Well… it’s done. I got generous donut nations to cover renewal of my website and domain for the next 5 years.

Life is strange.

What’s strange about it is: IT’S NOT LIFE!

So, whereas I was in a hurry to spend the money wisely and insure that VaccineFraud would be frauding all the hell over the place even when I’m gone (please God! oh… wait… there is no god…) the nagging thought at the back of my Mud Pellet was: If I pay now to insure that the prices don’t go up when Jan Yew Wary First rolls around then —

YOU KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN!

They will issue a coupon or promotion to renew for the new year with a discount because I was too concerned about the prices GOING UP.

Opposite Day.

That concept only failed me once and it was because fuckinggoddamned docked whores TOLD THE TRUTH!

I was disappointed that when I stacked about the new site being built on the new Namecheap platform, I had axed people to check it out on cellphones and laptops to see if there were any gross formatting errors and if the links worked for them.

CRICKETS.

OK… cockroaches. Same thing but not quite as tasty.

Sew, basically I’m walking away. The Stacks and the Website will be legacy items that Bots and Hu-Bots and the remaining actual-real Hu-men/women on the planet can visit for amusement and curiosity inperpetuity (at least until the UN/WEF destroys the fucking planet).

Thank you to all the donut-naters for making this possible.

I am full of grate.



Cheerios

(about as nutritious as those roach bars! and just as crunchy - even in cockroach milk!)