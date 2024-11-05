A Picture Paints a Thousand Shitstorms
From our Little Red Hen: EL NUNO.
I don’t speak Spanish or Portuguese, but you don’t need either to know what’s going on by looking at this.
What follows is a series of 4 pictures, so that should fill your recommended daily allowance of 4 Shitstorms.
OK. I can make out Killuminati Resistance. Muito bom! Muy bien!
Mattiyahu 24: 6-8 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places: Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows.
Scripted. The “J”man basically saying: Opening Ceremonies.
Butt - if you KNOW the Script Sure and aren’t afraid to fight against Evil pretending to be Gaad, then… It don’t need to be, then, does it?
Spanish to English translation of wording under photo
Killuminati.resistance. Everything is making sense a ship full of antennas as a power plant. What happened in Valencia was climate manipulation.
The MV Karadeniz Powership Onur Sultan is a Liberian-flagged floating power plant owned and operated by Karpowership (Sea Power Plant. It was located near the Valencia disaster. Everything seems to fit).
One post I read, showed lightening strikes, not just in Valencia area, all happening simultaneously. Where next, I ask? These people, who operate this technology, fly the planes spraying the skies, who are they? Who do they get their instructions from? How do we stop them?