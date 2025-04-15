23:34 min The stories we're told are no longer our stories. They're halftruths rather they're maybe 20% of the truth built on conjecture and profit the real stories they're buried beneath layers of concrete misused materials parking lots and corporate agendas.

I had no idea that Truth came in percentages.

It’s like when I asked the healthfood store manager.

“What does 85% organic mean?”

”Well,” he said with an ironic smile, “It has 15% of something you don’t want to eat.”

James Burke of Connections fame said: If you don’t know where you have been, you don’t know where you are going.

If they are lying to us about EVERYTHING then what is the point of studying anything? including and especially ‘health’ because I’ve been doing JUST THIS for the past quarter of a century and know for a fact that there are no answers out there. Not because there are no answers out there but because they keep changing the parameters of the game so that by the time you catch up with the assaults they did to you 30 years ago, you’ve got 30 years of ‘newer’ insults and the next latest fuckshittery to sort out.

Ecclesiates 12:12 And further, by these, my son, be admonished: of making many books there is no end; and much study is a weariness of the flesh.

Ecclesiastes 1:15-18 That which is crooked cannot be made straight: and that which is wanting cannot be numbered. I communed with mine own heart, saying, Lo, I am come to great estate, and have gotten more wisdom than all they that have been before me in Jerusalem: yea, my heart had great experience of wisdom and knowledge. And I gave my heart to know wisdom, and to know madness and folly: I perceived that this also is vexation of spirit. For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.

Book of Jordan 18:19 Fuck it. Fuck it all.

