CARPENTER

(pointing up)

On them second floor lintels between

the lally columns, do you want we

should rabbet them or not?

JIM

(lost)

The -- second -- floor -- lallys?

CARPENTER

The second floor lintels, between

the lallys.

JIM

Oh. Oh, the lintels between the

lallys?

CARPENTER

Yeah. From the blueprints you can't

tell. You want they should be

rabbeted?

Jim throws a brief look at Muriel who is regarding him

skeptically.

JIM

Un -- umm. No, I guess not.

CARPENTER

Okay, you're the doctor.

(calls)

Hey, fellas, you got any of them

rabbeted lintels set, rip 'em out!

- Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House

OK's avatar
OK
2d

“Shit’s gotta END!”

AMEN, Prophet Jordan.

There's only PROFIT in DISASTER is the motto of the sicko sykos of this Shit-show.

Don't buy tools made by KOBALT as you will most likely not be able to get replacement parts. I can't find a part I really need. Fucking DISASTER!

