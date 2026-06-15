WHERE THE HELL IS MY 1/8” BRADPOINT TITANIUM NITRIDE DRILL BIT?

There is a continuing non-joke between me and a fellow on a farm not far from me that it takes about a half an hour to find your tools BEFORE YOU EVER START A JOB.

Then, if you’ve estimated that a job will take a half an hour: multiple that by THREE to get the MINIMUM TIME TO COMPLETE it unless Princess thinks the SIM needs an update and turns it into a three day job because something cat eye strophi call Lee went wrong.

Side note: Urine Geller (Family) was famous for psychic abilities until James Randi (looks EXACTLY like a rabbi) debunked him and other things (except for vaccines where the Elder told me that ‘vaccines have saved MILLIONS OF LIVES’ just like the rabbi contemporary of Jenner had memefied in 1800).

We’ll get to the significance of Geller as I spin my metallic yarn.

Increasingly, like with my neighbor and our Little Red Hens, it is noticable that SHIT JUST DISAPPEARS. You can be working with something one moment, and then next you can’t find it even though you METHODICALLY sort through, re-arrange or clean up the entire workspace. Then, after you have given up (we suspect that Princess consumes resignation, grief, and defeat) THE FUCKING THING WILL SHOW UP RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU.

Given that I brag about the size of my brain and the fact that I have been working with tools since 1973, this is not some phenomena of a distracted mind, target-fixation blindness, or any other fabrication that the Family psychejobs would try to inflict on the problem being US instead of a SIM that is FUCKING WITH US BECAUSE IT CAN.

Back to the Point. Brad point. Drill Bit.

If you are not a wood-worker then you may not appreciate the signficance of a twist drill with a center-finding point ground into the tip and two sharp wings that cut with razor precision into wood. Normal twist drills will dance on metal and wood so unless you use a center-bit or a step drill you are going to have imprecision.

When I make instruments I can SEE an error of 1/16th of an inch that is blantant to me and unacceptable if there are mechanical functions that need to be keep in tolerance. Even worse if a minor error at the start COMPOUNDS by the time you get to the end. Working at a particular level of precision can allow you to see 1/32nd to 1/64th of an inch difference which is a big deal when you need a musical instrument to be precise, but at some point if it is cosmetic then that level of variation would be what you are personally able to tolerate.

Ewe Tube is a valuable resource for people to share their discoveries and techniques. I consumed a LOT of videos on woodworking jigs. Invested in making them and then hung them on the wall never to use them again. They did NOT perform as advertised.

I made a drilling jig to help me get accurately spaced holes in a line spanning two feet.

The only conclusion I can make having spent over three weeks trying to make it work before I went BACK to just doing the job free-hand is that since we are in a SIM ALL of the obstacles to getting it to work as claimed that I identified and set out correcting

other than getting a multi-thousand dollar precision industrial horizontal mill

is that it SHOULD HAVE WORKED but the SIM was just fucking with me for laughs.

Like I said: Working wood and metal since 1973.

Butt the BIT!

In order to drill 24 sets of 3-holes, I needed my 1/8” brad point bit.

Couldn’t find it.

Looked in my normal twist drill index with over a hundred bits made in China by Tool Shop (normally a decent low price substitute but not in this case) that was full of empty slots for missing bits many of which were in the bottom of the case broken off.

Anyone ever tried to BREAK high speed steel?

These titanium nitride-coated Pieces of Shit were NOT high speed steel.

So I couldn’t even use the substitute for the brad point in the form of a twist drill because when that 1/8”er was in the chuck it was wobbling like a drunk with a slingshot.

Then I remembered that I had a collection of non-TiN-coated brad-points in a block of wood (days before index boxes) that were my favorite black iron-nitride coated sharper-than-razor bits, so I pulled THOSE out to find that when Chuck had a Bit in his Mouth that that 1/8”er spun like an amusement park ride just about to jettison the patrons.

HOW IN THE FUCK DOES A BIT THAT YOU THOUGHT was high speed steel get bent in the form of a dog-leg sitting in a hole in a 2x4 EVEN IF THE ENTIRE BLOCK WAS DROPPED ON THE GROUND 30 YEARS AGO (I’m restarting projects I abandoned 30-years ago) and you put it back as if it was even useful?

Shit like that goes directly into the recycle bucket just to get it out of circulation.

How was something so damaged still in that slot?

What The Fuck? (IDT = I Don’t Text).

So if you’ve ever seen Uri Geller he supposedly used psychic energy to bend metal spoons, when it is merely putting a chemical compound on the metal ahead of time, letting it do its work while he’s blathering, and then the rubbing of the fingers over the metal causes enough heat to cause the spoon to go limp.

I’ve always wondered if his obituary would ever reveal toxic chemical poisoning?

So I’m convinced that Uri Geller snuck into my shop and did his poison spoon trick on my iron phosphide favorite drill bit just to piss me off 30-years later. Wouldn’t put it past them. Family have been working through millennia-long plans for like - well… millennia.

So, OK, I went into the house to look for the 1/8”er in question.

Nothing.

I put the magnet to cracks & crevices (IN THE SHOP! what were YOU thinking?) to see if it had fallen somewhere or got buried in wood dust and metal chips (sounds kinda good right now with some Ranch Dressing).

NOTHING.

So I did what any red-blooded turnip would do I went to the 9/64” bradpoint and got the job done before midnight last ni—- today…

If anyone who has contributed to Little Ava’s Harp Project has wondered what their gifts have gone to, then just factor in that TIMES THREE ratio for why This Old Harp is like what Norm said at the beginning of every episode:

“Hey, Jord. How’s it going?”

”Well, we’re behind schedule, and over-budget.”

Not my fault! I would have been done with this weeks ago if Princess wasn’t changing the rules of physics in the SIM.

Honest. It’s not me.

It’s Her.