs were so similar that it belied the fact that these were just industry shills cranking out Moon Pies on an assemblyline.

It was good shit, but it was still just a Shit Sandwich.

Of the shit that I could not tolerate were lyrics that were idioms dating back from the 1950s to 1930s that had no place in modern music because the average mouth-breathing post-gen-Xer wouldn’t have the first fucking clue what it meant. So, it actually sounded like it was written by some nostalgic geezer rather than some hip kids organically crafting lyrics from their own lived-experience.

The homogeneity and fakeness made sense to me within a SIM. The intrusion of the SIM into everything was brought home to me today as I parted out a FAKE CHRISTMAS TREE for the trash.

The notion that ANYONE would put the effort, money and develop infrastructure to build and mass-market to consuming mouths&anuses a FAKE TREE when you could cut down any oxygen-generator and plant it in your living room to get rid of it after a week because the needles started shedding -

Like: What The Fuck? (I don’t do texting).

You cut down a living thing to celebrate a pagan holy day, then get upset because the dead thing has chlorophyll dandruff all over your synthetic carpet, AND you have to dispose of it. Enter the Plastic & Metal Tree. Put that sonofabitch in a box after the fake religious celemasturbation and bring it out over and over again until the phtalates offgas from the plastic and even THOSE needles start falling !

So I got a sense that for a long while, the Yahoodim have been TWINING Nature. Fake flowers, fake fruit, to decorate your unliving spaces as if the rooms themselves were so disconnected from Nature that even a stand-in simulant was required. But things have advanced from the days of Wax Fruit to the point where those two songwriters were either using A.I. long before it went public or A.I. has simply replaced them and that is why ALL OF WHAT PASSES FOR MUSIC NOW SOUNDS THE SAME. Fractal iterations of what living beings USED to create. A COPY with NO ORIGINAL.

People have been tricked to allow their DNA to be stolen or they are so collossally stupid that they GIVE it away so that their very essence can be SIMULATED which is kinda creepy if we started with the premise that WE WERE ALREADY IN A SIM.

A SIM OF A SIM.

SIM SIMINY, SIM SIMINY, SIM SIM SIRI. I’m a clone that is fractal as fractal can be.

Doesn’t matter if Dick Van Dyke is ded. They can Deep Fake him into a new Marry Pop-Ins to sing my new version of the song.

There are now bands that are fully A.I. generated so what is the end-point from the 1960s Mockingbird military brat kids being planted to sell an MK operation? to 5-levels of Industry Plants? to A.I. that is just pixels on a screen that still accomplish the audio-visual entrainment to entertain the mASSES as they wither away in their Matrix Pods?

Supposedly these Simulated Bands have viewers/listeners/streamers but those are just numbers reported by the A.I. that may or may not be real or verifiable, but if they were real stats then how would anyone know if they were living beings consuming this trash or if it was just Bot Spawn logging hits on a something that the Bot Master had spawned?

But here is where it goes bad and there is no separating out the floating shit from the tidy bowl blue water going down the toilet once this starts flushing:

Rick used A.I. to analyze if something is A.I. or not.

I learnt in turd grade: You cannot use the word itself when giving a defintion of that word.

I guess no one else gradjewwaited turd grade.

Here’s the beauty of what I outlined above that Rick vlogged about a couple months before his other video above: HE WAS IN A CLOSED-DOOR SESSION WITH CON-FUCKING-GRESS TESTIFYING ABOUT A.I. INTERLOPING IN MUSIC.

Didn’t I just get done saying that the Yahoody SIMLords (like a Slum Lord butt worse) had their talons into EVERYTHING from enterentrainment to politics? Butt if you consider that Mockingbird was a govern mente run MK project using all media as its programming vehicle then there has NEVER been separation of Church & State.

So EVERYTHING IS FAKE.

But it has ALWAYS been that way.

None of it is real. None of it is believable. None of it is anything else but a control mechanism that might even end up ending you.

When fractal geometry first developed there were those who called it the Fingerprint Of God. I subscribe to the Stephen King/Dante version of Greco-Roman Hades/Hell where Hell Is In The Repetition. So… Fractal Iteration is just a sim of a sim of a sim ad naseum infinitum. If that’s god then we have to go all Nietzsche on its ass.

Welcome to what I called the Disbelieve Everything Psyop. Where no one trusts anything; which is how it was designed: to so demoralize the Hive Mate that they don’t know if reality is real so then they ALLOW themselves to be told what is/is not real or just submit to the Anna Thezia because it is too hard to think for one’s self.