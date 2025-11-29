I smiled again today.

I know…

Don’t hold it agin me.

I promise not to let it happen do often because my face might freeze in that position.

I’ve barely touched musical instruments in about 30 years. No point in it. Art and music and writing were going to be my Life.

And then LIFE happened…

So, I went out to the shop to set up some jigs and tools to be ready to re-fret my acoustic guitar that I have had since I was 16. It’s about 30+ years overdue on the re-fret despite being nearly twice as old.

Everything was going well in the cold space, I was assembling everything that I needed to get the job done, leaving a trail of wet-spots on the floor from my nose dripping so much (too cheep to put on the furnace). After I made one jig I smiled.

Just once. I swear!

OK, I swear all the time, but what I mean is: Honest. Except for that residual smile that was kindalike the aftershocks of an earthquake.

Good thing it didn’t last because it was so cold it might have cracked my cheeks.

MY FACIAL CHEEKS! Why do y’all have such cloudy minds!?

Got everything done on my list except I couldn’t find the shaped heads I made for pressing frets with the arbor. The arbor I found fine. Along with its base and the neck tables for running unmounted electric guitar necks across it. Found dozens of jigs some of which I couldn’t even tell you why I made them, but thar they be, a-hangin’ on yonder whall.

But it’s always that ONE-THING - isn’t it?

You need just ONE thing to complete the job. You can see the object in your mind’s eye (I was born with a third eye embedded in my brain) but YOU JUST CAN’T FIGURE OUT WHAT

SAFE PLACE

you put it in.

That’s the problem defined - iddn’t it?

never, NEVER, NEVER! put anything in a Safe Place. So, of course I tore apart most of the shop (that I had already partially cleaned this fall (Miracle of Miracles!) and found even MORE curious objects but not what I was looking for. I went inside to my boxes and boxes of guitar-making stuff.

More curious objects that for the past perhaps 40 years I have collected but don’t have the first damned clue what they might be.

So, I guess smiling was a function of saying: Fuck-ALL ! to this whirled-saving bullshit and just doing what *I* wanted to do long before the world sucked me in its toilet whirlpool.

I’ve invented two instruments that have never been thought of on the face of the planet (I’ve been to NAMM shows and seen the good, the bad, and the ugly) but am resolved that unless I want to go through the trademark and patent EXTORTION that WILL NOT PROTECT MY WORK, that I could merely make them for myself and no one else and that crafty little smile that just crept up on me right now as I type this might just sustain me.

Because the fame and fortune would not.

Copyright and Patents (as unalike as Apples and Orangutans) do NOT protect you. They OBLIGATE YOU TO LITIGATE AGAINST TRESPASS.

Butt, the Chinese (most favored trading status - Calgon!) RESPECT NO NATIONAL OR INTERNATION PATENTS OR LAWS FOR THAT MATTER. So how would you ever SUE the commies when then could take whatever you spent your lifetime developing and flood the market with cheep shit made out of cheep wood that was probably never sterilized that will unleash untold pests (like emerald ash borer) that will drive Harmericans into ecological deserts?

The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis), also known by the abbreviation EAB, is a green buprestid or jewel beetle native to north-eastern Asia that feeds on ash species (Fraxinus spp.).

Just in case you thought I was hating on the Chinee.

Not so. I hate everyone equally.

That’s the Diveristy, Equity and Inclusion part in DEI.

And that’s just the untouchable foreigners. I’ve had ideas in the music industry stolen from me before and US east-coast mafioso factories just take and run with it before you can even get your first prototype out.

So, FUCK THE WHIRLED.

I’ll just smile, alone in my shop, making shit for me, because fame and fortune in Yahoody world is only doled out to the Yahoody. All others: it is infamy and poverty.

But I am motivated to get Ye Olde Acoustic going because I was inspired by listening to ~3 hours of my old music to get back into that plus finish the stage play I had written that includes some of my songs.

I have no problem offering the play as a printed object that repertory groups can use in their own staged productions. As long as I’m making money on it, I’m cool. The songs I’ll use have already been copyrighted 30-years ago so alls I have to do is sue interlopers. That 30-year mark keeps popping up…

There is a dark cloud in the back of my mind that some Yahood in Hollyweird will recognize the genius of the play to either steal it outright or make an offer so low that I will refuse.

Did you know that most hollyweird stars like Elizabeth Taylor made more money on lawsuits then their contracted salaries? It was because the studios defaulted on paying the stars so the actors took the studios to court for the wages - plus. You have to know that if the Yahoods eat their own, they will be ruthless to the Not Them.

This is why I haven’t done anything significant in The Arts. When I went looking for an Endowment For the Arts grant for some projects it was ALL YAHOODS that showed up to apply to the ones that ran the program who were ALL YAHOODS.

I guess they can smell us.

I was met with such reptile-cold anymosity that the message was clear: I was not even going to be considered unless I had my bris-date on my member’s card.

Geez Us.

No wonder I don’s smile much.

Butt… that smile today was borne of actually getting the job done, doing something that I like, but also…

GETTING READY TO BUILD NEW after the refret job was completed.

The entire time I was building 30+ years ago, I told people up front:

I DO NOT DO REPAIRS!

What would they do? The apes would bring by guitar parts in boxes to ask if I could fix them.

I DO NOT DO PAINT JOBS!

What would they do? The bulk of my inquiries were if I could paint or repaint a guitar I DID NOT BUILD for them.

Jeez Us.

No wonder I quit doing that kind of work to do this kind of work.

It’s exactly the same.

Fixing SHIT!

No wonder I quit smiling years ago.

I would rather BUILD NEW. You have total control over the project from creating the idea to manufacturing it into reality and having the finished product functional in your hands.

Contrast that with the world at large. Especially in medicine.

You have a baby (birthing persons have babies) and then THEY FUCK IT UP BEYOND IMAGINATION WITH HEINOUS DEMONIC POLLUTION. From that point forward it is NOTHING BUT a Repair Job.

You can try to feed the child non-doof. You can try to raise them properly. You can try to keep them safe but it is dog-paddling in the middle of the ocean with no land in sight surrounded by shark with a small cut on your finger.

Damn!

That could be the lyrics of a song for my new band: Shark Bait. The track could be called Chumming The Waters.

See? See how it works? I can pull anything out of the ether in realtime with no effort. I just wrote it as I thought it. Like it or not, I could rework it, make it better, shitcan it and write another. The CREATIVE process is endless. The REPAIR process is like trying to use a buffing wheel on a still steaming turd.

And no… the sardonic grimmace that comes with my gallows humor is nowhere near the geniune spontaneous smiles I’ve been having.

So, I will leave you with that Edgar Allen Poe toggling of the transcendent with the depressive that I mix so well into an elixir.

The front cover of this book is a guitar that I made from scrap wood hanging around the shop. My other pictures of guitars are on my 30-year old computer that I will have to dust off. The cover guitar is made in the style of a Sharkfin-V, which I think is really kinda spooky since I just did a ditty about torpedos with teeth.

Don’t forget your 30% off coupon: BOOKGIFT30 if you are a musician or know one.

Neck made of non-scrap Brazilian Pau Ferro. Body made of scrap basswood, Hawaiian koa (sourced before it was regulated), HEDGE WOOD = OSAGE ORANGE (best firewood on the planet) more Koa, rock Maple, local Black Cherry, and another scrap of Hedge. Made as a kind of joke because I had scrap laying around and din’t know what to do with it. The guitar has a really solid fundamental tone with less harmonic overtones than modern solid body electric guitars. You never know until you try it. And you never know what you like or don’t like until you hear it. One volume knob - no tone control - that we learned from Edward Van Halen. His original Frankenguitar was indeed that. When we took it apart at the guitar factory none of us could figure out how it could even work. It was a miracle.

You just never know until you try.