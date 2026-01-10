In 1992 the entire world was reduced to a chemical equation for me.

Never looked back.

Chemistry, however, is a subgroup of Electricity/Electronics, and both are subgroups of Physics.

Therefore, in Continuum, there is no delineation between Physics or Chemistry since they are indivisible and you can’t subtract the Cation (+) charge of a molecule from the Anion (-) charge of a molecule in chemistry from the same association in electricity.

I’ve heard many theories of why a Stradovarius violin was superior. One being that they soaked the wood in rainwater barrels so fungus invaded the wood to tenderize it like that green slime that forms on ‘aged’ beef.

Everyone natters about the mellowing via playing, due to the relentless vibrations of the wood, to improve tone.

What vexes me is that these academics are one-trick ponies. If you are going to claim that playing (vibrating) the instrument over many years will result in a better tone then why don’t they take the lesson from Edward Van Halen over 30 years ago when he joked about hooking a chain to an electric guitar body and dragging it behind his car (don’t know if it was his Lambourgini at the time).

I kind think that he actually did it. Can’t remember. Haven’t slept since then.

I DO know that he had a vibratory plate built by a fellow researcher and would attach newly made guitar bodies to be Shaken Not Stirred for the duration of what would cumulatively be the equivalent of YEARS of playing.

Eddie is gone but had he seen this 16-year-old video put out by the propaganda arm of the US govern mente then I half imagine that he might have soaked his guitar parts in Borax laundry bleach just for kicks.