I’m doing a project that requires professional level technique.

With that in mind, what came to mind was that most of what everyone is familiar with as a rivet ghun and a collection of rivets is based on selections of ONLY ALUMINUM RIVETS.

For those who have ever tried to get aluminum rims off of STEEL HUBS on a car (who in the HOLY FUCK would have designed something so cockedup stupid?) then you are familiar with the galvanism that is inherent in dissimilar metals that can really fuck up your day even if you are a mechanic let alone a woman stranded on a dark highway.

Just so you know: There are times when the wheel is corroded and stuck so hard to the hub that you have to use a BFH to get it off = hit it as hard as you can with a Big Fucking Hammer or the goddamned thing ain’t moving. Gawd help you if you had the fucking vehicle up on a jack.

So when I considered riveting some steel with what I had laying around I paused my paws because I ONLY had aluminum rivets.

https://richconn.com/types-of-rivets/

It took FIVE webpages to get to this critical information where all of the other were repeating the same old bullshit.

Doesn’t that sound EXACTLY familiar with what I have been exposing in MediSIN in the past 25-years?

So, if I were the average jackaknapes that didn’t give a shit about induced corrosion and a project failing, then I would just take the aluminum rivets, put them in steel, and rely on the little black square to tell me that everything would be OK - kinda - sortta.

Life in ALL ASPECTS is like a sickass game of Jeopardy (tm) where you have to ask the right question to figure out what the answer was.

BUT WHAT IF YOU DIN’T EVEN KNOW WHAT TO AXE?

Took me 52 years to get to this point.

25 years to figure out chemical incompatibilities in healthkill.

52 years to figure out chemical incompatibilities in workadayshit.

This Whirled, this Life, this SIM is just a cockhole fuckjob with NO INFORMATION unless you know the Jeopardy question and go looking, and NOTHING is volunteered by those in-the-know, and this shit - I can guarantee you - is not TAUGHT anywhere but in Jordan’s Jarage because everyone WANTS to fuck you over because there is just so much money to be had in disaster.

“Shit’s gotta END!”

Patrick Jordan, Founding Profit of The Church of The Mechanic.