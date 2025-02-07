In no specific order and not intended to be suffered through without 1.5X speed or higher and not without sufficient equine central nervous system depressants…

I offer what the A.I. offers me on a regular basis on the off-chance that it hasn’t profiled Thee and Me to have the same things show up in our feeds. Which is often the case where a Little Red Hen will send me a video that just appeared in my suggestions as if it wants to see if we will take the cheese in the maze.

This one falls in the category of: If you think YOU are having a bad day…

I despise this channel and the way they present with the emphasis on the MK drug called Coffee that is always present just like Jason Christoff warned us. So I skip and I play on high speed and the gist of it is this:

Life is a lethal video game written by someone or something with a lethal sense of humor that just likes torture. This existence is NOT a blessing, or a gift, and lacks all beauty beyond the perfection of the infliction of Evil upon those trapped in the Game Space. The Crystal of Evil is exquisitely formed despite its chaos and obviously operates autonomously and without interference even from the fabled ‘god’.

We each find ourselves in our own particular Circle in Hell. Like Dante and Virgil you can go deeper in if you wanted to, but each punishment seems tuned to the particular Damned Soul. I’ve got nothing but pity for the guy.

And they say that a .22 caliber is not very effective.

====================================================

Talk about hating the presenter of a particular channel…

Where’s that .22?

Yes, I suffered through this as I do with most of my 20 tabs that I open in a serial (cereal) fashion at at least 1.5 speed to ‘watch’ while I’m doing something else because I have multiple other important things to do.

This particular one is posted specifically for KaraFree who brought us to the awareness of Dazzle Gradually by Lynn Margulis that postulates that archaea and spirochetes conspired to make humans (my hack at the plotline). Which, if you think about it: the Alien Franchise started with the And Then There Were None thriller in space that evolved to Ridley Scott saying that the Engineers WORSHIPPED THE PARASITE that they create life with….

Hmmm… haven’t I been saying just that for 17 years? The Bug IS God.

What I was waiting for in the monotone rusky video was mechanism of action that would explain what these fakeass ‘scientists’ were trying to do beyond making the next Buy Oh We Upon that would wipe out the worldwide rice crop of fungus mixed with shit-bacteria.

NONE. No MOA.

Of course not.

He VAGUELY talked about ‘symbiotic’ infection of bacteria in fungus with vague reference of toxins…

Was the mold toxigenic?

Was the bacteria donating the toxin?

Why were there two strains of bacteria = one that was tolerated and grew slowly in the mold but another strain was instantly defeated by the fungal IMMUNE SYSTEM or the bacteria destroyed the fungus?

Yeah… I know…

There are no immune systems.

There are no viruses.

There are no humans left. Just asshats that can’t think for themselves so they Project Mockingbird repeat everything that tickles their peepees because they don’t know the first thing about the Scientific Method because they beLIEve that Science is a bad word and that it is a religion.

The ONE THING that comrade drone-on-ski DID NOT TALK ABOUT were the BACTERIOPHAGES that could determine if the bacteria that lived in the mold that Jack Built were toxigenic yet symbiotic, or MYCOPHAGES that perhaps had a REVERSE EFFECT to induce symbiosis with the invading bacteria by keeping it in check.

Yeah… I know…

Virofuckingphages…

=============================================

I’ll post some other videos in Jordan’s Jarage just because practical tips might help out some tool-users on this list.

=============================================

Butt… It’s just a polite Made In Canada jackboot with dogshit in the waffles that is stomping your face….

====================================================

For a moment I thought the poor guy was going to be arrested by the American Jackbooted Thugs for doing the right thing.

===============================================

Case in Point

======================================================

I have grown fond of Shorts because I don’t have time for 3-hour printed diatribes with horrific background music by those who think they know the secrets of the universe but can’t make their point in a few seconds even using a computer voice.

WHOOPS!

As Al Bundy would say: Was that outloud?

OK. So the A.I. suggested it.

So I watched it.

Got more out of the Secrets of the Universe in 8 seconds….

====================================================

We’ll just close out this marathon session with someone with a dark sense of humor that makes me laugh:

