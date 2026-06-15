VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Otto's avatar
Otto
10h

Only people, mostly guys, that have experience drilling anything can relate to this article. I relate. Been there done that. Broke many high carbon steel bits/drills due to being in a hurry and not having a drill press. I also bent many Chinese knock-offs. Yes! I bent them. The metal of these was ofter then cold lead and harder then your morning poop.

I refuse to buy Chinese poop.

Dude, let's not talk about how many bolt heads have you stripped only to spend hours in sheer misery to painstakingly extract such a crappy bolt used in a product that would be cheaper to buy again for less than the hours you spent on the removal of the damned crappy bolt? Fuck me dead twice.

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3 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Otto's avatar
Otto
4h

Do I get a prize?

As Gwyneth wrote you can switch writing style between High English ala Shakespeare and a hood thug's jive and still your writing has a weird way of being logical.

I can't touch your sense of humor with a 3 meter stick. You da man. I bow to you.

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