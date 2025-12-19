Merry Fucking Christmas to ME!

I would complain about Chrysler but I’ve been under the hood of many vehicles laetly and after a while they all look EXACTLY the same like the search returns on any question you put out there where every single supposedly independent website has

THE EXACT SAME INFORMATION IN THE EXACT SAME ORDER.

That might comfort the fucked-mind, but it upsets the fuck out of my unsullied unintercoursed brain the size of a planet.

That level of homogenization is solely the single narrative of the Party Line and the A.I. ain’t throwing a party except to celebrate the end of the whirled.

So, my car won’t start. Not without every single fucking colored display, led, and incandenscent bulb flashing like someone with Tourrettes holding down a Morse Code telegraph key.

Given that these Pieces Of Shit are made to NOT START if the COMPUTER DECIDES NOT TOO… then there is really nothing a Farm Boy who has repaired equipment since 1976 can do about it.

19-sixty-fucking-eight! when the movie was released to show us the inevitable future.

There are so many fucking things that 4000-pounds of flashing lights could be. Be Leaf Me, I’ve resorted to just pulling relays just for the fuck of it (one actually let the car start, then flashed more lights like a Hal That Wouldn’t Die - (and then the car died), but unless you have THOUSANDS of doll ears of diagnostic software - and even if you do - THE PROBLEM WILL NEVER BE FIXED.

Why?



BECAUSE IT WAS DESIGNED TO FAIL.

I’ve spent MONTHS on boards and videos where people say they took their POS’s to MULTIPLE MECHANICS WITH NO FIX!

Just in case you don’t have it memorized:

I gave a preview of the NO WIN SITUATION when I evaluated Life in 2008 on Dr. Carley’s RBN shows. I called it the Shumerian Funnel. The False Binary Choice. You can either be shot in the chest or stabbed in the back.

It’s YOUR CHOICE!

Of course there’s always a choice: You can choose to marry your cousin grow a beard and ride a horse. Beyond that you can choose to marry your horse and let your cousin grow the beard..

Irregardless (as engineers like to say) it ain’t gonna be pretty.

Of the multitude of sins that lead to 4000-pound light shows one of them is a dead battery.

https://www.justanswer.com/chrysler/7myzx-chrysler-town-amp-country-touring-2007-town-country.html If a vehicle has not been used for approximately twenty-one days, it may discharge the battery to an insufficient level. When a vehicle will be stored for twenty-one days or more, it is advisable to remove the IOD fuse from the Integrated Power Module (IPM) to reduce battery discharge.

IOD not to be confused with IUD or IED which are virtually the same thing, means:

Ignition

OFF

Draw

Man did I get a Baptism of Fire after trashing my 1999 rust bucket. My battery on that lasted:

Are you ready for this fucking-shit??

TWENTY YEARS.

That’s driving it once a month for the past 14 years.

The current battery in the POS I have now lasted just before its 3 year warranty expired.

Guess I din’t pull the fuse…

Dudes and Dudettes, I’d LIKE to pull a fucking FUSE!

This is unwinnable. Chest-shot = Back-stab. Either way you’re going the way of your Bat Tree.

In Anne Tiss Eye Pay Shun of this I got a $10 Harbor Freight float charger that did wonders for my lawn mower battery, but still didn’t have an effect on the 4000-pound light show because like I slathered: It could be ANY THING or COMBINATION OF THINGS that cause the HAL to jettison your ass into space.

Just because.

If you didn’t know the Ignition OFF Draw that MAKES YOU BUY NEW BATTERIES, (and I didn’t until I started looking) then imagine the BILLIONS of doll ears being EXTORTED from people who have no saavy, no salve war fare, and no one like me to hold Jarage sessions to tell you that you are being fucked up the tailpipe?

I’ll keep you all posted like a corroded battery terminal on how this terminally-ill machine ends. but now you know why they had car-buy-backs where they snatched up all of the late-model vehicles put them in the desert and POURED ACID IN THE ENGINA BLOCKS.

This is Fraud (a crime) premeditated for the express purpose of extortion (crime) and draining your Life Force (money = time = life) why?

Because they are fucked in the head.

No other explanation applies.