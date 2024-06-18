I’ve been posting a lot of shit in a cereal fashion (Kookoo for Coco-Puffs and Fruit Loops mainly) about what the Tear Your state is up to so that folks are aware of what is going on and, like in this video, formulate a countermeasure.

https://www.fifoil.com/radiant-barriers/silver-shield/

can’t say that this would work, but it’s worth a try with the flat stuff not the bubblewrap - unless that’s what you want for R-value while deflecting The Man.

I post this to emphasize that the Govern Mente (Mind Control) is actually FEARFUL. It is so fearful of what it doesn’t know, cannot see, hasn’t controlled, that it has gotten beyond anal micromanagement of Total Information Awareness.

The only thing that insecure in its own security is a predator parasite that FEARS it’s prey-host and discovery. Because once you know you have a tapeworm then reasonable people would start titrating the poison to get rid of it.

That’s something that can be used against them. like they use fear as a tool against us.

The other thing is that it shows that for all of the force-multiplier that technology gives, they are scared little bugs so although they are a Clear & Present Danger Lee Thall threat it makes them look pathetic.

Dan McCarthy would always say: Evil will NEVER leave you alone.

It has to have it’s dick (detectives? phalluses?) in everything so the only way to stop it is to cut the dicks off.

Folks are concerned about the panopticon. It’s not coming. It’s always been here.

