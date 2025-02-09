A single Word paints a Thousand Pictures
=== poem by K. Lolli
ILLETES
=====================================================
Source of Inspiration:
K Lolli
Sort of like obummer's rumored 'death panels', I knew this was coming after watching Soilent Green ... I dunno, some 7 or 8 years ago.
Anyhow, thanks so much for sharing this. While I've pretty much had enough exposure to the wickedness of the medikill-industrial-complex, and its associated mentally-ill illetes, I am as always open to and grateful for your willingness to share <3
Patrick Jordan
I too saw Soy Boy Green as an adult just recently!
It is a documentary!
Wow! Thanks for the word pretzel nicely salted with kosher chunks and yellow mustard:
ILLETES!
Poetry! It would be nice if Victory Palace saw this. A single word. Nothing more needed.
Standalone. A single word paints a thousand pictures. That would be the title of the poem. I think I'll stack that right now and give you credit!
=====================================================
and then I hovered over their screen name:
K. Lolli
English major; literary analysis; censored and suppressed at every turn
WELL OF COURSE!
I’m thinking the single-word phrase is unique to K.
If not it is the first time I’ve ever seen it. (Given I have Al’s Hammer that’s just about every day for every thing….)
I like that!!! I have been using "useless ELiters" for a decade now. Maybe I will go for the "ill..." Haha!