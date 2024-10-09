Eric From PA; 4 hrs ago

Crystal structure of quartz is generally rendering as the Seal of Solomon. Black Majik hit on the hillbillies.

Patrick Jordan; just now

Oh lordy, we're in the presence of a genius.

I never thought of the lattice structure!

"Quartz is a silica mineral with two forms, α-quartz and β-quartz, both of which are chiral and hexagonal."

It's a volumetric HEXagon column topped and bottomed with tetrahedra (PYRAMIDS) !

How could any of us miss that until now?

Quartz is a hard, crystalline mineral composed of silica. The atoms are linked in a continuous framework of SiO₄ silicon–oxygen tetrahedra,

OK… so you can have three-sided pyramids

Four sided pyraids: As Above - So Below

Well… Hell…

There’s a lot more Sides to this that meats the eye of the hurry Cain.

Here’s some Hex Orgone blasters:

with each oxygen being shared between two tetrahedra, giving an overall chemical formula of SiO₂. Quartz is, therefore, classified structurally as a framework silicate mineral and compositionally as an oxide mineral. Quartz is the second most abundant mineral in Earth's continental crust, behind feldspar.

Second most abundant SEMICONDUCTOR PIEZOELECTRIC ACCORDION SQUEEZEBOX IN THE CIRCUIT. Second only to Marty Feldman with the googly eyes. I wondered were Google came from!

All this chemo-geologic stuff to geek out on from a single comment from the Land O The Dutch with Arsenic in the Water State of the Penn Family.

Much thanks.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled chaos called Life.

