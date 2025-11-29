VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rusty's avatar
Rusty
5h

How long does the coupon code work?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
5h

Have you ever made any acoustic guitars?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture