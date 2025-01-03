Accordion
This stuff amuses me more than the Keystone Cops gettting stuck on railroad tracks with two trains coming in opposite directions.
I’ve worked on jobs that weren’t this stupidly bad but I had serious concerns on how anything would stay up when fully finished during a high wind let alone a tornado.
The jobs weren’t with the crews of my friends who endeavored to do things right, but by hack collections of Fellow Masons that included crews of roofers, insulators, and framers who spoke zero englais.
I’m impressed by how the building in the video folded so elegantly.
Given that trees were sacrificed for that Performance Art, it really pisses me off because no builder in their right mind would do something like that, let alone the on-site inspectors allow it to be done.
But then that is the point of all of this. The brains of the over-40s have been gutted so that there is no experience or logic base to draw from. So I really don’t see humans surviving their return to Cavemen after this Reset. They just lack ALL survival skills.
When I went to buy my first house in 1996 the estate agent told me he wouldn't show me any home built after 1990 because the building code was changed to allow for minimal engineering required. ( I know! An estate agent with principles.... More like didn't want his " reputation" sullied).
So what I learnt later was that if you build using products that just have to meet the absolute minimum standards there is no margin for error. The products must be faultless so to the installation.
Just the timber grading process alone ( Australian standards) allows for 1 in 16 length of timber that have been visually or infrared machine grade to not meet the grade and can be sold/ sent out to carpenters that don't have timber grading certificates to shoot inaccurately with nail guns. ( My father went in after the framers on his new house and put in not less than 500 nails by hand that did not connect wood to wood.)
Don't start me on imported building products.
Oh, and most of the roofs that you see flying off in storms don't do that if the builder has cross strapped rafters to the footings.
The uplift of wind over a roof is surprisingly massive.
I usually delete rants like this butt someone might find it more interesting than Muskintrumpet's latest french horn practice.
It literally folded upon itself. I laughed but actually it is pathetically sad.