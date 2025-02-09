Leave a comment

=====================================================

Source of Inspiration:

K Lolli

Sort of like obummer's rumored 'death panels', I knew this was coming after watching Soilent Green ... I dunno, some 7 or 8 years ago.

Anyhow, thanks so much for sharing this. While I've pretty much had enough exposure to the wickedness of the medikill-industrial-complex, and its associated mentally-ill illetes, I am as always open to and grateful for your willingness to share <3

Patrick Jordan

I too saw Soy Boy Green as an adult just recently!

It is a documentary!

Wow! Thanks for the word pretzel nicely salted with kosher chunks and yellow mustard:

ILLETES!

Poetry! It would be nice if Victory Palace saw this. A single word. Nothing more needed.

Standalone. A single word paints a thousand pictures. That would be the title of the poem. I think I'll stack that right now and give you credit!