From our Little Red Hen: EL NUNO.

I don’t speak Spanish or Portuguese, but you don’t need either to know what’s going on by looking at this.

What follows is a series of 4 pictures, so that should fill your recommended daily allowance of 4 Shitstorms.

OK. I can make out Killuminati Resistance. Muito bom! Muy bien!

Mattiyahu 24: 6-8 And you shall hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that ye be not troubled. For these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be pestilences, and famines, and earthquakes in places: Now all these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Scripted. The “J”man basically saying: Opening Ceremonies.

Butt - if you KNOW the Script Sure and aren’t afraid to fight against Evil pretending to be Gaad, then… It don’t need to be, then, does it?

Leave a comment