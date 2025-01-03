This stuff amuses me more than the Keystone Cops gettting stuck on railroad tracks with two trains coming in opposite directions.

I’ve worked on jobs that weren’t this stupidly bad but I had serious concerns on how anything would stay up when fully finished during a high wind let alone a tornado.

The jobs weren’t with the crews of my friends who endeavored to do things right, but by hack collections of Fellow Masons that included crews of roofers, insulators, and framers who spoke zero englais.

I’m impressed by how the building in the video folded so elegantly.

Given that trees were sacrificed for that Performance Art, it really pisses me off because no builder in their right mind would do something like that, let alone the on-site inspectors allow it to be done.

But then that is the point of all of this. The brains of the over-40s have been gutted so that there is no experience or logic base to draw from. So I really don’t see humans surviving their return to Cavemen after this Reset. They just lack ALL survival skills.

